5 Best DC Comics of April, 2026, Ranked

Comic books, much like all other forms of media, are always charging ahead. New issues and storylines are constantly hitting store shelves, all vying for your attention. DC released forty-four new comic issues this month, split between thirty-two ongoing series and twelve limited series. That’s a whole lot of comics to keep track of, and trying to read every single DC comic, not to mention any Marvel or other company’s comics, is ludicrous. There are a whole lot of limiting factors for staying up to date with every comic that prevent people who would want to. From money, to time, to not knowing if a comic will be worth your attention.

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It can be hard to know what to pick up from your local comic shop, but that’s exactly what we’re here to solve today. We’re going to take a look at the five best comics that DC released in April 2026 and rank them by which one gives you the best bang for your buck. DC is absolutely on fire with how many incredible books they’re pumping out every month. You really can’t go wrong with them, but these five books are different. If you pick up just one comic this month, it should be one of these. With all that said, let’s jump right into it.

5) Zatanna (2026) #1

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The Mistress of Magic is back in her very own ongoing, and she’s pushing DC in a brand-new direction. The Prime Magus is DC’s own version of the Sorcerer Supreme, defending magic and life across every realm in existence. Zatanna is the first Prime Magus in millennia, and she’s going on a tour of the magical realms to reignite people’s love for magic and tackle some dark conspiracies along the way. This series oozes fun and is exactly the type of story Zatanna needs to push herself to the popularity and importance she deserves. Jamal Campbell’s voice for Zatanna is perfect, capturing her wit and playful love of all things magical with every backwards syllable. This is a must-read for all Zatanna fans.

4) Absolute Wonder Woman #19

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The Absolute Universe continues its domination for yet another month. In the penultimate chapter of “Season of the Witch,” a horrible secret about Diana is revealed, and at the same time, we finally catch a glimpse of what the Troika is capable of. This arc just keeps building and building. Every issue stacks more action and story than ever before, and the emotions are on full display. Zatanna and Zatara’s reunion is every bit as heartwarming as it is satisfying to see Cale lose her mind. Wonder Woman is racing towards an explosive finale to this arc, which promises to elevate the stakes even higher than ever before. If you’ve been enjoying the series so far, this is more of the same in the best way possible.

3) Absolute Superman #18

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Where Absolute Wonder Woman is prepping for an ending, Absolute Superman kicks off its new arc, “Reign of the Superman,” with a bang. This issue brings us not one, but two fan-favorite introductions that are sure to make your inner fan scream. It gives us a terrifying reinvention of Black Adam’s origin that ties him directly to another of Superman’s biggest foes, and gives you perfect insight into who he is as a character and how he contrasts Superman. On the emotional side, the issue hammers the idea that hatred can’t fix your problems even more as Lois goes on her own revenge quest. Ra’s al Ghul’s arc is one of my favorite aspects of this book so far, and this issue continues that in the best way possible.

2) Fury of Firestorm #1

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If Absolute Superman was a thunderous boom, then this issue was a nuclear bomb going off. Firestorm is finally back in his own comic, and immediately, something is wrong with our flaming-head hero. He’s taken an entire town hostage, and the United States government has no idea how to stop the man who can turn every bullet they fire into pieces of candy. One of the most dangerous heroes in DC has gone rogue, and it’s all because of a twist that is going to shake Firestorm’s character to its very core. This comic’s tone is absolutely perfect, crafting a tense atmosphere that lets us into Firestorm’s mind without taking away from the mystery. I’ll be thinking about those opening pages for a long time. The Nuclear Man is here.

1) Superman (2023) #37

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Prime Time is quickly becoming my favorite time of the month. Superboy-Prime’s continued adventures as the stand-in Superman are incredible. Prime is best known for big, bombastic events, but this issue chooses to slow down and expand on his character. We focus on Prime as a person struggling to balance his superhero duties with his new normal life. He’s torn between excelling at the job he loves or being a hero, and no matter what he does, he’s going to disappoint someone. We get classic superhero action as Prime takes to Gotham, but we also get heartfelt scenes with the Kents and Robin. Prime is growing in the best way, and he is preaching absolutely based takes at his own local comics shop. This is easily my top read of the month.

So there we have the top five DC books for April 2026. There are plenty of other incredible comics, from Batman (2025) #8 to Lobo (2025) #2. All are worth a read, but if you had to pick just one, these are my recommendations. Which DC comic was your favorite this month? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts on the ComicBook Forum!