7 Most Dangerous X-Men In Marvel History

The X-Men have one of the most difficult jobs in the Marvel Universe. They not only have to save the world from numerous threats, but also have to fight for the rights of the mutant race. The X-Men face off against some of the most deadly enemies in comics, and have been tested in ways that few other teams have. However, one of the hallmarks of the X-Men has been their devotion to training, which has made the X-Men one of the most formidable teams around. For years, members of the team honed their powers to perfection, mastering their abilities, teamwork, and combat skills.

The X-Men may not have the power level of the Avengers or the technology of the Fantastic Four, but they have it where it counts. The X-Men boast some of the most dangerous heroes on the face of the earth in their ranks. These seven X-Men are the most dangerous, joining the ranks of Marvel’s most formidable heroes.

7) Magik

Magik is younger sister of Colossus, and has become one of the X-Men’s most important members. Magik was born with the power to teleport anywhere, and was pulled into Limbo as a child, where she learned magic and gained demonic powers. Magik has spent years fighting against the dark side of her personality, and has become one of the powerhouses of the X-Men. Her skill with her Soulsword is amazing, giving her more combat depth, and she has magic on the level of the best sorcerers in the Marvel Universe. Magik loves to fight, and has become Cyclops’s strong right hand. On top of that, while she’s learned control of her Darkchylde side, there’s always the chance she’ll go demon-crazy and destroy everything in front of her. Magik has became the Rasputin of the X-Men in recent years, and is a powerful, skilled warrior.

6) Archangel

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Warren Worthington III as Angel is one of the lamest mutants ever no matter what Marvel tried with him. However, when he lost his wings and was made into Apocalypse’s Angel of Death, the best version of the character was born. Archangel was given techno-organic wings with razor sharp feathers, and programming that made him more deadly than he had ever been. Archangel’s razor-sharp wings give him a lot of attack options, but what really makes him dangerous is his Horseman programming. Archangel can be much more brutal than he’d otherwise be because of it, and this has made him into one of the most unpredictable members of the X-Men. Archangel is the kind of character who could snap at any moment, and this has made him one of the X-Men’s best wildcards.

5) Rogue

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Rogue has earned her place among the best X-Men over the decades that she’s been with the team. Rogue has the power to absorb the powers and memories of everyone she touches, which has made her into one of the team’s most powerful members. Rogue can basically do anything anyone else on the team can do, and has absorbed the powers of super strength, invulnerability, and flight from Wonder Man. These powers were once impossible to control, but she’s since learned how to use them, her mastery of her powers making her even more intimidating. This has made her an even more dangerous hero than ever, and has allowed her to become one of Marvel’s most formidable heroes. Rogue never runs from a fight, and will keeping going until her enemy has fallen or she has. Rogue is a great hero and leader, and can smack around pretty much anyone in front of her.

4) Storm

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Storm is an X-Men icon and easily one of the most dangerous people on the planet. Storm has complete over the weather; she can throw lightning bolt and whip up storms that could destroy entire cities. Her powers also give her a measure of control over electromagnetic energy, and she comes from a long line of gods and sorcerers. On top of being superlatively powerful, Storm is also nearly as skilled without her powers as she is with them. She’s a master knife fighter, and has been trained in various martial arts by Wolverine. Storm is an amazing leader as well, making her one of the most well-rounded threats the X-Men have.

3) Jean Grey

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Jean Grey is the master of the Phoenix Force, wielding the power of life and death. Jean Grey is basically a goddess, her powers allowing her to do things that no one else can. Even without the Phoenix Force, Jean is a dynamo of telepathic and telekinetic power, a master of mental combat second only to Professor X. Jean Grey can do just about anything she puts her mind to, and her power as the Phoenix is such that if she wanted to, there are few out there who stand against her. There’s also always the chance that she will become the Dark Phoenix, a star-eating all-powerful being. Jean has been scared of her powers since they first manifested, and for good reason. Jean Grey is a titan of mental might, and this makes her one of the most feared members of the team.

2) Cyclops

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Cyclops doesn’t have godlike power and doesn’t come from a long line of gods and sorcerers. He doesn’t know demon magic or was made into a weapon on death by Apocalypse. All he has is the power to fire powerful optic blasts and the keenest tactical mind on Earth. Cyclops’s powers might not seem like much, but when he turns up the juice there are very few beings that handle them. He’s a master of his optic blasts, able to calculate vectors and angles to hit anyone anywhere. He’s a well-trained hand to hand combatant, mastering the use of his powers in combat. Cyclops is a near flawless strategist as well; he can figure out a way to win just about any fight out there. Cyclops makes the X-Men even more dangerous every time he’s with the team, and anyone who has fought him once never wants to do it again.

1) Wolverine

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics

Wolverine is the best there is at what he does, and what he does has made him into the most dangerous X-Men. Wolverine is akin to a force of nature; once he gets started on his enemy’s trail, nothing is going to stop him. Wolverine has decades of combat experience, and is one of the greatest spies on the planet. He can sneak up on just about anyone, and will have most enemies dead before they even know he’s there. Wolverine can slug it out with characters as strong as the Hulk and still have a chance of victory. Wolverine punches away above his weight-class and his readiness to kill makes him into the most dangerous member of the X-Men.

