7 Most Powerful Marvel Characters Killed by Hulk (& 1 Just Joined the MCU)

Bruce Banner, aka the Incredible Hulk, is one of the most powerful and dangerous beings in the Marvel Multiverse. Powered by gamma radiation, the Hulk’s virtually endless strength is directly tied to his anger. This infinite power, boosted by blind rage, has allowed him to contend with countless powerful heroes and villains. Of course, the Hulk’s rage can become so overwhelming that his morality slips, and he brutally tears his opponents apart. Some of Marvel Comics’ most powerful characters have been murdered by the Hulk, whether in the main Earth-616 continuity or in alternate universes. Despite unleashing their full cosmic power against the Jolly Green Giant, the Hulk always manages to claim their lives and prove himself to be the strongest there is.

From alien dragons to reality-warping gods, these are the strongest Marvel characters that the Hulk has killed.

7) Wonder Man

The Last Avengers Story is a dark, alternate-universe tale set on Earth-9511, where most of the Avengers died fighting Kang the Conqueror. As for the Hulk, he went insane after being the only survivor of a destructive event on Olympus known as the Great Cataclysm. The Hulk’s shattered mind led him to attack the few Avengers who survived the battle against Kang. After murdering Tigra, the Hulk fought the hero Wonder Man. The Hulk ripped open Wonder Man’s skin, threatening to release all the destructive energy within the hero. To take the Hulk with him, Wonder Man allowed himself to explode. Although the Hulk died in the process, he still managed to murder a hero who’s frequently fought on equal footing with characters like Thor and Ultron.

6) Fin Fang Foom

The Hulk isn’t the only giant green monster in Marvel Comics. Fin Fang Foom is a colossal alien dragon who destroys mountains and cities with ease. In Incredible Hulks #634, set in the Dark Dimension, the Jolly Green Giant battles the villain Tyrannis, who’s riding Fin Fang Foom while leading an army of demons called the Mindless. During the fight, the evil sorceress Umar manipulates Red She-Hulk into attacking Hulk. When the two Hulks collide, the impact sets off an explosion that destroys the planet they were on. Fin Fang Foom was one of the countless casualties from the explosion. However, the blast also triggered a magical wishing well to activate, instantly bringing everyone, including Fin Fang Foom, back to life.

5) Silver Surfer

Earth-2149 is a nightmarish universe where the events of Marvel Zombies play out. In this universe, an undead plague ravages across the globe, turning heroes like the Hulk into vicious zombies. Even as his body rots, however, Hulk still has the strength to battle one of the strongest cosmic heroes in Marvel. When the Silver Surfer arrives to announce the arrival of Galactus, the zombified heroes attack him. At first, the Silver Surfer’s access to the infinite Power Cosmic allows him to cut down the superpowered undead effortlessly. Yet, even with the power to destroy planets, the Silver Surfer couldn’t save himself when the Hulk bit his head clean off. Things only got worse when the Hulk and the rest of the undead heroes consumed the Silver Surfer’s flesh and took the Power Cosmic for themselves.

4) Armageddon

Arm’Cheddon, aka Armageddon, is a mighty alien warlord who’s managed to overpower the Silver Surfer. With his energy-channeling ability, Armageddon can match the strength of Worldbreaker Hulk. In the comic series Incredible Hulks, Armageddon attacked Earth and held Hulk’s friends, Rick Jones and Jen Walters, hostage. Enraged, the Hulk managed to defeat Armageddon by stomping on his face with his full strength. Although this didn’t kill the alien warlord, soon after, Armageddon, like Fin Fang Foom, was accidentally incinerated by Hulk and Red She-Hulk’s clash in Incredible Hulks #634. And like Fin Fang Foom, Armageddon was promptly resurrected by the wishing well.

3) Galactus

The Destroyer of Worlds, Galactus, is an almost all-powerful cosmic entity who can destroy the infinite Marvel Multiverse as a side effect of unleashing his true potential. However, not even Galactus could match the Hulk when he became the willing avatar of the One Below All. This eldritch monster is the antithesis of the One Above All, who created all of existence. Immortal Hulk #24 introduced Earth-TRN781, set billions of years in the future, where the corrupted Hulk killed Galactus and became the last living thing in the dying multiverse. Like Galactus before him, the Hulk then transformed into a cosmic force of nature as the Ninth Cosmos began. Now known as the Breaker-Apart, the Hulk has nearly wiped out all life in this new multiverse.

2) Franklin Richards

The son of Mr. Fantastic and Invisible Woman, Franklin Richards is the most powerful being in existence. Franklin can warp reality with a thought and create universes with ease. He’s also destined to become the last survivor of the Eighth Cosmos and take over Galactus’s role as the Devourer of Worlds. However, on Earth-TRN781, Franklin met a similar fate to Galactus’s avatar, the Hulk, the avatar of the One Below All. Although we never see either Franklin’s or Galactus’s deaths, Hulk confirms that he murdered both of them. The fact that the Hulk managed to kill a person capable of creating and reshaping an entire multiverse shows just how much extra power the One Below All provided the Jolly Green Giant.

1) Eternity

Immortal Hulk #24 had one more shocking character that Earth-TRN781’s version of Hulk managed to kill, Eternity. Also referred to as the Sentience of the Cosmos, Eternity is the omnipotent and omnipresent personification of the Marvel Universe. Although he’s not as powerful as his Earth-616 counterpart since he’s reaching the end of his multiversal life cycle, he’s still a being of unbelievable cosmic power who can shape all of time and space. Yet even with this power, Eternity was effortlessly defeated by the Hulk, the avatar of the One Below All, who ate him whole. It was by consuming Eternity that Hulk became Breaker-Apart, the unstoppable scourge and Destroyer of Worlds of the Ninth Cosmos.