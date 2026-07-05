The 10 Most Powerful Members of the Invincible Universe, Ranked

In Invincible, Robert Kirkman built a superhero universe where great power comes with great consequences, and there are several characters in this universe who show how high the ceiling goes. There are a lot of ways that the power structure in Invincible is different from that of Marvel Comics and DC. The biggest thing to note is that mortality is real here and injuries can be permanent. Also, the escalating threat levels keep rising rather than resetting to create new storylines. In Invincible, it is truly one long storyline where the threats keep getting bigger and bigger, and this is not a series where the threats start fresh after every few issues.

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With so much on the line, the series is constantly upping the danger levels, and even when the Scourge Virus nearly wiped out the entire Viltrumite species, the characters arriving just kept getting more powerful. Here are the most powerful members of the Invincible universe, ranked.

10) Omni-Man

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When Invincible started, the most powerful being on Earth was easily Omni-Man. He debuted in Invincible #1 (2003) by Robert Kirkman and Cory Walker, and he was the most important character for the first 12 issues, where he was Earth’s greatest superhero before his true allegiance was revealed. He is Mark’s father, and when it was shown that he actually murdered all his teammates in the Guardians of the Globe, it proved his immense power and might.

Omni-Man is over 2,000 years old, and he is still in his prime. He showed his power when he fought his own son, Invincible, and systematically dismantled him to prove how superior Viltrumites are to humans. Thousands of humans died during this battle. He ended up seeking redemption when he helped Invincible and Thaedus destroy the planet Viltrum itself during the Viltrumite War arc, one of the most physically destructive single acts in the entire series. As powerful as he is, however, there are others who can beat him.

9) Emperor Mark

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Emperor Mark is Mark Grayson, the main protagonist who debuted in Invincible #1 (2003) by Robert Kirkman and Cory Walker. Mark becomes Emperor of Viltrum in Invincible #144 (2018), the series’ final issue. Mark is half-human, half-Viltrumite, and he began his career well below his father’s power level. In their early confrontations, Omni-Man beat him without significant effort. His power boost across the entire series is the longest and most dramatic in the series.

His defining final feat was dragging Grand Regent Thragg, the strongest Viltrumite who ever lived, into Earth’s sun and killing him by tearing his throat out with his teeth while both were being incinerated. No other character in the series could have survived that encounter. The combination of human adaptability and Viltrumite physiology may have given him a higher power ceiling than any pure-blooded member of the species. His power level at the series’ height, while enormous, operates within the same physical framework as other Viltrumites.

8) Thaedus

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Thaedus is the oldest known Viltrumite, having left the Viltrum Empire over 1,000 years before the events of the main series. He was the first Viltrumite to betray the Empire, assassinating its first Emperor, Lord Argall, and founding the Coalition of Planets to oppose Viltrumite expansion across the galaxy. His greatest scientific achievement was to develop the Scourge Virus using his own DNA and to use it to target all Viltrumites. He achieved a near-extinction of the species, with only 50 surviving.

This one act reshaped the entire balance of power in the Invincible universe. As for his individual power levels, he retained combat capability sufficient to fight Viltrumites, including Anissa and General Kregg, and to keep pace with both Nolan Grayson and Invincible during their peak-era speeds, which exceed the speed of light. Grand Regent Thragg killed him shortly after the destruction of the planet Viltrum. He ranks high not because of his physical powers, but because of the destruction he caused with his intelligence.

7) Argall

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Lord Argall was the first Emperor of the Viltrum Empire and the father of Nolan Grayson, making him Mark Grayson’s grandfather. His reign was considered the Golden Age of Viltrum, and every subsequent ruler was measured against him. Among Viltrumites, Argall’s power was legendary. No Viltrumite could challenge him for thousands of years. He was ultimately killed not in combat but through betrayal. Thaedus, whom Argall trusted, assassinated him.

The killing was not a demonstration of Thaedus being stronger. It was an act that required deception precisely because a direct confrontation was impossible. His superhuman strength was sufficient to establish him as the greatest warrior his species had ever produced. He had near-invulnerability, flight, extraordinary lung capacity enabling indefinite operation in space, a healing factor capable of regenerating broken bones and damaged organs, and sensory perception that allowed him to hear sounds from extraordinary distances. Thragg’s entire motivation was revenge for Argall’s death.

6) Atom-Eve

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Atom-Eve debuted in Invincible #2 (2003) by Robert Kirkman and Cory Walker. She is the series’ most important non-Viltrumite character in terms of power classification. Eve’s ability is matter manipulation at the subatomic level. She can transmute any substance into any other substance, create shields and weapons from nothing, fly by altering air density around her body, and heal injuries by rearranging molecular structures. Her powers are conceptual rather than physical.

She doesn’t hit harder than Thragg, but she can restructure the matter around him. Her power ceiling is also undefined. When she experiences extreme emotional distress or near-death, her subconscious mental blocks drop, and her abilities operate at a level that has never been fully tested in the comics. The series implies she may be among the most powerful beings in the universe at her uninhibited maximum. In her fight with Conquest, she died and then somehow resurrected herself. What holds her under other characters is the mental blocks that usually limit her power levels.

5) Allen the Alien

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Allen the Alien first appeared in Invincible #2 (2003) by Robert Kirkman and Cory Walker. He was introduced as someone who tests planetary champions for the Coalition. This proves his power levels, since the Coalition wants to see how others stack up to Allen before deciding if they are worth adding to their ranks. He is similar to DC Comics Doomsday. After surviving near-fatal injuries, his body rebuilds itself significantly stronger than it was before. Every time something nearly kills Allen, he gets substantially more powerful.

Looking at the battles Allen has been involved in, he has reached almost mythical levels of power. After surviving multiple encounters that should have killed him, his strength grew to the point where he could fight Viltrumites competitively. This took him from a novelty character to one of the most significant power-level escalations in the book. He still is held back by the fact that he can fight Viltrumites, but he cannot dominate them the way Thragg does.

4) Conquest

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Conquest debuted in Invincible #61 (2009) by Robert Kirkman and Ryan Ottley. He was one of the oldest and most experienced Viltrumites, described in series lore as second only to Thragg in raw power among living Viltrumites at the time of his appearance. Conquest had been fighting and conquering planets for thousands of years before the events of the series. He had lost a hand and an eye to injuries sustained in combat with Rognarrs prior to his appearance, and he still nearly killed Invincible and destroyed everyone around him.

He is the one who killed Atom-Eve before she resurrected herself later. Conquest finally died when Invincible began to strangle him, and he wouldn’t let go until Conquest suffocated, despite Mark being barely functional. The only way to kill Conquest was to refuse to let go, regardless of personal damage. The Conquest fight sequences (Invincible #61-64) are widely cited as among the most viscerally brutal fights in Image Comics history. He doesn’t rank higher because Mark killed him, and he isn’t up to the level of the top three.

3) Battle Beast

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Battle Beast debuted in Invincible #19 (2004) by Robert Kirkman and Cory Walker. His real name is Thokk, and he was born on a planet called Dornn, a world constantly in civil war. Battle Beast killed so many enemies that he ended all war on his homeworld. Afraid that his unchecked need for combat would destroy the planet he had fought to preserve, he left Dornn and traveled the stars searching for a worthy opponent strong enough to kill him.

In his first appearance, he almost killed Invincible and also defeated the entire Guardians of the Globe team, then walked away voluntarily because he found neither challenge worthy of his attention. He then turned his attention to Grand Regent Thragg, the strongest Viltrumite alive. The battle pushed Thragg to his absolute physical limit, with Battle Beast even managing to bite through Thragg’s skin. He was the only person who took Thragg to his physical limit before Thragg’s final fight to the death with Invincible. He ranks below Thragg because Thragg killed him.

2) Thragg

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Grand Regent Thragg first appeared in Invincible Returns #1 (2010) by Robert Kirkman, Dory Walker, and Ryan Ottley. He was the supreme ruler of the Viltrum Empire, trained from birth to be the strongest Viltrumite alive. This was a designation maintained throughout his entire existence in the series. His power level is higher than Omni-Man’s, as Thragg’s strength exceeds that of Nolan Grayson. Where Omni-Man can devastate cities, Thragg can do the same with significantly less effort and at greater sustained output.

Thragg showed his power on numerous occasions. He killed Battle Beast, proving his might over one of the universe’s greatest warriors. He killed Thaedus, gaining revenge for Argall’s death. He was too much for Mark to handle and took Omni-Man to the limit. The only way to stop Thragg was to make it impossible for him to continue. Mark had to fly Thragg into the sun and bite out his throat, all at great risk to himself, to finally kill the legendary Viltrumite warrior.

1) Omnipotus

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Most of the powerful characters in Invincible are Viltrumites. However, the most powerful character is someone who is much bigger than any of them, or of any other alien species in general. Omnipotus first appeared in Invincible #27 (2005) by Robert Kirkman and Ryan Ottley, and he died in Invincible #87 (2012). He is a cosmic entity from an unknown dimension, and his powers involve energy absorption, vast superhuman strength, near-invulnerability, transmutation of matter into any form he chooses, and the ability to reshape entire landscapes.

His first appearance had him wiping out multiple city blocks of Invincible’s home city and reshaping rubble into giant rock monsters to fight the assembled heroes. He required a coordinated response from Invincible and multiple allies to contain. No single character in the series can reliably fight Omnipotus one-on-one. His defeat required teamwork and specific strategic targeting rather than any individual combatant’s power output. It took every hero to do their part before Dinisaurus snuck up on him and bit his head off. He is the Invincible universe’s closest equivalent to a cosmic villain, ranking above any other character who just uses brute strength.

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