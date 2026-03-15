7 Most Underrated DC Legacy Heroes

DC is all about legacy. The company’s focus on how its superheroes inspire others to follow in their footsteps, and its heroes’ growth from individuals to legendary figures, is one of its greatest and most unique aspects. From Robin to the Flash, some of DC’s biggest names are mantles that have been passed down across the generations. Even Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman, the Trinity who represent everything DC stands for above everyone else, are mantles that have been passed to different people. Most of DC’s most interesting characters are tied to a legacy of some kind, and while legendary heroes like Dick Grayson and Wally West always get their due, too many great legacy heroes don’t.

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Today, we’re going to correct that disparity by looking at seven of DC’s most underrated legacy heroes. These heroes either never appear or are never talked about in a legacy sense, and that’s a darn shame, because their history with their mantles is the perfect framework for all kinds of entertaining stories. There will always be overlooked heroes, but these seven are absolutely getting their due. With all that said, let’s lay out the legacies of some of DC’s underutilized heroes.

7) Terra (Atlee)

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The original Terra is best known for betraying the Teen Titans in “The Judas Contract,” which is a storyline she’s relieved in practically every subsequent appearance. While she’s stuck in a routine of betraying the Titans every couple of years, the third Terra flies under the radar. Atlee hails from the subterranean world of Strata, created by aliens who crashlanded on Earth eons ago. They wish to preserve the environment, so they elect a champion to act as a hero in the surface world. First was Tara Markov, then her clone, and finally Atlee, who was given a human form based on Tara Markov’s genetics.

With her new geokinesis, Atlee worked as the liaison between the surface and subterranean world. More than that, she became a protector of everyday people, excited to defend them and make her legacy one to remember. Atlee is someone to keep an eye on because she is always a fish out of water, not knowing how to live on the surface world, but is always excited to help or learn. She’s a fantastic new take on a classic character, and a whole lot less complicated than the original.

6) Azrael (Michael Lane)

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Michael Lane’s life was rife with tragedy, with his young son being struck by a car and his wife committing suicide not long after. At the end of his rope, he was part of Doctor Hurt’s experiments to create a new Batman, becoming the insane Bat-Devil. After recovering from his mental break, he was approached by the Order of Purity to become their deadly crusader, the new Azrael. With brand new purpose and zealous faith, Michael threw himself into his missions. His adventures as Azrael are downright ludicrous and filled to the brim with all the action and fervor the character should be. Instead of a trained assassin, this Azrael was a man broken by the world, which provided a new lens that made the anti-hero even more interesting.

5) Nightwing (Lor-Zod)

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Lor-Zod is the son of General Zod, born in the Phantom Zone. He eventually came to be adopted by Superman and Lois Lane, before his unique physiology had him rapidly age to an adult. Wanting to be a hero like his adopted father, he took the name Nightwing, after the legendary Krytonian hero and Clark’s superhero persona when patrolling the Bottle City of Kandor. The most famous Nightwing is obviously Dick Grayson, but this version is one that everyone should look into, as he’s a great picture into the Kryptonian world and origins of the identity. Krypton’s lore and myths are as intricate as any other part of the DC Universe, and Lor-Zod is the number one hero to communicate that depth.

4) Black Canary (Dinah Drake-Lance)

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Black Canary is a pretty well-known superhero, but what not many know is that the one who fights alongside Green Arrow is the second to wear the wig. The original was Dinah Drake-Lance, her mother, who was a mainstay member of the Justice Society of America. Originally, the original was meant to join the Justice League of America, but when the writers realized she’d be significantly older, it was retconned that it was her daughter with her mom’s memories implanted into her.

This origin story is complicated and wacky, even for comic book standards, so it’s usually ignored in the present day. Still, the connection between mother and daughter sharing a superhero identity is an incredible dynamic that is not explored nearly enough. The original Canary taught her daughter everything she knew, and even though she never wanted this life for her daughter, it was a fantastic showcase of what legacy means in DC. This is one of the best showcases of a legacy character making the identity their own, hands down.

3) Green Arrow (Connor Hawke)

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Speaking of Black Canary, let’s jump onto the Green Arrow. Not Oliver Queen, but his estranged son, Connor. He was born to Sandra Hawk and Oliver, but the original Emerald Archer walked out, not ready to be a father. Connor learned his father’s secret identity at a young age and idolized him, even training with him at a monastery, though Oliver didn’t know it at the time. By the time he was grown, Connor had become one of the world’s greatest martial artists, and when his father died, he continued his legacy as the next Green Arrow.

Oliver and Connor’s connection has always been fascinating. Connor wants to connect with his ever-distant father and believes in him more than anyone else, even when given reasons not to. He embodies all the heroic qualities that Oliver has always aspired to, but so often falls short of. Connor is everything his father’s ever been and more, and whenever he shows up, you know that the action is about to be dialed up to eleven. Connor just got a decent bit of spotlight in DC K.O., but he definitely deserves more.

2) Knight (Beryl Hutchinson)

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Beryl Hutchinson is the third Knight, who is a British superhero inspired by Batman. She originally served as the second Squire, the Knight’s Robin equivalent, after pulling the second Knight, Cyril Sheldrake, out of despair following his father’s death. She inspired the original Squire to continue the good fight, and was taken as his sidekick, before eventually succeeding him and getting her own sidekick. The Knight is a fantastic legacy, being the first hero inspired by the Dynamic Duo and a key member of Batman Incorporated. Beryl’s career so far is criminally underexplored, especially given how vital she is to the growth of Batman’s own legacy.

1) Speedy (Mia Dearden)

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Mia grew up on the streets after running away from her abusive home, later working for a pimp in exchange for shelter. She was eventually inspired by Green Arrow to fight her oppressors, and Oliver took her in. Despite his every attempt to shut her down, Mia was determined to become his sidekick. She trained with Connor Hawke, eventually earning the right to become the second Speedy. Not only is Mia a great sidekick, enthusiastic to help people, and always ready to fight, but she’s also one of the first DC heroes to have HIV. She’s a key member of Team Arrow, and by far one of the best legacy sidekicks around.

Which legacy DC hero is your favorite? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts on the ComicBook Forum!