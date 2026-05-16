Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Confirms First Blu-Ray Release Date (New Trailer Released)

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is one step closer to its streaming release as a new trailer is hyping up the launch of its first Blu-ray and DVD release. Demon Slayer absolutely dominated 2025 as with the debut of a brand new film picking up from where the TV anime kicked off, fans flocked to theaters to support the film for as long as they possibly could. It had done so well in theaters across Japan, in fact, that it had gone on for an extended nine month run.

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Now that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle has ended its run across theaters in Japan, it’s now beginning to prep for its home video release. The film has now set a Blu-ray/DVD release date of July 29th in Japan, and this is the first in a long line of home video releases for the film across various worldwide territories. To get ready for the new home video launch, you can check out the newest trailer for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle below as it shows it off.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Gets One Step Closer to Streaming

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Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle will be hitting shelves in Japan with its Blu-ray/DVD release on July 29th, but unfortunately no international release plans for its home video launch have yet to be announced as of this time. The film will be hosting a special , so there’s a hope that international fans won’t have to wait to long to own the new film for themselves too. But even more curious is the fact that this finally moves the film closer to its streaming launch.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle had been doing so well in theaters across Japan that it remained exclusive to theaters throughout the entirety of 2025. This had continued through the first half of 2026 as well, but now that it’s heading home that means a new streaming release isn’t too far behind. It’s been notable considering we’ve seen other major anime films hitting Crunchyroll in the meantime, so fans have been more eager than ever for this streaming launch.

When Does Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 2 Come Out?

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The most exciting aspect of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle finally coming to home video in Japan is not just that means an international home video and streaming release is coming soon, but the fact that it also confirms we’re one step closer to the next part in the trilogy. The Infinity Castle trilogy is now in the works on its second entry, but no real concrete details about its upcoming release have yet to be announced as of this time.

Ufotable had revealed that fans shouldn’t expect to see the next Infinity Castle film anytime this year, and even ” now in the works for a post-2026 launch when updating fans on their latest works. We’re looking at 2027 at the earliest for the next film, so hopefully it won’t be too long before Infinity Castle comes home worldwide.

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