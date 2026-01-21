7 Marvel Characters Spider-Man Should a Relationship With (Instead of Mary Jane)

Spider-Man is Marvel‘s most popular character, but fans aren’t always the happiest with the hero. All of this started 19 years ago, when the House of Ideas decided that the popular marriage with Mary Jane Watson was a problem and got rid of it in the worst way possible. Since then, we’ve seen Peter Parker fail with woman after woman, with Marvel editorial telling readers that the marriage was never coming back. One would expect that Marvel’s most popular character would have started dating fellow superheroes, but that hasn’t happened a lot for some strange reason.

Looking at the Marvel Universe as a whole, there are lots of characters that Spider-Man could have dated. Marvel as we know it isn’t going to bring back the marriage, so they might as well start putting the Wall-Crawler with other heroes or maybe even villains. These seven Marvel characters would make great romantic partners for Spider-Man instead of Mary Jane.

7) Elektra

Elektra is best known as the girlfriend of Daredevil, but if we’re being honest, it’s not a great relationship. The Greek ninja often gets overshadowed (and cheated on) by Matt Murdock, holding her back from becoming the star she could be. However, a relationship with Spider-Man could be interesting and build her to a new level. The two of them understand the cost of responsibility, and they have the same kind of unbreakable spirit. Their morals can be quite different, though, but it would be fun to see them clash over different things. This relationship might not be a great longterm one, but it would be fun for readers while it lasted.

6) Typhoid Mary

Typhoid Mary is another character with a greater history with Daredevil, but she also has some experience with Spider-Man. Mary is a mutant with telekinetic and pyrokinetic powers, and has DID; there’s Mary, the innocent good person inside her and the Typhoid personalities, which are the villainous sides. There was always some sexual tension between the characters, and that’s a good start. Maybe they could start out with Spider-Man trying help her stay on the straight and narrow, and slowly fall in love. Mary’s unique nature would make the stories entertaining, and seeing how far Spider-Man will go to save her would be a lot of fun. She’s worked for the Kingpin for years, so it would bring New York’s greatest crimelord back to Spider-Man, which could also lead to some excellent stories.

5) Human Torch

Human Torch has starred in some amazing stories and is the most rambunctious member of the Fantastic Four. He and Spider-Man have long been best friends, their joking natures matching perfectly. There are a lot of fans out there who have noticed how close the characters are and maybe it’s about time for him and Spider-Man to get together. While Marvel has often stopped readers from seeing a gay Spider-Man (or, in this case bi Spider-Man) and there’s really no reason to keep that rule around. These two heroes fit together wonderfully, and seeing them together would be awesome.

4) Crystal

The Inhumans aren’t in the best place right now, but there may be a solution to that — putting together Crystal and Spider-Man. Crystal is the younger sister of Medusa, and has been in relationships with several heroes, including Human Torch and Quicksilver. Spidey doesn’t get much time with the Inhumans, but maybe that should change. The two of them would make for a cool couple, as well as great superhero couple. Maybe putting her with Spider-Man will bring the Inhumans back to prominence, and lead readers to some very cool stories starring the two of them.

3) Scarlet Witch

Scarlet Witch is a complicated character, and an argument can be made one of the reasons for that is all of the relationships she’s had with her fellow heroes. Wanda Maximoff has often been defined by the men in her life, so putting her with Spider-Man, a more popular character, could be a problem for her. However, it might be a way to help her breakthrough to something bigger and better. Spider-Man is known for being a supportive person and maybe that’s what Scarlet Witch needs. The two characters don’t spend a lot of time together, but that could easily change. I think there’s a lot of potential with this ship for both characters, and it could lead in some fun directions.

2) Magik

The New Mutants introduced amazing character to readers, and there’s an argument that the best of them is Magik. Illyana Rasputin has become one of the most important X-Men, a mutant sorcerer who is known for being something of a wild woman. This is why a relationship between the two would be so much fun. While this is another one that wouldn’t be that longterm, it would still be fun seeing the way the two very different people work together as a couple. Magik is pretty popular right now and putting her with Spider-Man could allow her to hit the next level.

1) The Wasp

The Wasp is one of Marvel’s most underappreciated heroes. She’s a founding Avenger, has led numerous Avengers teams, and is way tougher than she seems. Janet Van Dyne needs to get more exposure and putting her with her fellow bug-themed hero could be the push she needs. The two of them are damaged people, and could help each other a lot. I feel like this could be an awesome longterm relationship for the two, one that would allow the characters to grow and change in wonderful new ways.

