A Dead Starro Just Became DC’s Most Disturbingly Cool City

The Green Lantern Corps have been all over the universe, and have probably touched down on just about every inhabited planet within a hundred lightyears of Oa. They’re used to scoping out the weirdest, craziest cities in every galaxy, and their own planets are no exception. After all, Mogo is a sentient planet, so things with him are always going to be wild. However, the Green Lanterns just landed on what is quite possibly the coolest and most disturbing planet in the entire DC Universe. It’s called Necropia, a city built into the body of a dead Starro, and the site of the most deplorable and sleazy business practices the Green Lanterns have ever seen.

What is Necropia?

Necropia first appeared in Green Lantern Corps #4. Green Lantern Simon Baz, Teen Lantern Keli Quintela, and construct Ellie Stewart traveled to the dead city when Keli needed a new psionic battery. First, Keli attempted to raid Simon’s workshop to find what she needed, but he only kept Earth-level tech in his garage. Eager to bond with the younger gauntlet-wielding Lantern, Simon suggested that the three travel to Necropia to find what she needed. They hopped into Simon’s construct car and flew off into space, heading to Necropia.

Simon introduced the girls to Necropia, the planet-sized dead Starro that was host to houses and shops across every part of its dilapidated monster flesh. According to Simon, not only is it home to some of the sleaziest merchants and underground dealers in the entire universe, but also the best fusion food you’ll find this side of the Vega System. I’m going to assume that the second one is a great compliment, considering having good fusion food at all is just already awesome. Ellie stayed in the car to give the two Lanterns a chance to bond, and Simon and Keli headed for Enzo’s Equipment Emporium, a shady weapons dealer run by a t-rex-like alien with a dislike for the Corps. At the same time, Guy Gardner and his newest protege Narf take a trip to the city to get the cowardly fuzzball of a Green Lantern some much-needed field experience.

We don’t get much of a view of the interior of Necropia itself, but from what we do see it’s structured like an Earth-based shopping mall, only it’s shaped like a giant starfish and has a gargantuan eyeball as its central-most location. There’s shops, parking lots,bars, and modern plumbing housed inside of this dead Starro, at the very least. Those last few we only manage to see because Guy and Narf were blasted through several floors of Necropia by the thought-to-be-dead villain Evil Star’s Quantum Destabilizer. Either way, there’s obviously no way a place like Necropia could be run by anyone other than a supervillain like Evil Star, or that anything good could ever come out of the Green Lanterns visiting.

Necropia Promises to Make the Lanterns Join the Dead

Simon and Keli visited Enzo to find a psionic battery, but unfortunately the dinosaur-man did not take kindly to the two space officers threatening to shake him down if he didn’t cooperate. He hit them with a device that put the two Lanterns into some kind of coma-like trance, trapped within their own minds, and specifically their worst memories. Sensing their vitals majorly dipped, Ellie transported herself inside Simon’s mind and guided him to Keli’s so they could all escape. However, the two found the horrible memories of how Teen Lantern received her gauntlet, and it’s radically different from the origin story she’s told everyone so far, with the dying Green Lantern Iorl telling her she needed to destroy the gauntlet at all costs. While the group is trapped in dream-land, Enzo is trying to remove the power gauntlet so he can sell it on the Obsidian Market, given the gauntlet is just as powerful as one of the Green Lantern rings themselves. Having no success with his tools, he called his boss Evil Star, saying he needed to borrow the Quantum Destabilizer.

Of course, Evil Star was a bit preoccupied, as he just finished launching Guy and Narf through several stories of Necropia with the weapon in question, managing to crack Guy’s construct barrier. Anything that can make Guy Gardner groan is definitely something you don’t want to be on the receiving end of, especially if your name is Narf and this is supposed to be a routine field mission. The Lantern groups are set on colliding, if they manage to live long enough to join back up in this disastrous city. One thing is for sure; we have got to see more of Necropia. It is way too cool not to use at least a few more time.

Green Lantern Corps #4 is on sale now!