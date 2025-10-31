Every Marvel Villain Who Uses Adamantium Ranked By Power

Several Marvel Comics villains use adamantium, whether in weapons or in their bodies. While Wolverine is the character most closely associated with Adamantium, several other characters possess it and use it. In fact, it has become much more accessible in Marvel than something like Vibranium. Pure Adamantium is supposed to cost so much to use that it is impossible to mass-produce, so it remains a powerful tool reserved for the elite. That said, it has become so widespread that there are even B-level villains who have Adamantium to use for their weapons. On a lower level, even the Serpent Society has access to the weapon.

From Wolverine’s most dangerous enemies to mutants, terrorists, and more, here is a look at the Marvel villains who use Adamantium.

10) Baron Zemo (Sword)

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Baron Zemo is one of Captain America’s greatest enemies. Cap’s shield is made of a mixture of Vibranium and Adamantium, which is why it is almost indestructible. As a result, Zemo felt he needed something to match up to that weapon, so he found a way to make a weapon from Adamantium.

While Zemo uses many of the same weapons and devices as his father, his most prized weapon is his sword, which is made out of pure Adamantium. Of course, since Cap’s shield is a mix of Vibranium and Adamantium, it still can’t cut through that, but it can take down just about any enemy in his path.

9) Kraven the Hunter (Knife)

Kraven the Hunter uses a variety of weapons when he is hunting his prey, and while he lives by a code of honor, he is not below ensuring that his weapons are the most powerful he can possess at any given time. This includes his various choices of weapons, which he uses in his battles. Of course, he uses everything from darts, axes, guns, knives, and more. The one thing he hates is guns.

It is the blades, like his knives, that are often laced with Adamantium. He owns his own long knives and fishhooks made of Adamantium, which allow him to take down more durable animals and targets.

8) Tiger Shark (Teeth)

Tiger Shark is not an A-level villain in any manner of speaking. He is Todd Arliss, a former Olympic swimmer who suffered a spinal cord injury when he saved a man. He then willingly participated in an experiment where a scientist blended his DNA with that of a tiger shark and Namor. This changed him physically and mentally, and he became the supervillain known as Tiger Shark.

On top of his new powers, thanks to the DNA experimentations, Tiger Shark also has teeth created for him made out of Adamantium. It is unclear when it happened, but when Tiger Shark joined up with the Offenders, he admitted he had the Adamantium bonded to his teeth, making them a deadly weapon.

7) Hammerhead (Upper Skeleton)

Hammerhead is someone who got his Adamantium later in life. During the Civil War comic book series, Hammerhead began to unify criminals to work under him, which angered Wilson Fisk. As a result, Fisk sent his agent, Underworld, to deal with Hammerhead. Underworld shot him point-blank with Adamantium bullets. Hammerhead survived, thanks to his steel skull, but he ended up in a coma with brain trauma.

This led to Mister Negative rescuing him and Doctor Trauma saving his life by transplanting his brain into a new cybernetic skeleton made with Adamantium. Hammerhead swore allegiance to Mister Negative for saving his life, and he is now resistant to almost any physical injury with the new Adamantium enhancements.

6) Bullseye (Spinal Column / Partial Skeleton)

The Daredevil villain Bullseye got his Adamantium for a very interesting reason. Of course, Bullseye is someone who has no real powers, but he is one of the world’s greatest marksmen, and he can kill someone with anything he can get his hands on, and even used his own teeth once as a weapon against a prison guard. However, when he obtained some Adamantium, it helped him power up.

After Bullseye worked for a Japanese crime lord, Lord Dark Wind had Bullseye’s bones laced with Adamantium. With this fused to his skeleton, spine, skull, and fist, it makes Bullseye pretty much indestructible. This is why he can fall from a high-rise building and still live with no real injuries.

5) Lady Deathstrike (Claws / Skeleton)

Lady Deathstrike is another Marvel character closely associated with Wolverine. She is a cyborg with a self-repairing machine body. She is also the daughter of Lord Dark Wind, the same person who gave Bullseye his Adamantium-laced skeleton, and he did the same thing with his daughter. For Lady Deathstrike, he gave her deadly Adamantium claws.

However, her claws are very different from those of someone like Sabretooth. Her claws can extend up to 12 inches and are all laced with Adamantium, and she can cut through just about any substance. They are not quite powerful enough to cut through something like other Adamantium structures, like Captain America’s shield, but she can impale targets from a distance.

4) Romulus (Skeleton / Claws)

Romulus is a polarizing Wolverine villain, but he is also a very powerful force when he arrives. He claims to be from prehistory and evolved from the original Lupine, which makes him pretty much immortal. However, one of his greatest pursuits was harvesting Adamantium, which was his main goal in all his comic book appearances. It was Romulus who had the idea to infuse Wolverine’s skeleton with Adamantium to start with.

By the time that Wolverine and Romulus had their final confrontation at the Weapon X facility, Romulus had also laced his bones with Adamantium and had four Adamantium claws implanted in his forearms. This makes him almost a duplicate of Wolverine in this aspect.

3) Sabretooth (Bones & Claws)

Sabretooth is Wolverine’s most dangerous and persistent villain, so it should come as no surprise that he also uses Adamantium. He has been battling Wolverine for decades, and he is also the one villain who has come closest to killing the X-Men member more often than any other. One of his biggest weapons, other than his brute strength and healing factor, is his Adamantium claws.

This happened for the first time when Sabretooth showed up in Wolverine’s 1998 series, and he had Adamantium laced to his bones and claws. He ended up losing it after Apocalypse siphoned it all out when he lost to Wolverine in a fight. However, Weapon X re-implanted it in him after that, and he has had it ever since. He also used Adamantium Armor at one point when he lost his powers, but it has always been part of his history.

2) Omega Red (Armor / Tentacles)

Omega Red is another powerful Wolverine villain, and he has much more in his power set than just Adamantium. His main power is the ability to emit lethal death spores from his body that can kill anyone around him. However, his main power is that he is a mutant energy vampire who drains the life force from other humans to sustain himself.

However, he is not invulnerable, so he wears a suit of red armor that is made out of secondary Adamantium, which covers almost his entire body and makes him mostly resistant to injury from all but the most powerful attacks. It is clear that his armor is Adamantium as it has withstood Wolverine’s clawed attacks. His tentacles are also laced with Adamantium.

1) Ultron (Outer Body)

Hank Pym created Ultron as a robot to help protect the world from devastating attacks that the Avengers might not be able to handle. However, the robot misinterpreted Hank’s programming and decided to protect Earth from humans, becoming a global threat. It also allowed Ultron to become more devious and brilliant, and Ultron began to make improvements to himself.

Ultron did several things, including creating his own robot, Vision, who betrayed him, as Ultron had betrayed Hank Pym. However, he also built an almost indestructible new body from stolen Adamantium for Ultron-6 and then mastered it with higher-class Adamantium starting with Ultron-9 and higher.

