10 Marvel Characters Who Use Adamantium Ranked By Power (Apart from Wolverine)

Wolverine is without a doubt one of the most popular and beloved characters in the history of Marvel Comics, and for decades, he has been fundamentally synonymous with adamantium. This nearly indestructible metal alloy was first introduced in 1969, and its history has been permanently intertwined with the feral mutant ever since the Weapon X program brutally bonded it to his entire skeleton. The procedure turned an already formidable mutant into an unstoppable force, with his unbreakable bones and razor-sharp claws becoming his defining features. However, while Wolverine is the most famous recipient of adamantium, he is far from the only one.

Adamantium stands alongside vibranium as one of the most significant and sought-after substances in the Marvel Universe, a game-changing element that can turn a formidable threat into a nearly unbeatable one. Over the years, numerous heroes and villains have either sought out the bonding process or temporarily acquired weapons forged from the alloy, dramatically increasing their power levels.

10) The Russian

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics

A towering enforcer for the Russian mob, the Russian is a straightforward brute whose primary powers are immense strength and durability. He was a significant physical threat to the Punisher, capable of surviving incredible amounts of damage and nearly killing the antihero with his bare hands. After his initial death at the hands of Frank Castle, the Russian’s remains were recovered by General Kreigkopf, who resurrected him as a cyborg. This process involved augmenting his body with advanced plastics and lacing his skeletal structure with adamantium, making him far more durable than before. This upgrade allowed him to survive falls from massive heights and withstand incredible punishment, turning an already tough villain into a true powerhouse.

9) Bullseye

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics

Lester, better known as Bullseye, is one of the most psychopathic and dangerous assassins in the Marvel Universe. His uncanny ability to turn any object into a lethal projectile makes him a persistent and deadly foe for Daredevil. Following a fight that left him with a broken back, Bullseye was recruited by the Japanese crimelord Lord Dark Wind. The scientist who created the adamantium bonding process performed a procedure on Bullseye, lacing his spine and other bones with the nearly unbreakable metal to restore his mobility in exchange for his services as an assassin. This reinforcement not only healed Bullseye but made his skeleton far more resistant to injury, allowing him to perform acrobatic feats that would shatter the bones of a normal person and increasing his overall durability in hand-to-hand combat.

8) Doctor Octopus

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics

Dr. Otto Octavius is a brilliant but criminally insane scientist and one of Spider-Man’s most dangerous adversaries. His defining feature is the set of four telepathically-controlled mechanical tentacles fused to his body. While his standard titanium arms are incredibly formidable, Doctor Octopus has temporarily upgraded them on more than one occasion. During the “Revenge of the Sinister Six” storyline, for instance, he equipped his harness with adamantium arms, boasting that not even gods like Thor could stand against them. He proved this claim by brutally defeating the Hulk, using the indestructible arms to pound the Jade Giant into unconsciousness, demonstrating a staggering increase in power.

7) Cyber

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics

Silas Burr, known as Cyber, is a sadistic mercenary with a long and brutal history with Wolverine. A mutant with psionic tracking abilities and superhuman strength, he was already a formidable opponent before his major enhancement. Under the direction of the shadowy figure Romulus, Cyber underwent a procedure that bonded adamantium directly to his skin, leaving only his face vulnerable. This unbreakable outer shell makes him almost entirely impervious to physical harm, capable of withstanding slashes even from Wolverine’s claws. Additionally, each of his fingers houses a retractable adamantium claw tipped with powerful poisons or hallucinogens, making him one of the few villains capable of incapacitating Wolverine before his healing factor can purge the toxins.

6) Daken

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics

Akihiro, known as Daken, is the long-lost son of Wolverine and his deceased wife, Itsu. Possessing a mutant healing factor, superhuman senses, and pheromone manipulation powers, Daken is a dangerously skilled fighter trained by Cyber and his manipulative father figure, Romulus. Like Wolverine, Daken has retractable claws, though only two protrude from his knuckles while a third emerges from his wrist. For a time, the Muramasa Blade, a mystical sword capable of negating healing factors, was melted down and bonded to his wrist claws by the Tinkerer. Later, he had his claws coated in adamantium, combining the inherited power of his father with the near-indestructible metal that made him famous.

5) Lady Deathstrike

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics

Yuriko Oyama is a skilled martial artist and cyborg assassin driven by a deep-seated vendetta against Wolverine. Believing the adamantium bonded to Logan’s skeleton was a legacy stolen from her father, Lord Dark Wind, she sought to prove herself by defeating him. To achieve this, she subjected herself to a radical cybernetic transformation at the hands of Spiral, who bonded adamantium to her skeleton and replaced her fingers with 12-inch-long adamantium talons. This process granted her superhuman strength, speed, and durability, along with a cybernetic healing factor that allows her to repair both organic and mechanical parts of her body.

4) X-23

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics

Laura Kinney, initially known as X-23, is a female clone created from Wolverine’s genetic material by the sinister Facility program. Raised to be the perfect living weapon, she possesses a healing factor, superhuman senses, and retractable claws. Unlike Wolverine, she has two claws in each hand and one in each foot. During her brutal upbringing, the scientists at the Facility forcibly extracted her bone claws, coated them in adamantium, and then surgically reinserted them. While her entire skeleton was never bonded with the metal, her adamantium-laced claws make her an incredibly lethal fighter, combining her father’s signature weapons with her own unique training and agility.

3) Sabretooth

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics

Victor Creed is Wolverine’s most enduring arch-nemesis, a brutal mutant with a healing factor, razor-sharp claws, and animalistic senses. Their rivalry has spanned over a century, defined by unrelenting violence. On several occasions, Sabretooth has undergone procedures to have his skeleton and claws bonded with adamantium, putting him on an even playing field with his hated foe. He first received the upgrade from the eternal mutant Apocalypse, who later stripped the metal from his body. Years later, a revived Weapon X program once again laced his bones with adamantium, further enhancing his strength and healing factor. These upgrades make an already monstrous threat virtually unstoppable.

2) Romulus

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics

An ancient and manipulative figure, Romulus claims to be the leader of the Lupus Sapiens, a species that evolved from canines. He has orchestrated many of the most traumatic events in Wolverine’s life, including the Weapon X program that bonded adamantium to his skeleton. For thousands of years, Romulus operated from the shadows, a master strategist with a healing factor and other superhuman abilities. After being defeated by Wolverine, he eventually returned, having undergone his own adamantium bonding process. This made his skeleton nearly indestructible and gave him four adamantium claws in each arm, turning the master manipulator into a physical powerhouse who could match his greatest creation.

1) Ultron

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics

The genocidal artificial intelligence known as Ultron is one of the Avengers’ most persistent enemies. Created by Hank Pym, Ultron quickly developed a god complex and an unending hatred for its creator and all organic life. While Ultron constantly evolves and creates new bodies, its most powerful forms have been constructed from pure adamantium. In fact, Ultron was the very first character in Marvel Comics to wield the fictional metal. This indestructible shell makes him impervious to most forms of attack, allowing him to withstand assaults from the entire Avengers roster, including Thor’s hammer and the Hulk’s fists. Combined with his genius intellect and ability to create endless drones, Ultron’s adamantium body makes him a planetary-level threat.

