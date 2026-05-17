Every Version of Batgirl, Ranked

Batgirl is one of DC’s best and often most overlooked characters. The identity has been around for decades, taken up each time by a woman who wants to make a difference in Gotham City in the same way that Batman and Robin have. She’s the third member of the Terrific Trio and has always stood as a bastion of heroism despite what anyone says. Even when that someone is the Dark Knight himself. It’s no secret that Batman is a bit of a control freak, and he’s often against Batgirl operating, but that’s never stopped a single Batgirl from choosing to suit up and save the day.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Batgirl is more than just a single person’s identity, too. It’s become a mantle that has been passed on numerous times throughout DC’s history. Every Batgirl is fantastic in their own way, but only one can stand as the greatest Batgirl of them all. Today, we’re going to look at every person who has worn the Batgirl mantle and rank them. This is going to focus on an overall style, looking at how effective they were as heroes and in the Batgirl mantle, how iconic or cool they are, and how much fun it is to see them in action. Without further ado, let’s give credit to the world’s Batgirls.

5) Helena Bertenelli

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Helena is best known as Huntress, but she briefly took up the Batgirl mantle at the beginning of “No Man’s Land.” With Batman gone, she used the costume and reputation to strike fear into people’s hearts in a way she never could on her own. Helena kept fear of the Bat alive in Gotham, and she’s responsible for the greatest Batgirl costume of all, but she was never fit for the role. She was always trying to emulate Batman’s presence, but was never able to be like him. She was too uncontrollable, and her lack of discipline got people killed. I love Helena, but she became Batgirl to try to be Batman, and that never worked for her.

4) Bette Kane

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Bette wasn’t Batgirl, but she did inspire the idea of the legacy itself, being the one and only Bat-Girl. She debuted in the Silver Age and was mainly just a female counterpart to Robin, the same way that her aunt, the original Batwoman, was a counterpart to Batman. Bette was a spy and a passionate young lady, and she actually had a fulfilling life as a superheroine before she semi-retired to focus on her tennis career. Bette could be a lot of fun, but more often than not, she was a damsel in distress for Robin to save. However, she was a founding member of Titans West and operates as an independent hero as Flamebird, so she does have some upsides.

3) Stephanie Brown

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Stephanie is the Batgirl who most embodies the tradition of rebelling, because not even Barbara wanted her to wear the cowl. She’s often cited as the least experienced and skilled of the core Bat-Family, but Steph never let that stop her. Grit, determination, and a sheer desire to prove she could be a hero pushed her forward until nobody could ignore that she earned the Batgirl mantle. She was brash in the best way and always rushing to improve. Watching Steph become a phenomenal hero is one of the best Batgirl stories there is, because what’s more Batgirl than becoming the hero you were meant to be despite what everyone else said?

2) Barbara Gordon

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Babs is the Batgirl that everybody thinks of, and the one who truly made the mantle into what it is today. She’s an expert strategist and tactician, and is arguably the greatest hacker and computer expert in DC. Barbara had every force working against her, from her overprotective dad to Batman, but she stayed true to her ideals and kept learning and saving the day until even Batman had to bring her into the fold. Babs is a hero who always gets up, even when she literally can’t move. She’ll save the day no matter who or what stands in her way. She’s the Batgirl who made everyone pay attention to the name, and that should never be forgotten.

1) Cassandra Cain

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Cass is the greatest Batgirl of all, hands down. She was raised to be an assassin and the world’s greatest fighter, but after running away and spending a decade on the streets, Babs took her in and made her Batgirl. Cass was entrusted with the mantle by Barbara and Batman, knowing that she was just as dedicated to the mission as Batman himself, if not more so. She’s an endlessly compassionate person who wants to help everyone above all else. Even though she was chosen for this, she made herself into Batgirl.

She was raised as a weapon, but chose to defy every expectation and be a hero. Cass had everything in the world stacked against her; she couldn’t even understand other people, but she made herself into a hero worthy of the Batgirl mantle. She redefined what the mantle was, showing everyone that Batgirl could stand up to Batman himself and be so much more than another partner in the city. She took everything great about Barbara and marched into the future with her own skills. Cass is Batgirl, through and through.

Which Batgirl is your favorite? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts on the ComicBook Forum!