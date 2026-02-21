Kingpin’s 7 Deadliest Assassins in Marvel Comics, Ranked by Power

Wilson Fisk has always been one of the most powerful crime lords in Marvel Comics, which means he often employs the deadliest assassins in comics. While the man known as the Kingpin of Crime got his start in The Amazing Spider-Man #50, he soon moved over to the Daredevil series and has also been part of some amazing stories with several other characters, including The Punisher. With so many dangerous heroes trying to bring him down and other crime lords nipping at his tail, Kingpin has had to employ some powerful assassins and mercenaries to protect him and do his bidding.

Here is a look at the seven deadliest Kingpin assassins, ranked by power.

7) The Rose

The Rose is a Kingpin assassin who has a very close relationship with Wilson Fisk. He is Fisk’s son, Richard Fisk. He also didn’t start as a killer working for his father. In fact, he faked his own death to escape the shadow of his dad when he learned his father was a mob boss in New York City. However, Richard returned as Rose, and his goal was to kill his father and take his place.

This didn’t work out very well for the new villain, and he had an emotional attachment to the Kingpin, but he didn’t match up well in power. His father constantly came out on top, although he still held affection for his son. He eventually convinced Richard to work for him, and his son became a hitman for his dad, but he ended up dying. First, his own mother killed him before dying herself. Kingpin eventually brought Richard back from the dead, and it caused Rose to go into business for himself again.

6) Echo

Maya Lopez was a special case when she began working for Kingpin as an assassin. Her father was William Lincoln, a secret mob enforcer who worked for Wilson Fisk. However, Fisk soon killed William but agreed to care for his daughter. Fisk did what her father asked of him, and he placed her in a school for the gifted when he saw she had an innate skill to duplicate things.

That was her power. She was deaf, but her skills at duplicating fighting styles she witnessed made her a perfect assassin and opponent for Daredevil, who had the opposite skills, as he couldn’t see but could sense attacks coming. Maya was a perfect assassin, with one downfall. She fell in love with Matt Murdock, even as Kingpin convinced her that Daredevil killed her father. When she learned the truth, Maya turned on Kingpin and turned to a life of heroism.

5) Ikari

Ikari is a lesser-known, yet extremely deadly Daredevil villain. He debuted in Daredevil Vol. 3 #25, and he was dead about two years later. Despite this, his skills as a Kingpin assassin were beyond reproach. It was Kingpin’s main Bullseye who hired Ikari, a Japanese martial artist who then wore a costume similar to Daredevil’s original outfit, with the yellow and red.

Ikari also claimed he had the same radar sense as Daredevil, and he could have killed Daredevil at one time, but allowed him to live, almost as a game. That was his downfall in the end because he gave Daredevil the time to recover and make a comeback. This assassin’s real identity was never revealed, but that isn’t what is important. He is almost a doppelgänger of Daredevil, a deranged version of the Man Without Fear.

4) Lady Bullseye

Lady Bullseye is very similar to the regular Bullseye, all the way down to her real name and identity remaining a secret. This woman was born in Japan and was captured by the Yakuza as a young girl to be sold into sexual slavery. However, when Bullseye, of all people, showed up and slaughtered the Yakuza when he saw what they were doing, she wanted to become like him and trained to become a killer.

Using the name Lady Bullseye, she patterned herself after the man who once saved her. While working for the Hand, she met Kingpin and soon became one of his primary assassins. Lady Bullseye is actually faster than Bullseye and more skilled in hand-to-hand combat, but she lacks his accuracy skills, keeping her ranked below him in terms of power levels.

3) Elektra

Elektra has a similar story to Echo in that Kingpin lied to her to secure her role as an assassin before she finally learned the truth and became an antihero, fighting against Wilson Fisk and his mafia family. She had met Matt Murdock when she was younger, but after her father’s death, she used her martial arts skills to become an assassin, and that is when she caught the attention of Wilson Fisk.

While Elektra worked for the Hand first, after she helped Daredevil take the ninjas out, Kingpin hired her to be his chief assassin. Kingpin sent her to kill Ben Urich, but when she saw Matt Murdock again, she balked, and this led Bullseye to kill her while working for Kingpin. Despite this, Elektra was one of Kingpin’s most powerful assassins, which she has proven time and time again by beating almost everyone else who has worked for him since.

2) Typhoid Mary

Typhoid Mary is much more than just one of Kingpin’s most powerful assassins. Instead, she is also someone with whom Wilson Fisk fell in love, and she married the Kingpin. Mary is easily one of Kingpin’s deadliest assassins as she is a mutant, but she also has one downfall, as she has DID and she has several personalities, including one who is a quiet pacifist, so switching alters can end her time in a fight.

However, when she is on target and one of her violent alters is in control, she is a handful. She even put up a strong fight against She-Hulk during the Gang War storyline in Marvel Comics, which is something almost none of Kingpin’s other assassins could even dream of doing.

1) Bullseye

While Typhoid Mary has the most power of any Kingpin assassin via her mutant abilities, she lacks the deadly accuracy and relentless pursuit of Bullseye, making him the deadliest and, therefore, the most powerful of Wilson Fisk’s hired mercenaries. Bullseye is not mentally stable, and this makes him unpredictable and often overly violent.

Bullseye killed Elektra in a fight, proving he was more powerful than she was. He murdered Karen Page in front of Daredevil, proving he would do anything to drive the Man Without Fear to madness. In fact, in Daredevil: End of Days, Bullseye murdered Daredevil before taking his own life, knowing he no longer had anything to live for. As the one Kingpin assassin who actually killed Daredevil, no one can top him as the deadliest.

