7 Minor DC Villains You Forgot Were Awesome

I think all DC Comics fans tend to overlook villains who aren’t exactly A-listers. Sure, we all like the big names like Joker or Darkseid (they’re pretty great when used correctly). But the problem with the bigger villains is that they really hog the limelight from other bad guys. It’s the same problem with superheroes, only small-time villains show up way more infrequently than B-list heroes. Of course, not every villain has what it takes to be a recurring, top-tier threat. But that doesn’t mean the minor league antagonists are any less cool.

I’ve always had a soft spot for characters that don’t show up as much as others. Maybe it’s because there’s an air of mystery about them, or maybe they just have a cool gimmick. Whatever the reason, I know plenty of villains that just can’t seem to get the respect that characters like Brainiac or Black Manta always do. So, if you’ll allow me, please read on to discover seven DC Comics villains that, while not superstars, are still incredibly cool and interesting villains.

7) Reactron

So we all know about Metallo, the man with the kryptonite heart who routinely goes up against Superman. But Supergirl has a villain very similar to Reactron. Initially a metahuman with radiation powers, Reactron was upgraded in the Pre-New 52 canon and given a heart of gold kryptonite, enabling him to de-power Kryptonians for a short period.

He’s so rarely seen nowadays, but I love the idea of Metallo having a partner and Supergirl having her own Metallo-like foe who presents a different, and arguably, more serious threat.

6) Killer Moth

Ask any terminally online Batman fan, and they’ll tell you the same thing: Killer Moth is awesome! He’s got a unique name, a garish costume he somehow manages to pull off, and let’s not forget, he was created to be the underworld’s Batman. Seriously: for a time, he had his own moth-themed hideout and vehicle.

Killer Moth’s never really been able to rise above his station, only getting a chance to shine in stories like The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing. But as one of those terminally online Batman fans, I’ll say it again: Killer Moth is awesome.

5) Orca

Gotham is no stranger to villains who are half-human/half-beast. But for all the love and attention that Man-Bat and Killer Croc get, the one villain left out of the conversation is Grace Balin, aka Orca.

Once a scientist who used the DNA of killer whales to cure her paralysis, Balin fell into a life of crime after she became able to switch into a form that made her stronger, more durable, and, well, whale-like. She still pops up occasionally, but I really wish she’d get some more stories, because Orca is just a plain fun idea.

4) Catman

I don’t know if there’s been a better supervillain reinvention than Catman’s. For the better part of his life, Thomas Blake was a total loser. But he got a second chance under Gail Simone’s direction, who pumped new life into him during the Secret Six era.

Catman is a skilled hunter and tracker, and his fighting ability is on par with Batman. ‘Villain’ might be stretching it slightly, as he’s not as heartless as he likes to pretend he is. But he clashes with heroes frequently, and it’s a shame we haven’t seen more of that in recent years.

3) Ocean Master

This might just be because I think Aquaman is one of the most seriously underrated Justice League members, but Ocean Master is similarly underestimated. Like his brother, Prince Orm is a powerful Atlantean who harbors a serious hatred for surface-dwellers. He’s campaigned to usher in an age of Atlantean dominance in the classic “Throne of Atlantis” event.

While people might not take Aquaman seriously, Ocean Master shows just how easily the tide against the surface could turn and reminds the DC Universe how grateful they should be to have Arthur on their side.

2) Ultra-Humanite

Honestly, I think it really stinks that Lex Luthor gets all the credit for being Superman’s greatest enemy when Ultra-Humanite had the same ‘mad scientist’ schtick almost a full year before Lex first appeared. Ultra-Humanite is one of the DCU’s smartest criminal minds, and he’s effectively achieved immortality, constantly transferring his mind into new bodies (often cloned ape bodies, but still).

Ultra-Humanite is basically Lex Luthor without the ego, and I really think more writers should utilize him. I mean, who doesn’t want to see Superman fight a hyper-intelligent ape man more often, right?

1. Mongul

When people think about galactic despots, they usually think about Darkseid (which is fair). But just because Darkseid’s more popular, doesn’t mean he’s more brutal: Mongul is one of the most terrifying threats that Superman and the Justice League have ever fought.

Mongul is the leader of Warworld, a gladiator pit where he forces combatants to fight for his sick pleasure. I like Darkseid just fine, but I do think Mongul makes for a much more captivating and personal threat to champions of freedom like Superman.

Who are some of your favorite underrated DC villains? Let us know below!