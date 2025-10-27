7 Underrated Superteams Marvel Sidelined Too Quickly

Marvel has created some of the greatest superteams in comics history. The publisher didn’t invent the superteam, but an argument can be made that it perfected it, giving readers excellent groups full of powerful heroes that squabble like friends yet love each other like family. Teams like the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, and the X-Men are the blueprint for Marvel superteams, but they’re just the tip of the iceberg. Over the decades, we’ve got so many amazing superteams from the House of Ideas, giving readers enthralling stories that they couldn’t get from the big three of Marvel groups. However, not all of these teams are successful.

Over the years, there have been a lot of great superteams that haven’t gotten the chance to shine that they deserve. Some of these teams had their chance in the spotlight and eventually faded away. Others are established teams that failed in new relaunches. These seven Marvel superteams are underrated and didn’t get the spotlight they should have.

7) Weapon X-Men

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Weapon X-Men first dropped in 2024, and was a team of multiversal Wolverines battling a new version of Onslaught. The miniseries was reasonably popular, and then it was over. In 2025, readers got another Weapon X-Men series, this time starring Wolverine, Cable, Deadpool, Warpath, and Chamber. That’s a cool little team, but the book didn’t sell well at all, and it was cancelled. The Weapon X-Men are a great team of paramilitary mutants, and they barely got a chance to get started before they were canned. While Wolverine, Cable, and Deadpool can be found elsewhere, Warpath and Chamber don’t get nearly the spotlight they deserve and it would be nice to see them more. This was a team with amazing potential, and it barely got a chance to shine.

6) Secret Avengers

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The Secret Avengers were first introduced in the “Heroic Age” publishing initiative. Marvel greatly expanded the Avengers around this time (it was before Avengers dropped in theaters, but you can tell Marvel was hoping that the MCU’s then-new success would bring readers to the comics), and Secret Avengers were the black ops team. They were first led by Commander Steve Rogers, who ran SHIELD at the time, but he would leave the team. The roster boasted some great Avengers — War Machine, Nova, Moon Knight, Beast, Ant-Men III, Valkyrie, Captain Britain, Black Widow, Hawkeye, Agent Venom, and Human Torch — and a black ops Avengers team was a novel idea. The secret Avengers lasted a couple of years, and faded away, which is a shame.

5) Children of the Atom

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The Krakoa Era was an great time for X-Men fans, with several old teams returning, and new ones popping up. The Children of the Atom were one of the latter. The team consisted of Gimmick, Cyclops-Lass, Cherub, Daycrawler, and Marvel Guy. These were human teens who loved mutants and were obsessed with Krakoa. They found a crashed spaceship and used the technology to copy the power of Gambit, Cyclops, Archangel, Nightcrawler, and Marvel Girl. It was an interesting team concept, but fans didn’t warm up to it, and they disappeared. Marvel doesn’t exactly have a lot of teen heroes right now, and the Children of the Atom could slot into that spot beautifully.

4) The Ultimates

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

When Marvel announced a new Ultimate Universe, it was only a matter of time until we got a new version of the Ultimates. However, the best version of the Ultimates didn’t come from either of the Ultimate Universes, but from Earth-616. This new version of the team consisted of Blue Marvel, Spectrum, Black Panther, America Chavez, Captain Marvel, and Galactus. The team dealt with big time cosmic threats, and was a perfect mix of power and skill. The team went away and hasn’t been seen in years. It’s a shame, because it’s a unique team with more potential than you can shake a stick at.

3) X-Factor

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

“From the Ashes” has been the definition of uneven, and several X-Men teams have already went the way of the dodo in the year since it started. The best of these new teams were X-Factor. This version of the team, consisting of Havok, Archangel, Pyro, Frenzy, Granny Smith, and several others, took the government mutant team idea from the ’90s X-Factor books and melded it with the X-Statix version of X-Force, a team of famous mutants with members who die a lot. It was a very cool idea, and it’s a shame that Marvel never really have it enough of a chance to find an audience.

2) West Coast Avengers

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The West Coast Avengers were first introduced back in the early ’80s, but calling them popular isn’t exactly correct. They were always a secondary Avengers team, with members like Hawkeye, Iron Man, Wonder Man, Mockingbird, Spider-Woman II, and many more. In recent years, Marvel has tried to bring the team back twice, the first time with a roster of the Hawkeyes, Quentin Quire, Gwenpool and America Chavez, the second with Iron Man, War Machine, Firestar, Spider-Woman I, and a good guy Ultron. The West Coast Avengers are cooler than they get credit for, but Marvel has been selling them as second-string for years now, squandering their potential.

1) New Warriors

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics

The New Warriors have been around for decades, but they haven’t gotten a chance to shine in the 21st century. Marvel has tried several times over the last 25 years to bring the team back, but they never actually do what needs to be done to make them popular. And then, of course, there was the 2020 version of the team. It was meant to be “modern”, and had new heroes like Safespace, Screentime, and Snowflake, who got their powers from “Internet gas”. Fans across the political spectrum hated on the team and Marvel cancelled the book before it even began. Since then, the New Warriors have been a dirty word. The New Warriors has a cool legacy, and it’s about time Marvel did something great with it.

