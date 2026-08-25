7 Superman Villains Who Became Heroes (At Least For a Little While)

Superman is the ultimate icon of heroism and hope in DC Comics. Ever since his debut in 1938, the Man of Steel has served as a symbol of the best of humanity and of how, through kindness and empathy, a better tomorrow can be achieved. Superman has always inspired people to be their best selves, and sometimes even good-heartedness can rub off on the villains who are constantly trying to kill him. The Man of Tomorrow constantly fights some of the most evil and dangerous villains in the universe, but he’s always trying to find the good within them. And sometimes, these supervillains are inspired to become heroes themselves and fight alongside Superman.

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Plenty of supervillains have found redemption in DC Comics over the years. Such changes of heart can range from temporary to permanent shifts in the status quo. But whether these villains stick to their redemption arcs or not, they prove that Superman’s belief that anyone can change for the better rings true.

7) Silver Banshee

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For decades, Silver Banshee was Superman’s most notable mystical supervillain, as her magic-based sonic screams made her a significant threat to the Man of Steel. Originally, Siobhan transformed into the Silver Banshee after incorrectly performing a ritual to gain more power. She used her curse to become a petty villain out for money and power. However, the New 52 reboot and onwards retooled Silver Banshee into a more sympathetic, less pure-evil character. Siobhan’s origin was changed so that her evil father, Black Banshee, forcefully turned her into the Silver Banshee to continue the family legacy. Teaming up with Supergirl, Silver Banshee managed to defeat her abusive father. And while Silver Banshee continued to commit crimes for a time, she officially reformed when she started dating Superman’s best friend, Jimmy Olsen. As a surprisingly cute couple, Jimmy’s kindness and love for Silver Banshee have allowed her to remain crime-free for three years. Sometimes all it takes to become a better person is a good relationship and the love of others.

6) Bizarro

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From the beginning, Bizarro was treated as a tragic character who, despite his best efforts to be a hero like Superman, constantly finds himself inevitably falling into the role of villain due to his naiveté or outside manipulation. The imperfect Superman clone finally got his wish to become a real hero when he was recruited by the anti-heroes Red Hood and Artemis into their superhero team, the Outlaws. Although Bizarro was still a simple-minded brute prone to making catastrophic mistakes, his errors were better mitigated with the guidance of his teammates. For a brief time, Bizarro even became super intelligent after being injected with a serum by Lex Luthor. Unfortunately, both the serum’s effects and the Outlaws team were temporary. After the Outlaws parted ways and the serum wore off, Bizarro was back to being a dumb and lonely brute who has been manipulated by others like Amanda Waller into becoming a villain. Bizarro’s regression was especially tragic because for just a brief time, he had become the hero he always wanted to be.

5) Maxima

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Superman is a hero who is so desirable that he can turn an intergalactic conqueror into a lovestruck hero. The queen of the planet Almerac, Maxima has added numerous worlds to her empire. Desiring to wed a man of great strength, Maxima naturally set her sights on Superman. When the Man of Steel rejected her advances, Maxima tried on numerous occasions either to force him to marry her or to kill him. However, when Brainiac destroyed her world, Maxima joined the Justice League to defeat him and avenge her people. Over the next several years, Maxima would routinely switch between being a mighty member of the Justice League or one of the most nefarious members of the Superman Revenge Squad. Maxima ultimately sacrificed her life to save the universe. Unfortunately, this heroic sacrifice did her no long time good and, upon Maxima’s resurrection, she returned to her obsessive and villainous roots. Hopefully, one day Maxima can once again find her heroic self and find another more receptive person to love.

4) Lobo

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Lobo has gone from one of Superman’s physically strongest enemies to one of the most iconic anti-heroes in DC Comics history. A ruthless and genocidal interstellar bounty hunter, Lobo has killed countless people across the universe. He even wiped out his own people just so that he could be one of a kind. Originally, Lobo took on numerous jobs that had him battle Superman and other heroes to collect the bounties on them. However, as Lobo became more popular, over time he became more heroic. Although he’s certainly still a murderous psychopath, later writers have put more emphasis on Lobo’s twisted code of honor. This code has led to Lobo more frequently working with other heroes like Superman, rather than against them. The Main Man even found himself temporarily joining the Justice League of America so that he could pay off a debt he had with Batman. While Lobo’s idea of heroism is still very loose, his honor and love of money ensure that he’ll fight the forces of evil—under the right circumstances.

3) Superboy-Prime

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From being one of the most hated DC characters to one of most beloved, Superboy-Prime’s redemption has been among the greatest highlights of current Superman comics. Hailing from a world where superheroes only exist in comics, the alternate teenage Clark Kent discovered his Kryptonian powers during the Crisis on Infinite Earths and helped defeat the Anti-Monitor. Unfortunately, the loss of his world and the growing bleakness of the DC Universe turned Superboy-Prime into a maniacal, nihilistic, and hate-filled monster willing to kill everyone in his path to create a perfect universe. Superboy-Prime committed genocide on a multiversal scale and killed many beloved heroes. However, after spending decades as a character who represents for toxic comic book fans, Superboy-Prime slowly began to reconnect with his core ideals and love of superheroes. With his reinvigorated sense of hope and heroism, Superboy-Prime sacrificed his life fighting against the malevolent Darkest Knight. And upon his resurrection, Superboy-Prime is now seeking redemption by becoming an official member of the Superman Family. Superboy-Prime’s character development symbolizes the ultimate triumph of kindness and maturation over toxic fan culture.

2) Doomsday

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As an unstoppable monster that lives only to kill everything in existence, Doomsday seems like a creature that’s literally incapable of reforming. However, the monster that killed Superman eventually evolved a conscience in the far future. After countless deaths and resurrections over numerous centuries, Doomsday transformed into the Time Trapper, a hyper-intelligent being who possessed the power to rewrite all of time and reality. Upon traveling to the present, this future Doomsday initially started as a mad villain in search of godhood. However, in a surprising twist in character, Doomsday decided to help Superman and the other heroes battle Darkseid when he threatened to conquer the multiverse. Even more surprising, it’s revealed that Doomsday’s resurrection ability was initially created to act as the ultimate weapon against the unstoppable force of pure death and destruction that is Darkseid. Doomsday would ultimately sacrifice his life to resurrect Superman, who would go on to defeat Darkseid. Unfortunately, while the heroic future Doomsday is now dead, his mindless and genocidal present counterpart is still very much alive and well.

1) Lex Luthor

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Superman’s archenemy, Lex Luthor, constantly claims to be humanity’s true champion against supposed threats like the Man of Steel. And while such claims are often a cover for his fragile, but immense, ego, Luthor has sometimes acted as the hero he asserts himself to be. When the Crime Syndicate invaded Earth, Luthor rallied numerous heroes and villains against the evil Justice League doppelgangers. Such leadership and heroism led the Justice League to recruit Luthor into their ranks, where he helped them fight threats such as the Amazo virus, the Anti-Monitor, and Darkseid. And when the New 52 Superman died, Luthor even took over his former archnemesis’ mantle and became Metropolis’ protector. Unfortunately, when the original Superman returned, Luthor’s envy resurfaced, and he regressed into being a spiteful villain. Still, currently, with the threat of Darkseid’s return, Luthor has once again not only joined the Justice League but has also motivated the Legion of Doom into becoming official members of DC’s premier superhero team. Luthor has always had the potential to be a hero, but his pride and selfishness have always gotten in his way.

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