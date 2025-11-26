7 Most Overpowered X-Men Who Still Aren’t Omega-Level

The X-Men have grown in ways that no one would ever have expected, and I’m not just talking about popularity. Mutants have become more important and powerful than ever, and readers have been introduced to the concept of the “Omega-level” mutants. These are the most powerful of them all, mutants with no upper limit to their powers. Since then, numerous mutants have become Omega-level, some expected (like Xavier or Jean Grey) and some unexpected (like Iceman). These mutants are the pinnacle of their kind and are the most formidable heroes and villains on the planet. The X-Men is home to many powerful Omegas.

However, Omegas aren’t the only overpowered X-Men out there. The team has many powerful members who aren’t Omegas, and it’s honestly mystifying why they aren’t. These overpowered X-Men are superlatively powerful, but they still aren’t thought of as Omega-level.

7) Magik

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The New Mutants introduced readers to many powerful mutants, but none of them are Omegas, not even Magik. Illyana Rasputin’s powers allow her to create teleportational disks that can move through time and space. Let’s be real — those powers should be Omega-level. However, for some reason they aren’t. On top of that, there’s also her magical abilities, which she gained during her time in Limbo, and put her on the level of sorcerers like Doctor Strange, Scarlet Witch, and Doctor Doom. Magik is extremely powerful, and yet none of her powers have ever reached the Omega-level. She’s become one of the team’s heaviest hitters in the last few years, though, which more than makes up for that.

6) Sunspot

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Roberto DaCosta, much like his former teammate Magik, has always been insanely powerful but isn’t considered an Omega. Sunspot absorbs solar radiation, gaining super strength, various energy powers, plasma generation, invulnerability, and flight. The Brazilian mutant’s powers have always been impressive, but they also haven’t really been talked about very much. He’s usually one of the most powerful members of any team he’s on, and his flippant attitude hides a clever, intelligent hero who has even led Avengers teams. His coterie of powers is extremely impressive, but his powers are rarely the focus of the character, so most people don’t know the kind of feats he’s capable of. However, Sunspot is as powerful as he is cunning, which is saying something.

5) Monet

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Generation X is one of the most underrated X-teams out there. It never created the amount of stars that its predecessor the New Mutants/X-Force has, but it does boast one mutant who is probably the more powerful than most of them: Monet St. Croix. Monet has went by the name M and Penance, and has an amazing array of powers, including super strength, invulnerability, flight, telepathy, and the power to transform into a red diamond form with claws. Monet has been praised for years as one of the most formidable mutants, but for whatever reason, she’s not an Omega. It makes sense to an extent; most of her powers don’t really fit Omega-level powers, and the one that does — telepathy — isn’t at the same level as the Omega mental talents. However, she’s basically the Superman of the X-Men with her amazing array of powers.

4) Wolverine

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics

Marvel has plenty of overpowered characters, but most people don’t consider Wolverine as one of them. His powers aren’t flashy and don’t really seem impressive in a world where reality-altering mutants exist, but the only people who think that are people who have never read Wolverine comics. His healing factor has become insanely overpowered in recent years, able to regenerate all of the soft tissue of his body if need be. This is a huge difference between how it used to work back in the day, where the sort of things that he can heal from now used to be able to kill him. Wolverine is undoubtedly overpowered, but he’ll never be looked at as an Omega, even if his healing factor probably should be at that level.

3) Polaris

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Polaris isn’t usually considered on the same level of power as her father Magneto, but that doesn’t change just how powerful she is. Lorna Dane’s magnetic powers are extremely potent; she might not be able to control electromagnetic energy like Magneto can, but she can still use her powers on all ferrous metals, and there hasn’t shown to be an upper limit to her magnetism. Polaris has also showed a massive amount of control over her powers, becoming one of the X-Men’s most impressive members during the Krakoa Era. Her not being an Omega is probably correct, but she’s always been one of the most powerful mutants around.

2) Gambit

Image Courtesy of Marvel COmics

Gambit is an interesting character for a lot of reason. One thing a lot of fans don’t know about him it that he’s technically Omega-level. Gambit’s powers aren’t supposed to be just charging things up and making them go boom, but power over molecular motion itself. However, the Cajun mutant never really developed his powers to the level they could have reached, instead falling back on the already impressive powers he had access to, as he learned when he battled an alternate universe of himself known as the New Son. During this battle, Gambit had to burn out his powers in order to stop the evil version of himself, so he’ll never be able to use the Omega-level powers he could have. However, even without reaching the Omega-level, Remy LeBeau is still pretty powerful. He’s always been one of the team’s best offensive weapons, able to create pretty large explosions when he needs to.

1) Rogue

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Readers got to see how powerful Rogue could be in her first appearance. This is back when she was a member of the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants, and she was able to use her power siphoning abilities to gain the power to singlehandedly defeat the Avengers. She was barely an adult at this point, but still was able to use her powers to beat the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. Honestly, that’s not even her most impressive feat with her powers; she was once able to absorb the powers of every member of the Avengers, honestly nearly every hero in New York City, and was able to defeat a Celestial. Celestials are ridiculously powerful, and rarely lose to anyone who doesn’t have some kind of ultimate power, so this is an extremely impressive feat. You’d think that her powers would be Omega-level, especially since she can control them know and use multiple powers at once, but they’re not.

What are your favorite non-Omega overpowered X-Men? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!