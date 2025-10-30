7 Great X-Men Heroes Nobody Talks About

It seems like just about every mutant in the world has been an X-Men member at one time or another, and this means some great X-Men heroes are overlooked, and no one talks about them. These aren’t heroes who worked with the X-Men once and disappeared. These are members of the Marvel mutant team who have been with them for lengthy periods, often on multiple occasions, yet for some reason people don’t really bring them up when talking about the best or most powerful mutants on the superteam. Some of these mutants even appeared in X-Men movies and TV shows, and are still ignored and disrespected.

Here are seven great X-Men heroes that nobody talks about, but who deserve much more recognition.

7) Monet St. Croix

Monet St. Croix is one of the X-Men’s most powerful members when she is on the team, although she goes by the unfortunate code name of “M.” That, and her more complex real name, might be a reason no one really mentions her. However, her powers deserve respect, as she can beat many of the more famous team members in a one-on-one fight.

Monet St. Croix is an eccentric and often antagonistic member of the X-Men, and at times she manifests the terrible Penance thanks to her evil vampiric brother Emplate. However, as a hero, she has been part of Generation X, X-Corps, X-Corporation, X-Factor, and the X-Men. Her mutant abilities enable her to surpass most humans in every respect, making her a perfect physical specimen. She also has regeneration abilities, telepathy, flight, and telekinesis.

6) Jamie Madrox

Jamie Madrox was in X-Men: The Last Stand and has been in several X-Men cartoons over the years. However, the Multiple Man does not get the respect he deserves. Jamie’s power is incredible. He can create countless clones of himself, and when he sends them out, he gains all the knowledge and skills they acquire as they live their lives. However, on the flip side, when Multiple Man’s clones die, he feels the pain as well.

The best part of Jamie’s career with the X-Men was when he formed X-Factor Investigations, turning the original X-Factor into a private detective firm. It was different from any other mutant team and allowed Marvel to tell more noir-style stories with Jamie as the lead character. Despite that and his various media appearances, no one talks about The Multiple Man, and Jamie deserves to be a much bigger star in Marvel Comics.

5) Longshot

Longshot should be a main event hero, but he is often considered part of a larger overall joke as part of Mojo’s world, an alternate dimension that many fans hate. The Mojoverse is mostly a reality TV world where Mojo is the program coordinator. He kidnaps mutants and takes them to his world, where he forces them into reality TV shows, including one in which Longshot is a gladiator.

Longshot was around five years before Gambit, and the two have similar powers and personalities. Rogue even previously had a crush on Longshot. However, while Gambit became a star thanks to his Cajun attitude and personality, no one cares about Longshot. That is disappointing, since he is a great hero who adds a lot to the comics he appears in. Longshot even married Dazzler, and there is a good chance a lot of fans don’t even remember that.

4) Polaris

Magneto is one of Marvel’s most powerful mutants, and he was recently upgraded to an Omega-level mutant. However, even though she has the same powers, Magneto’s daughter Polaris doesn’t get the same recognition, and most people don’t even mention her when talking about the most powerful X-Men members. As a matter of fact, when people talk about Magneto’s daughter, they often mention Scarlet Witch, even though she isn’t his real daughter and Polaris is.

Polaris has been around since 1968, making her debut in X-Men #49, which means she has been around longer than names like Storm, Wolverine, and Nightcrawler. However, if asked, regular fans who are not comic aficionados would name all three of those mutants and not even think of Polaris. Magneto’s daughter deserves more respect put into her name.

3) Havoc

Speaking of Polaris, her longtime lover, Havoc, also deserves much more recognition. Everyone talks about Cyclops and his greatness, but almost no one talks about his brother. Alex Summers is Scott’s brother, and the two grew up in an orphanage together before Alex was adopted and moved away. When his mutant powers manifested themselves, he joined the X-Men with his brother.

Havoc’s powers involve energy conversion, where he absorbs ambient cosmic energy to create plasma blasts. While Cyclops can’t control his eye blasts, Havoc has complete control of his powers. However, Havoc has also undergone severe trauma over his life, and his relationship with Madelyne Pryor was one of the most toxic in Marvel Comics. Yet no one talks about this very interesting X-Men member.

2) Sunspot

Sunspot is a lot better than casual fans might remember. He got his start in the New Mutants and was Cannonball’s best friend. The two were key members and leaders of that team throughout its existence. However, things changed for Sunspot when he got older, thanks to his father’s membership in the Hellfire Club. Sunspot is extraordinarily wealthy and used his connections to build something for himself outside of the X-Men.

That might explain why he isn’t mentioned when talking about the X-Men, since he did big things away from them. He also did them almost from behind the scenes, as he used his money to create his own version of the Avengers at one point. Sunspot’s powers are immense and dangerous, but he is much more interesting for what he does behind the scenes, and more people need to take notice.

1) Northstar

When Marvel fans talk about speedsters, they always gravitate to Quicksilver. However, Northstar could give him a run for his money and deserves a lot more credit than he receives. Northstar was an original member of Alpha Flight alongside his twin sister Aurora, and he was always the team’s arrogant member. However, over the years, he proved his greatness in other ways.

He has been a member of the X-Men more than once and also led X-Factor when the team was located on Krakoa. He also took part in one of Marvel Comics’ most essential moments when he married his boyfriend, Kyle Jinadu, in the first same-sex wedding in Marvel Comics. For that reason alone, more people should be talking about Northstar, and that is on top of the fact that he is one of the fastest heroes in all of comics.

