10 Greatest Spawn Villains

Al Simmons, aka Spawn, is one of Image Comics’ very first and most popular characters. He was initially a mercenary who, after being killed by his employers, was sent to Hell. After making a deal with a demon, Al was reborn as an all-powerful Hellspawn. However, Al would go on to betray his demonic master and become caught in the crossfire between Heaven and Hell. Created by Todd McFarlane in 1992, Spawn has become the longest-running creator-owned superhero comic series in history, with over 365 issues and counting. To be such a popular anti-hero, Spawn needed some equally impressive villains. Ranging from demons to cyborgs, Spawn has no shortage of deadly enemies to make up his rogues’ gallery.

Videos by ComicBook.com

These are the ten villains that made Spawn’s life a living hell.

10) The Curse

Phillip Kahn, aka the Curse, is a man whose obsession with God drove him to madness. Desperate to prove his worth to God, Kahn mutilated his own body as a form of sacrifice. He then transformed himself into a cyborg and began studying the mystic arts to find a way to enter Heaven. Mistaking Spawn for one of Heaven’s Angels, Kahn tried to kill him and take his powers. Spawn managed to defeat the cybernetic lunatic and leave him broken in an alley. Kahn, however, survived and has become one of Spawn’s most recurring enemies.

9) Overtkill

A cyborg assassin who loves his job, Nicholas Rocca, aka Overtkill, is the mafia’s deadliest hitman. After a rival gang mutilated Rocca, his bosses had him rebuilt as a cyborg killing machine. His new body gave him superhuman strength and durability, as well as enough firepower to annihilate anyone who got in his way. When Spawn began tearing down the New York mafia’s criminal operations, they sent Overtkill to crush the pest. Although Overtkill nearly killed Spawn during their first encounter, when Spawn returned for a rematch, he turned the cyborg into a pile of scrap. Overtkill has since returned several times, having been rebuilt stronger than ever.

8) Sinn

After Spawn abandoned his Hellish masters and was left wandering the alleys of New York alone and confused, a mysterious old man named Cogliostro appeared and became his mentor. Cogliostro helped Al regain his humanity and taught him how to use his powers. However, when Spawn defeated the rulers of Hell, Cogliostro revealed his true identity: Cain, the first murderer and the progenitor of Hellspawn. Cain divulged that he only helped Spawn grow stronger so that, when Al defeated Hell’s rulers, he could take Hell’s throne for himself. Adopting the name of Sinn, he donned a suit that enabled him to make himself stronger by drainingthe power of other Hellspawn. Spawn’s friend and advisor had become one of his most powerful enemies.

7) Mammon

The demon lord of greed, Mammon, is a sly and cunning villain. Mammon presents himself as a well-dressed human to lure his victims into a false sense of security so that he can steal their souls. Like a puppet master, Mammon conducts his plans behind the scenes and manipulates others into doing his bidding. He seeks to turn Spawn’s friends against him, hire the deadliest villains to kill his loved ones, and generally tries to ruin Al’s already miserable life. In later Spawn comics, it is even revealed that, unbeknownst to Al, throughout his life and even before he was born, Mammon had lurked as a sinister force in his life. In one of his most disturbing acts, Mammon had seduced Al’s mother before Al was born, and she had been forced to be the demon lord’s loyal servant for decades. While other villains may have had a more direct role in Spawn’s origin, Mammon always remains there in the shadows.

6) Redeemer

As a creature of Hell, Spawn often finds himself the target of Heaven, who sees him as an abomination. After Spawn slaughters dozens of Heaven’s strongest soldiers, they create a new type of soldier: the Anti-Spawn, aka the Redeemer. Only the purest of humans can become the Redeemer’s host. However, the process has resulted in mixed results. Some retain their humanity and use their newfound powers to help people, while others are transformed into mindless puppets for Heaven. As Al’s heavenly counterpart, the Redeemer is just as mighty as the Hellspawn, wielding a fiery sword to dispense Heaven’s wrath.

5) God

Sadly, the God of the Spawn Universe isn’t a loving or compassionate deity. This God couldn’t care less about saving humanity. All he cares about is being eternally worshipped and destroying his brother, Satan. That’s right, in this universe, God and Satan are brothers, and the war between Heaven and Hell is just a cosmic sibling feud. God is cruel and sadistic, seeing humans as just bodies to add to his Heavenly army. Some later comics would try to retcon this origin and instead portray God as more benevolent. However, in his most recent appearances, God is once again portrayed as the dominating ruler of Heaven who only desires power.

4) Satan

There is perhaps no entity feared more in the entire universe than Satan, the Ruler of Hell. Satan commands an endless legion of demons and Hellspawn. He is one of the few beings in existence who can match God in power, a fact that has led to an interminable conflict between the pair. Every sin and demon in existence can be traced back to Satan meddling with God’s creation. In the present, Satan has, on many occasions, tried to destroy Spawn and the Earth. He even kidnapped Al’s former wife, Wanda, as a hostage. As the irrefutable root of all evil, Satan is Hell’s true king.

3) Jason Wynn

Like Lex Luthor, Jason Wynn is a man who utilized his wealth and intellect to become one of the most powerful individuals on the planet. He runs the United States Security Group, an agency that controls the CIA. Al worked for Wynn as a mercenary before he became a Hellspawn, but when he wanted to quit, Wynn had other plans. Wynn recognized that Al knew too much about his dirty dealings, so he had him killed and sent to Hell, hoping to silence him for good. Ever since then, Wynn’s actions have established him as a major enemy of Spawn, masterminding various plots and conspiracies that threaten the lives of Spawn and his loved ones.

2) Malebolgia

Ruler of the Eighth Circle of Hell, Malebolgia is responsible for the creation of Spawn. When Al died and went to Hell, the terrifying demon lord gave or made him an offer: become a Hellspawn, and he would let Al see his wife Wanda again. Al agreed and was transformed into Spawn, the general of Malebolgia’s army. Of course, Malebolgia tricked Al and sent him back to Earth five years after his death, horribly disfigured and with partial amnesia. Even worse, Al discovered that, in the five years since his death, Wanda had remarried and had a child. Al swore vengeance against the demon and dedicated his eternal afterlife to destroying Malebolgia.

1) Violator

Ever since Spawn #1, the demonic Violator has been there to torment Al. When Spawn was sent to Earth after five years in Hell, Violator was assigned to act as Al’s teacher and mold him into the ruthless and loyal general of Malebogia’s army. As a native demon of Hell, Violator felt offended by the idea that a human, and not a demon, would be given such a prominent position in the armies of Hell. While the Violator initially appears to be a short, fat clown, his true form is that of a giant and grotesque monster with razor-sharp teeth and claws, who takes sadistic pleasure in mutilating his victims – with Spawn always as his primary target.