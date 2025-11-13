The 7 Greatest Hulk VS Thor Fights in Comics

Of the original roster of Marvel‘s Avengers, the Hulk and Thor were the two powerhouses of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. For six decades, the two heroes have had a fierce rivalry over who is the strongest Avenger. This rivalry, fueled by the Hulk’s intense rage and Thor’s warrior personality, has led the two to frequently butt heads in epic clashes. The MCU adapted this rivalry perfectly, with some of the greatest battles in the entire film series revolving around these two heroes trading blows. Whenever the Hulk and Thor clash, their mighty strikes destroy everything in their vicinity. Hulk and Thor may be teammates, but they are still prideful warriors who are always ready for a brawl.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Hulk and Thor have fought numerous times over the years for many different reasons. The origins of their scuffles range from brainwashing to just wanting to settle who’s the strongest. The results of these fights also vary widely, with either Hulk or Thor winning some bouts, while others end in draws. No matter the reason or outcome, though, these are the biggest, most destructive, and most iconic battles between the Jolly Green Giant and the God of Thunder.

7) Hulk: Let the Battle Begin

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

In 2010, the Hulk and Thor engaged in a quick fight that ended with Thor beaten in one of the most hilariously embarrassing ways imaginable. When the Hulk mistakes Thor for a woman because of his long golden hair, the insulted God of Thunder strikes him with Mjolnir. It is well-known that Mjolnir can only be wielded by someone who is worthy– and the Hulk isn’t. Yet, the Hulk figures out a loophole. He grabs Thor’s hand as he was holding Mjolnir. In a classic strategy known as “stop hitting yourself,” Hulk makes Thor whack himself in the face with Mjolnir repeatedly until he was out cold. This was definitely not Thor’s proudest moment.

6) Fear Itself #5

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

During 2011’s Fear Itself storyline, the malevolent Asgardian known as the Serpent unleashes seven mystical hammers to brainwash various heroes and villains into becoming his soldiers, known as the Worthy. The Hulk was among those brainwashed chosen, causing him to turn into Nul, breaker of worlds. Thor faced off against his teammate in a violent clash. As the two attacked each other with their enchanted hammers, Thor eventually gets the upper hand and, with all of his strength, launches the Hulk with enough force to send him flying into Earth’s orbit.

5) The Defenders #10

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

As part of an ongoing arc in 1973, the villains Loki and Dormammu manipulate the superhero teams the Avengers and Defenders into fighting each other. Thor was with the Avengers, and Hulk was with the Defenders, so they were bound to fight each other. Their clash occurs when they are both sent to acquire the mystical artifact known as the Evil Eye to prevent it from falling into the wrong hands. Although Thor tried to reason with his former teammate, the Hulk had no interest in a negotiation and attacked. Their battle lasted over an hour and levelled an entire city. Unable to overwhelm the other, the fight ended in a draw when the Avengers and Defenders arrived to break them up.

4) The Mighty Thor #385

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

In 1987, the Hulk forced Thor to fight him without Mjolnir. During one of the Hulk’s more villainous periods as a character, he goes on a rampage in a small town. Thor arrives to stop the Hulk’s destruction. After their initial fight, Hulk is badly beaten up, and he decides to cheat by holding a woman hostage. The Hulk threatens to kill her if Thor doesn’t get rid of Mjolnir. Thor accedes to the Hulk’s demands. Thor, deprived of his principal weapon, is beaten to a bloody pulp by the Hulk. However, once Mjolnir returns to Thor’s hand, the Hulk runs away because he felt that he couldn’t beat the God of Thunder with his hammer.

3) Immortal Hulk #46-47

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The Immortal Hulk series sees the malicious Devil Hulk persona take control and use his bizarre abilities against Thor. In their initial fight in Immortal Hulk #7, Thor’s skull is cracked by just one of the evil Hulk’s punches. Yet, the God of Thunder is eager for a rematch. For their second bout, Thor gains control of the Odinforce, the all-powerful mystical energy that fueled his father, which makes him even stronger. Thor disintegrates Hulk’s arm with a powerful lightning strike. However, in a surprising and grotesque attack, Hulk has his arm regenerate around Thor’s head. Thor would have suffocated if not for Black Panther carving his friend out of the Hulk’s flesh. It was a unique moment and one of the most bizarre methods of incapacitating an opponent ever.

2) Journey into Mystery #112

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

In 1965, the Jolly Green Giant and the God of Thunder had their very first one-on-one fight, and it shook the entire Marvel fanbase. When the Hulk went on another mindless rampage, Thor decided to make things more interesting. At the time, Thor was enchanted to turn into the human Donald Blake if he let go of Mjolnir for over a minute. So, to prove his mettle against the Hulk by fighting him at full strength, Thor asked Odin to remove the enchantment for five minutes. Odin obliged, and Thor and Hulk had their epic first duel. Although their match ended in a stalemate, it was a big deal at the time to see Marvel’s two strongest heroes fight each other for the first time.

1) Hulk VS Thor: Banner of War

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

In 2022, when the Hulk was framed for murder, Thor tried to apprehend him. To keep the Earth safe, Thor teleports them both to an alien gladiatorial arena. The battle is heightened by the internal conflicts of the two heroes; Bruce Banner is controlling the Hulk’s body, while the spirit of Odin haunts Thor. During the fight, Hulk accidentally releases a burst of radiation that turns Thor into a gamma mutate. To combat the Hulked-out God of Thunder, Odin gives Hulk the power of Thor and lets him wield Mjolnir. This epic clash concludes with Odin using magic to cure Thor’s mutation and the Hulk and Thor parting ways with no clear winner. This was the most intense, creative, and character-driven battle the two heroes have ever engaged in.

What do you think? Leave a Comment below and join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!