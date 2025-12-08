5 Villains That Need to Appear Next in DC Comics’ Absolute Universe

DC Comics’ Absolute Universe has been such a great experiment, and that’s thanks in no small part to how amazing its villains have been. From Absolute Batman to Absolute Martian Manhunter, the heroes of this universe have faced some of the most challenging threats in history. It’s no surprise, after all, this is a world shaped by Darkseid, and he’s made it so that villains have a serious advantage here. They aren’t fighting the status quo. People like Veronica Cale, Ra’s al Ghul, and even the Joker are the status quo.

Thanks to Darkseid’s influence, there are far more villains in this world. But now heroes are rising and starting to fight back against their control. We’ve already seen the powers that be unite to form a twisted ‘Justice League’ to keep the heroes in their place. But it’s not going to be enough to stop forces like Absolute Wonder Woman or Absolute Green Lantern. They’ll need more villains, ones who can really add something to the Absolute Universe. Read on to discover 5 villains that need to debut in the Absolute Universe.

5. Abra Kadabra

Everyone loves the Flash’s Rogues (and for good reason). While the first arc has seen Wally West go up against a new iteration of the team, he has villains not usually associated with the team, like Abra Kadabra, a magician from the future who uses advanced tech to perform incredibly realistic and deadly magic tricks. I’m not sure if time-travel exists in the Absolute Universe, but I think a couple of changes wouldn’t be out of the question. Absolute Flash could use a new challenge to overcome, and someone like Abra Kadabra could fit the bill.

4. Hugo Strange

Maybe this is a wildcard pick, but I honestly think Hugo Strange could make an effective threat to Absolute Batman. Just go with me on this. We know Absolute Batman is tough physically, but unlike Batman, this Bruce hasn’t trained his mind nearly as well. Sure, he didn’t break when he was imprisoned in Ark M, but Hugo Strange is a master of getting into people’s heads. While he wouldn’t pose a physical challenge to Absolute Batman, I think Strange would be extremely dangerous if he went after Bruce’s mind.

3. Bizarro

Maybe it’s because I just really like the character, but I want to see an Absolute Bizarro. While I’m positive Kal-El isn’t the only Kryptonian in the Absolute Universe, I think the first being who can truly match him in power is a twisted copy of himself. Even for the mainline Superman, Bizarro has always been difficult to handle thanks to his incredible power and his skewed perception. Perhaps Ra’s al Ghul could generate an imperfect clone of Superman to serve as his foot soldier, only for it to escape and become a genuine threat to the Absolute Universe.

2. Doctor Psycho

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Doctor Psycho is one of the worst villains in Wonder Woman’s rogues gallery. From his twisted telepathic powers to the hateful and misogynistic views he harbors, everything about him exists in opposition to Wonder Woman. Absolute Wonder Woman is very much like her counterpart and is extremely loving and kind. But what happens when she finds herself fighting someone who stands for everything she opposes and has the power to make it a reality? Doctor Psycho might not be everyone’s favorite, but he’d be a damn good villain to fight Absolute Wonder Woman.

1. Prometheus

Image courtesy of DC Comics

The heroes of the Absolute Universe have yet to come together, but when they do, they’ll need a villain that can really test each of them. I can’t think of a villain who’d make a better threat for the team than Prometheus. In the main universe, he positively dogwalked the team the first time they encountered him. Imagine someone just as big as Absolute Batman, but backed by the evil people running the Absolute Universe. I can’t think of a villain that would make a better threat for every hero in this world than an Absolute Prometheus.

