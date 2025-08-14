Why Jimmy Olsen and Silver Banshee Belong Together

It’s a recurring gag in DC Comics that the unassuming, nerdy Jimmy Olsen is irresistible to women, whether he means to be or not. From Supergirl to a gorilla, you could say that Jimmy has run the “girlfriend gamut.” Whether it be because of his dorkish charm or his heart of gold, ladies everywhere can’t seem to get enough of Jimmy. The latest Superman movie goes even further with this joke, depicting Lex Luthor’s hot girlfriend Eve Teschmacher as head-over-heels in love with the Daily Planet’s top photographer. In 2023, Jimmy started a new and heartfelt relationship with one of Superman’s most powerful adversaries: Siobhan Smythe, aka Silver Banshee.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A frequent enemy of Superman, Siobhan was born into an Irish clan that practiced the mystic arts. Siobhan wanted to be made the clan leader and partake in a sacred ritual. However, her family denied her request because she is a woman. Distraught by the rejection, Siobhan attempted to conduct the ritual by herself so that she could obtain great power, but the magical forces she conjured instead dragged her into the hellish Netherworld. Upon escaping, Siobhan was turned into a banshee and became a supervillain. Along with the powers of super strength and flight, Siobhan’s trademark ability is her Death Wail. Her sonic scream can instantly kill anyone whose true identity she knows. And, because her powers are magical, she is one of the few supervillains capable of hurting Superman.

The reveal of Jimmy and Siobhan’s relationship was nothing short of shocking. In Superman #4, Siobhan is manipulated by the supervillain Mr. Graft, who commands that she kill the Man of Steel or else he will kill everyone she loves. Backed into a corner, Siobhan transforms into her Silver Banshee persona and attacks Superman. The two fight across Metropolis until Jimmy suddenly runs in between them and begs Superman not to hurt Siobhan. It is at this moment that Jimmy declares his love for her, shocking both Superman and the audience. His declaration also introduces one of the most unexpectedly heartfelt relationships in recent DC Comics.

How Jimmy Started Dating a Supervillain

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The start of Jimmy and Siobhan’s relationship is something straight out of a classic rom-com. A recently paroled Siobhan was putting up flyers for her band, The Banshees of Metropolis. As one blows away, Jimmy is there to catch it and hands it back to her. The pair immediately hit it off, and they started going on dates to the movies, karaoke bars, picnics, and for romantic walks along the beach. The scenes with them together are nothing short of adorable. As their closeness with each other grows, Siobhan decides that she must come clean to Jimmy about who she really is. Consequently, although fearful that Jimmy would reject her, Siobhan reveals her identity as Silver Banshee to Jimmy. However, to her surprise, not only is Jimmy unfazed by the revelation, but he states that he has been through much crazier situations – of course! He recounts how in the past he has been turned into a monkey, a porcupine, and even a giant turtle. Delighted with these revelations, Siobhan gives Jimmy the pet name “turtle-baby.” In turn, Jimmy gives Siobhan the pet name “banshee-baby.” With their secrets now known to each other, Jimmy and Siobhan move in together, with an official status of “in a relationship.”

Jimmy and Siobhan Have Great Chemistry

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

After Jimmy openly confessed that he loved Siobhan, admitting it out loud for the first time, she was taken aback. Though clearly moved, she initially claimed not to love Jimmy in return, hoping to protect him from Mr. Grift. She tries to flee, but Superman and Jimmy chase after her. Still, Siobhan tries to push Jimmy away, explaining that dating her puts him in danger. But Jimmy is undeterred, saying he knew the risks when they first got together. Moreover, he is in love with her because he sees Siobhan for who she really is: a funny, creative, and kind person with the voice of an angel. Overwhelmed, Siobhan finally gives in, embracing Jimmy as she admits that she loves him too.

The day ends with the two lovebirds going on a double date with Clark and Lois to watch Siobhan’s band perform. And, in a special romantic moment, Siobhan sings a song she wrote for Jimmy about his love for bowties. They say that opposites attract, and these two certainly prove them right. There’s no denying the spark between the bowtie-loving dork and the leather-clad former supervillain. Two years later, and they’re still going strong.

It’s a Story of Redemption

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Supervillain redemption stories are a dime a dozen in comic books, but they are almost always doomed for failure because the writers must maintain the status quo. Yet, Jimmy’s kindness and admiration have proven successful in motivating Siobhan to be a better person and give up her life as a supervillain. Even when she falls back into her villainous habits, Jimmy is there to risk his life to pull her out. Supporting her with the affirmation she needs, he reassures her that she isn’t a monster and is worthy of love, especially perhaps, his love. As a result, even when it looks like Siobhan is planning to become a supervillain again, she never follows through with it.

This more sympathetic and tempered side of Siobhan emerges when Jimmy is seriously injured in the crossfire of a battle, one in which Lois Lane has temporarily taken on the mantle and powers of Superwoman. With Jimmy in a coma as the result of his injuries, Siobhan, transforming herself back into the Silver Banshee, swears revenge against Superwoman and declared herself to be the superhero’s first archenemy. However, in a surprising subversion of the failed-redemption trope, under Jimmy’s calming influence, Siobhan never goes through on her vow of vengeance. In fact, after Jimmy gets out of the hospital, her supervillainy becomes a bit of a joke between them. When Siobhan tells Jimmy that she plans to give Superwoman “an earful,” Jimmy lovingly reminds her, “No supervillainy,” and she responds jokingly that she’d only do a tiny bit of supervillainy. It’s unknown if or when Siobhan will discover that Lois was Superwoman, but with Jimmy’s soothing and supportive nature, she is far less likely to try to take her revenge.

So, in the end, Jimmy and Siobhan’s love story is instructive about what makes for the perfect couple. Natural opposites where there is always good banter, knowing glances, and a willingness to die for each other? Sounds about right. While the romance between a photographer and a banshee might seem strange, it makes a strong case that odd couples can make the best couples – and certainly, the most entertaining ones.