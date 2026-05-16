My Hero Academia Confirms Release Date for Anime’s Return After Finale

My Hero Academia might have capped off its story with a special anime episode earlier this Spring, but the franchise has confirmed it’s returning for a new special episode later this Summer. My Hero Academia ended the eighth and final season of the anime last Fall, but made a surprising announcement that the franchise was still going to continue. This was through a new special episode revealing more of what happened after that grand finale, and fans got a look at what’s next for Deku and the others heading into their adult lives.

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This turned out to be far from everything as well as it was revealed that My Hero Academia had plans to continue the anime with yet another new release. This time was going to be in the form of a new short adapting the final materials that creator Kohei Horikoshi had crafted for the manga set even further after the epilogue story. Now as it gears up for its premiere later this Summer, the new My Hero Academia short has confirmed a release date of August 3rd in Japan.

My Hero Academia Anime Returns With New Short August 2026

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Titled My Hero Academia “I am a hero too,” this new short takes place a bit after the end of the recently released My Hero Academia Episode 170+1 special, “More.” This short adapts the five pages of manga that Horikoshi had released in the My Hero Academia Ultra Age fan book, and continues to explore the future time line in the eight years after the end of the war against All For One and Tomura Shigaraki. Revealing just a bit more of Deku’s future as a pro hero, the short gives fans another look at the now teenage Eri as she gets ready for her own dreams.

“I am a hero too” is teasing to be streaming with various platforms alongside its release on August 3rd in Japan, but international streaming plans have yet to be announced for the short. It will be hosting an early world premiere for a few select fans, however, as “I am a hero too” will be screening at Anime Expo 2026 later this July. Thankfully, it seems like it won’t be too much longer before even more fans get to check out this special final button on My Hero Academia‘s story.

What’s Next for My Hero Academia?

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

My Hero Academia will be adapting the final official manga materials from Kohei Horikoshi’s original release with this new short, but the anime franchise is still in the midst of celebrating its 10th anniversary. There’s a hope that the studio behind it all still has room to potentially explore with a new kind of release even after the official story has ended. This new timeline with adult versions of Deku and the other heroes seems perfectly fit to expand on with an original movie story.

Failing a potential movie release, My Hero Academia fans can still get their fix with a potential return from the prequel spinoff series as well. My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Season 2 wrapped up earlier this year with a tease for what’s coming next in a possible third season, so we’re still waiting to see what’s happening there. For now, make sure to catch up with everything My Hero Academia on Crunchyroll and Hulu.

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