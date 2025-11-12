7 Most Broken Avengers Powers in Marvel Comics

Over the decades, one Marvel team has showed that they are the greatest superhero team in their universe: the Avengers. Sure, the Fantastic Four have explored the depths of creation and discovered some amazing things and the X-Men have faced off against the most dangerous mutants and humans ever, but they aren’t the Avengers. Earth’s Mightiest Heroes have battled against the greatest threats ever, keeping the Earth alive in a universe full of evil. While the members’ intelligence and skill definitely play into this, one can never discount the superpowers that’s the team’s various heroes possess. Power isn’t everything, but it definitely helps.

Members of the Avengers have some of the coolest powers in comics. Looking at the abilities of the team’s members, there are some powers that make sense and have a pretty stable power level. However, there are also powers that keep jumping, allowing their users to do things they never were able to before or are just insanely powerful. These seven Avengers powers are completely broken, making the team the most powerful in the Marvel Universe.

7) Wolverine’s Healing Factor

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Wolverine is usually thought of as an X-Man, but he’s actually been a member of the Avengers and the Fantastic Four as well. Wolverine’s powers may not seem broken, but anyone who has been reading his comics for decades knows that his healing factor is now ridiculous. Wolverine has been in some brutal battles, but as the years have gone on, he’s survived things that he never would have in the past. Wolverine is basically unstoppable right now. Even if every bit of his flesh is burnt away, he will survive. You can drown him, but if he’s taken out of the water soon enough, he’ll heal. You can cut off limbs, but they’re grow back, and even if he’s torn in half or his head is cut off, you can just put the pieces back together. Once upon a time, if Wolverine was gutted, for instance, he’d have to rest for a while. Now, all he has to do is push his guts back in and the whole thing will be healed in a couple of seconds. His healing factor doesn’t make him a god, but it does make him basically unkillable.

6) Hulk’s Gamma Powers

image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The Hulk is Marvel’s most powerful monster, and he’s only gotten more powerful over the years. The Jade Giant is the avatar of the One Below All, and his powers give him the potential of infinite strength, all controlled by his anger. He can’t be killed; every time he dies, he returns through the “Green Door”. Hulk hasn’t been an Avenger since he learned the true source of his powers, but he has fought the teams several times since then, usually trouncing them easily. The Hulk is a completely broken character; he’s so powerful now that there are no real threats to him and it’s honestly kind of boring.

5) Sersi’s Matter Manipulation Powers

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Sersi was a member of one of the worst Avengers rosters, but she was one of the most powerful members of the team ever. She’s an Eternal, a perfect being created by the Celestials, and has the powers that most of her race does: super strength, invulnerability, flight, and cosmic energy manipulation. Her main power, though, is matter manipulation. Basically, the beautiful Eternal can transform anything into anything else. She can change organic and inorganic matter into whatever she can imagine. When Sersi is serious about beating someone, she can transform them into concrete or a field of flowers or anything else she wants, making her more formidable than her reputation lets on.

4) Captain Universe’s Enigma Force

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Jonathan Hickman’s Avengers run is amazing, pitting the team against nothing less than the destruction of the entire multiverse. The power level of that era’s team are off the charts, and the most powerful is easily Captain Universe. Longtime Marvel fans will know the name; many heroes have taken up the name “Captain Universe”, using the Enigma Force to tap into amazing cosmic powers. However, this new version of the character is basically the Enigma Force personified, having taken over the body of a comatose woman named Tamara. She could do whatever she wanted, whatever she could think of. She was basically a god, the human side of her a bit batty from power and the Enigma Force confused by being incarnated and dealing with all of that.

3) Mjolnir

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Thor is the God of Thunder, and is pretty powerful completely on his own. However, without Mjolnir, his power level drops precipitously. Mjolnir enhances his natural powers, giving him greater strength and durability, and allows him to unleash greater storms than he otherwise could. It also give shim greater control over the storms themselves. Mjolnir allows him to fly, pulling him along in its wake. It can open portals to anywhere that the bearer can imagine, and even had the power to open portals through time (it lost this power in the past, but it might be back; it changes a lot). Then, there are the energies that the hammer itself wields. Thor can use the hammer to fire blasts of fantastic power, and can even destroy planets. Most fans don’t even realize how truly powerful the hammer of Thor really is.

2) The Vision’s Density Control

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The Vision was created by Ultron to destroy the Avengers, and was given great power by the mad android. He has super strength, flight, and can fire powerful solar blasts. However, his greatest power is his density control. The android Avenger has the power to control his density completely, allowing him to phase through anything or to make himself as dense as possible. He can only be damaged if he wants to be, because he can stay intangible as long as he feels like it. He can phase into people and take control of them to an extent, and can wreck anything electronic he phases through. He can make himself as dense as 90 tons, becoming an entirely immovable but also indestructible. These powers make him basically unstoppable.

1) Scarlet Witch’s Reality-Altering Powers

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Scarlet Witch’s hex powers, which allowed her to make improbable things happen, were pretty cool but they were only the beginning for the character. It would eventually be revealed that her powers were actually reality alteration, and since then, she’s become way more powerful. With an outside power source, she can change the world itself, like she did in House of M. However, even on her own, she’s just about a god. Her powers allow her to do nearly anything she wants, within reason. Her powers have continually grown over the decades, so it’s not out of the realm of possibility that she will eventually be able to perform feats that would otherwise be impossible for her now.

