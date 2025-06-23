10 Best Marvel Legacy Characters

Once upon a time, Marvel avoided having legacy characters. Besides a few Ghost Riders and Novas, Marvel heroes didn’t typically pass down a title. DC Comics had traditionally handled legacy characters more commonly, with multiple different Flashes and Green Lanterns running concurrently. That soon changed when Kate Bishop took the Hawkeye moniker from Clint and has kept it, even when Clint has returned to using the title as well. From there, more legacy characters began getting introduced. While some legacy characters are better than others, many have stood the test of time and even surpassed their predecessors. Marvel Comics wouldn’t feel complete without these legacy characters.

Some comics fans dislike superhero titles being shared by different people, but these legacy heroes have proven themselves. Heroes can share the same name, which shouldn’t prevent anyone from liking a character. Having multiple Spider-Men, Wolverines, and so forth is what makes Marvel great.

10) Carol Danvers – Captain Marvel

Carol Danvers taking the Captain Marvel moniker was long overdue. Even though she was great as Ms. Marvel for many years, having her be Captain Marvel always felt like a natural step for the character. Monica Rambeu and Genis-Vell were also great Captain Marvels, but Carol has become the premier title-holder. Unlike most other attempts of characters taking the Captain Marvel title, Carol as Captain Marvel is the one that’s sticking.

9) Sam Alexander – Nova

Sam Alexander had a weird introduction, with his first story being part of the Avengers vs. X-Men event. Nonetheless, the character quickly came into his own, earning the title of Earth’s Nova Corps member when Richard Rider was MIA. Sam would soon develop his own relationship with Rider, proving the two can remain Nova and help protect Earth. Sam would later become a founding member of the modern-day Champions, his biggest contribution to the Marvel Universe in the last decade.

8) Nadia Pym – Wasp

Nadia only exists to tie in with the MCU’s version of the Wasp, who was initially the daughter of Ant-Man, named Hope, rather than Janet Van Dyne. However, Janet would later be integrated into the MCU as well. Nevertheless, Nadia actually has very few in common with her cinematic counterpart. The comics created Nadia to be a bubbly teen scientist rather than the no-nonsense businesswoman she was in the films. Her backstory of being raised as a Red Room assassin and the child of Hank Pym’s deceased first wife also makes her a more unique character that doesn’t have the burden of an MCU synergy.

7) Daniel Ketch/Robbie Reyes – Ghost Rider

Most of the main Marvel legacy characters came to prominence in the 2000s and 2010s. However, Ghost Rider had been dealing with legacy characters for decades. Johnny Blaze is arguably a legacy character himself, having taken the Ghost Rider name from a separate Western hero who would later be renamed the Phantom Rider. Daniel Ketch’s run as Ghost Rider, taking the moniker directly from Blaze, is still one of the most celebrated Ghost Rider comics of all time. Robbie Reyes, the most recent person to take the Ghost Rider name, is now a fan favorite, with many lauding the character’s youthful energy and flame car.

6) Jane Foster – Thor

Jason Aaron’s Thor run is one of the greatest Marvel comics of the 2010s, and Jane Foster plays a huge role in those stories. Foster is a character who has existed since Thor’s inception, yet it wasn’t until Aaron evolved her into a superhero that she was finally able to shine. Aaron made Foster a cancer patient, infusing the Thor comics with a groundedness and melancholy that helped elevate the stories. Foster wasn’t born into greatness like Odinson, but seeing her growing into her role as Thor made her endearing. We continue to be grateful that Marvel has continued Foster’s superhero journey as a Valkyrie.

5) Kamala Khan – Ms. Marvel

With Carol Danvers no longer using the Ms. Marvel title, it freed the superhero identity for a young girl from Jersey. Kamala Khan was a fresh take on teen superheroes, as she was someone who idolized them. She was a nerdy character, a closer reflection to readers than most other heroes. Her comics are fun and lighthearted, creating a mythology that is uniquely Kamala. Carol’s success as Captain Marvel and the popularity of Kamala Khan have ensured that these legacy characters won’t be changing their names anytime soon.

4) Kate Bishop – Hawkeye

The Young Avengers were a revelation at the time, with each member becoming a fan favorite. Even among a strong cast of characters, Kate Bishop still stood out for her independent attitude and sharp wit. She was such a great character that Matt Fraction decided to make her the co-lead of his acclaimed Hawkeye comics with Clint Barton, officially allowing both characters to share the title. She would serve as the template for future legacy characters, demonstrating that more than one character can share a name.

3) Bucky Barnes/Sam Wilson – Captain America

Bucky as Captain America arguably delivered some of the best Cap stories ever, yet Sam Wilson as Captain America represents what the country should be. They both continue Steve Rogers’ legacy perfectly, and, in many ways, are more deserving of the title. Neither is better than the other, with each man getting their own moment that proves their worth. Bucky taking up the mantle during a dark period of American history, and Sam leading the heroes in Secret Empire, were their times to shine.

2) Miles Morales – Spider-Man

It’s odd to believe there was a time when there was a lot of hoopla for Miles Morales taking over as Spider-Man in the Ultimate Universe. Even ignoring the insensitive discussions surrounding a Hispanic, black teen taking over the mantle of Marvel’s biggest superhero, many fans weren’t ready to warmly accept Miles. Several fans felt it was a gimmick for the sake of marketing, yet Miles verified his worth. Marvel has firmly established Miles as his own, separate character from Peter, giving him a different powerset and personality. The Spider-Verse films further cement Miles’ worth, making him a bona fide movie star and one of Marvel’s greatest creations of the 2010s.

1) Laura Kinney – Wolverine

Laura Kinney is simply a fantastic character. Initially introduced as a female clone of Logan, she adds a different layer to the Wolverine mythos. Unlike Logan, Laura had to deal with teenage drama and angst while also suffering from the same trauma of being experimented on. She isn’t the “girl version” of Wolverine; she has her own wants and desires that separate her from Logan. Whereas Logan has forgone any ideas of normancy, Laura still has the capabilities to live a normal life. She has a stronger support group than Logan, and her evolution into an independent hero has been one of Marvel’s greatest character arcs in the last two decades. She truly earned the Wolverine title, and we hope that’s the new normal for the character going forward. The world is big enough for two Wolverines.