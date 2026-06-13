7 Superheroes Without Powers Who Could Beat Homelander, Ranked By How Easy It Would Be

Homelander is the most powerful supe in The Boys, whether it be the show or the comics. He was created to be the ultimate superhuman and he used to lord over everyone out there (although the comics are quite different from the show). His power level kept him at the top of the Seven and Vought International, forcing the Boys to use all kinds of dirty tricks – and generous helpings of Compound V – to stop him. We really don’t have much idea how powerful he is compared to heroes like Superman, the most obvious character he’s inspired by, but we know that most humans are going to end up pulped by a touch from him if he wants.

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However, the Marvel and DC Universes have plenty of powerless heroes who have dealt with the most powerful foes out there and still won. They are used to going up against foes of his caliber and plenty of them would be able to beat him. These seven superheroes without powers could beat Homelander, some of them easier than others.

7) War Machine

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Look, you can fight it, but Marvel’s armored heroes don’t have powers, they have weapons, so they count. Tony Stark has created numerous powerful armors and one of the best is the War Machine armor worn by James Rhodes. Rhodey is a former soldier and understands his weapons in and out. While the Gatling guns and missiles might not hurt him (although I’m sure he has rounds and explosives made for invulnerable folks), but repulsors will. Add in the strength and durability (I don’t think Homelander, in comparison to Marvel and DC’s strongest characters), and he would be able to beat the villain with medium difficulty.

6) Ironheart

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Ironheart joined the MCU in 2025, but hasn’t had a lot of play in the comics lately. However, that doesn’t mean that she can’t beat Homelander. In fact, Riri can probably do it without armor. She’s a genius who was able to build her own armor; she can definitely come up with a weapon that could hurt him. The only thing slowing her down in this fight is her lack of experience as a hero. However, she’d be able to keep the fight going long enough to figure out a way to win.

5) Judge Dredd

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Judge Dredd is the law and he would prove that to Homelander. Mega-City One’s greatest Judge has faced pretty much everything you can imagine and is armed with the greatest weapons of the future. He’s as tough as nails, and is used to enemies who want to completely destroy him and everything he fights for. He even has a flying motorcycle that can allow him to take the fight to the sky and get a better shot off. It would be a brutal fight, but he would take it.

4) Nightwing

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Nightwing is a DC legend and I know a lot of you are thinking that he wouldn’t have a chance against Homelander. However, Dick has been fighting superpowered enemies and thriving for ages. His main foe in Bludhaven is Blockbuster, who has super strength and invulnerability, and Nightwing takes him down before breakfast all the time. He knows how to deal with enemies at Homelander’s level (which, again, I don’t think is as high as the most powerful heroes, especially not the show version) and would make pretty short work of him, honestly.

3) Iron Man

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Tony Stark is one of the greatest geniuses in comics. His Iron Man armor has made him one of the greatest heroes ever, but if we’re being honest, we all know that he could beat Homelander without it. Stark figures out how to deal with the most dangerous threats imaginable as an Avenger; he’s created armor that can fight Thanos, the Hulk, someone with the Phoenix Force, even Celestials. All he would need are sensor readings on Homelander and that would be enough for him to figure out a way to win.

2) Mister Terrific

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Mister Terrific is the third smartest person on his Earth. He’s has been operating at the highest levels of the superhero community since the beginning of his superheroic career, and can figure out how to beat anyone out there. Homelander is tough, but he’s an idiot and he’s never dealt with someone at Terrific’s level. Using his T-Spheres would allow him to figure out a way to beat him, because that’s just what he does. He figures out a way to defeat every enemy out there and Homelander is nothing compared to him.

1) Batman

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Batman is the most popular superhero around and all he does is win. One of the weirdest paradoxes of Batman is that he’ll lose fights to a beanpole like the Joker, but he whips all kind of superpowered foes, including people like Superman. He’s beaten so many people with powers just like Homelander it’s not funny. He might need one of his armors to even up the odds, but even without those, he can find a way to win and against someone as dumb as Homelander, he’d do it very, very quickly.

What powerless heroes do you think can beat Homelander? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!