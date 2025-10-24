Top 10 Queens in DC Comics (Some Will Surprise You)

The DC Universe is vast, with various fictional countries and planets ruled by powerful monarchies. From their thrones, queens command mighty armies and countless subjects who either love or fear them. Some of these queens rule independently, while others work alongside their husbands to govern their people. In addition to political power, the queens of DC Comics often have superpowers to help combat anyone who challenges their reign or to protect their domains. The way they use their power varies drastically. Many queens use their political influence and superpowers to be heroes and generous leaders. Other queens, however, use their powers selfishly and only seek to expand their empires across the universe.

From queens of far-off planets to Themyscira, these are some of the smartest, strongest, and most influential women to wear the crown in DC Comics.

10) Queen of Fables

Long ago, the extra-dimensional witch known as Tsaritsa, aka the Queen of Fables, ruled over humanity with her dark magic. However, her reign came to an end when Princess Snow White led a rebellion against her and trapped the witch in the Book of Fables. In the modern day, the Queen of Fables broke free of her imprisonment and unleashed a horde of witches, goblins, and big bad wolves onto New York City. Eventually, the Justice League managed to stop the Queen of Fables and trapped her in a far more horrific prison than before: a book of the United States Tax Code. However, the Queen of Fables still has managed to escape on multiple occasions to wreak havoc on the world. She is determined to ensure that humanity will never have a happily ever after, especially after spending so much time with the US Tax Code.

9) Queen Bee

Zazzala, aka Queen Bee, is a notorious alien conqueror who seeks to spread her hive across the galaxy. Hailing from the planet Korll, Queen Bee commands an armada of ships and legions of Bee-Men. Queen Bee possesses the ability to control bees and produce a mind-controlling pollen. She has attempted to invade the Earth several times and is a frequent enemy of the Justice League. In her efforts to dismantle the League, Queen Bee has formed alliances with various supervillain teams, including the Anti-Justice League, the Injustice Gang, and the Secret Society of Supervillains. She also became the leader of the secret society of assassins and terrorists known as H.I.V.E. With her vast army, mind-bending powers, and connections to numerous supervillain teams, Queen Bee is an un-bee-lievably dangerous foe.

8) Aga’Po

Aga’Po is the founder of the Star Sapphire Corps and the Queen of the Zamarons, an all-female alien race. Eons ago, Aga’Po led her people in a quest to find the sapphire light of love, which they found on the planet Zamaron. By literally harnessing the power of love, Aga’Po created the first Star Sapphire Gems, which have similar light-construct abilities as Green Lantern Rings. However, the Gems sought out women who had been loved and spurned. The Gems overrode their users’ minds and turned them into violent agents of toxic love. Eventually, when meeting with and negotiating with the Green Lantern Hal Jordan, Aga’Po realized that her methods were barbaric and that the Gems were too dangerous. Aga’Po then forged a new Star Sapphire Corp with traditional Power Rings. Instead of brainwashing hurt women, the rings empower women capable of spreading the message of love through peaceful methods across the universe.

7) Mazikeen

Mazikeen of the Lilim is one of the most powerful demons in Hell. The daughter of Lilith, the first woman to be cast into Hell, Mazikeen was Lucifer’s loyal consort and assistant for eons. When Lucifer abdicated the throne to go to Earth and open a nightclub, Mazikeen followed him and started working as his bartender. To hide her demonic features, she wore a mask that covered half of her face. Eventually, when Lucifer left God’s creation entirely, Mazikeen returned to Hell and became its new Queen.

6) Iolande

Iolande is more than just a queen for her homeworld of Betrassus; she is the Green Lantern and guardian of Space Sector 1417. When she was just a princess, Iolande’s brother, Ragnarr, hatched a cruel plot to become a Green Lantern. He killed the Green Lantern Myrrt in the hopes that he would inherit his ring. Instead, the ring passed to Iolande. Partnered with fellow Green Lantern Soranik Natu, Iolande learned how to master her ring and become a skilled warrior. Eventually, Iolande inherited the throne and became the queen of Betrassus. Now, Iolande juggles her royal duties with her oath to the Green Lantern Corps, a task that she is more than ready for.

5) Maxima

From her homeworld of Almerac, the warrior queen Maxima rules a vast intergalactic empire. For thousands of years, her family has interbred with powerful aliens to strengthen their bloodline. Because of this practice, Maxima is the strongest of her people as she possesses the powers of super-strength, super-speed, flight, telepathy, telekinesis, and teleportation. Maxima set her sights on making Superman her mate, but the Man of Steel rejected her advances. Enraged by his rejection, Maxima tried and failed to force Superman into becoming her husband. Since then, Maxima has acted both as a redeemed hero and a bitter villain, having been a member of the Justice League and the Superman Revenge Squad.

4) Blackfire

Komand’r, aka Blackfire, is the older, evil sister of the Teen Titans member, Starfire. Born into the royal family of the planet Tamaran, Blackfire’s subjects hated her because she was born during a destructive alien invasion and couldn’t fly like other Tamaraneans. Blackfire was jealous of the love Starfire received from the people and tried to murder her on several occasions. When the alien empire known as the Citadel attacked her planet, Blackfire betrayed her people and made Starfire a slave of the invaders. However, another alien race called the Psions captured the sisters and experimented on them, giving them the power to shoot energy bolts. After escaping, Blackfire returned to Tamaran to become its cruel overlord. Even with the throne, however, Blackfire won’t be satisfied until her sister is destroyed.

3) Nubia

The Amazon warrior Nubia has undergone several revisions to her origin story over the years. These origins range from her being Wonder Woman’s long-lost sister, to her being the reincarnation of a general from ancient Madagascar. No matter her origin, one consistent aspect of Nubia story is that she’s a member of Amazonian royalty. When Wonder Woman disappeared after saving the Multiverse during the events of Dark Knights: Death Metal, her mother, Queen Hippolyta, decided to travel to the world of man to join the Justice League in her absence. Hippolyta made Nubia the new queen of the Island of Themyscira because of her brave and generous nature. While they were absent, she protected her people from all manner of monsters and dark gods. Even when Diana and Hippolyta returned to Themyscira, Nubia was allowed to continue her role as the wise and brave Queen of the Amazons.

2) Mera

The Queen of Atlantis and wife to Aquaman, Mera is one of the most powerful Atlanteans on the planet. Hailing from a colony of Atlantean exiles called Xebel, Mera and her sister Hila, aka Siren, were raised since birth to complete one mission: assassinate the king of Atlantis. However, when Mera met Aquaman and found him to be a kind and heroic person, she fell in love with him and abandoned her mission. Eventually, the two got married, and Mera became the Queen of Atlantis. She is a tactical leader and a fierce warrior with power that surpasses even that of Aquaman. With her hydrokinetic powers, Mera can conjure tidal waves that can destroy numerous cities simultaneously. Despite her destructive powers, Mera choses to be a benevolent ruler who puts her family and people above herself.

1) Hippolyta

Hippolyta rules over the ancient all-women warrior race known as the Amazons from the mystical island of Themyscira. She is also the mother of Diana, aka Wonder Woman. Thousands of years ago, Hippolyta freed her fellow Amazons from enslavement at the hands of Hercules. Having seen the worst of humanity, Hippolyta led her people into hiding. However, even though she still held humanity in contempt, she periodically left Themyscira to protect the world. Her most notable expedition to man’s world involved her becoming the very first Wonder Woman to fight the Axis Powers during World War II. Hippolyta raised her daughter to be a virtuous and strong warrior. These traits indirectly motivated Diana to leave Themyscira and become the modern-day Wonder Woman. Over time, Diana helped Hippolyta let go of her prejudicial feelings towards humanity. Diana helped Hippolyta reveal the existence of Themyscira to the world. As the leader of the Amazons for thousands of years and the mother of the world’s most fantastic heroine, there is no queen more influential in DC Comics than Hippolyta.