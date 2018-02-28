The 10 Comics You Should Read This Week: February 28 Edition

It’s new comics day’s eve here at ComicBook.com, and we’ve got the 10 books you should make some time for this week.

Of course, there are way more than 10 books on the store shelves worthy of your time and money, so before we get to the top 10, here are the honorable mentions this week.

Terrifics#1 is written by Jeff Lemire with art by Ivan Reis, and you can find the official description below.

“Bound together by fate, united by the spirit of exploration and hope for tomorrow, the Terrifics are bound from the Dark Multiverse of Metal! When Mr. Terrific, Metamorpho, Plastic Man and Phantom Girl find themselves literally bound together by a tragic accident, our team of unlikely allies must rely on one another to make their way back home. But a startling revelation on their return trip brings them face to face with a new mystery: Where in the universe is Tom Strong?”

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #79 is written by Tom Waltz with art by Brahm Revel. The official description is included below.

‘Invasion of the Triceratons,’ Part 4 of 5. The war between the Earth Protection Force and the Triceratons reaches a fever pitch as the TMNT plead with Splinter to spare an uneasy ally’s life!”

Rat Queens #8 is written by Kurtis J. Wiebe with art by Owen Gieni. The official description is included below.

‘THE COLOSSAL MAGIC NOTHING,’ Part Three A mysterious reality wizard continues to wreak havoc in Palisade, and even a thorough stabbing won’t slow him down. Good thing a deadly adventure has taken the Rat Queens far from town.”

All-New Wolverine #31 is written by Tom Taylor with art by Marco Failla. The official description is included below.

GABBY makes a shocking discovery about the past and turns to the only person she can trust to help her…DEADPOOL? Will Deadpool help with Gabby’s mission of vengeance, or will he only make matters worse?

And why is JONATHAN THE ACTUAL WOLVERINE joining them?

Matt Mueller: ‘Giles’ #1

Giles is headed into the lion’s den, which is known to everyone else as High School.

The beloved mentor of the Buffy Squad now finds himself in the body of a younger version of himself, and he’s off to take on the challenge of High School. His biggest threat won’t just be exams and the occasional bully though, as the supernatural always has a way of finding him.

Giles #1 is written by Erika Alexander and Joss Whedon with art by Jon Lam and Dan Jackson. The cover is provided by Steve Morris, and you can find the official description below.

“From Joss Whedon and Erika Alexander comes a series that returns Buffy’s Rupert Giles to high school! But this time–as a grown man living in a teenage body–Giles will be a student instead of a teacher. At an inner-city LA-area school, when a mystical influence is detected and teachers start to go missing, Giles enrolls to investigate. What he finds is more than vampires and demons; something unusual and frightening is happening here. If Giles can get through one day as a student, he’ll have a chance to find out who, what, and where–but high school is still hell, y’all.”

Giles #1 is in comic shops today.

Chase Magnett & Jamie Lovett: ‘Saga’ #49

Any week when Saga returns from hiatus is a good week for comics. The newest arc of the sprawling space epic promises to be particularly relevant with a new focus on the media and manipulation. As Saga continues its emphasis of the modern political landscape becomes more pronounced and this story should cause plenty of conversation

Saga #49 is written by Brian K. Vaughan with art by Fiona Staples. You can find the official description below:

The multiple Eisner Award-winning series returns with a spacefaring adventure about fake news and genuine terror. Get ready for the most shocking, most impactful chapters of Saga yet.

Saga #49 is in comic stores today.

J.K. Schmidt: ‘X-O Manowar’ #12

Aric is many things, and grudge holder is certainly one of them. Some mercenaries are going to learn that unfortunate fact the hard way.

X-O Manowar #12 is written by Matt Kindt with art by Ryan Bodenheim. Lewis LaRosa, Giuseppe Camuncoli, Ariel Olivetti, and Ben Oliver provide covers, and you can find the official description for the issue below.

“Left for dead by a mercenary band of bounty hunters far more twisted and devious than any enemy he’s faced before, Aric of Dacia has managed to cling to life…and a thirst for revenge. Now, his campaign of retribution against those who have wronged him can begin in full force…and, when the dust settles, the alien world of Gorin will rue the day it ever brought the savage sword of X-O Manowar crashing down upon it…

From the minds of master storyteller Matt Kindt (ETERNITY, Dept. H) and astonishing artist Ryan Bodenheim (The Dying & The Dead), the sci-fi comics juggernaut of 2018 reaches a pounding crescendo as “VISIGOTH” launches Valiant’s iconic hero into an intergalactic battle of will and wanton ferocity!”

X-O Manowar #12 is in comic stores today.

Jenna Anderson: ‘Gotham City Garage’ #10

Kara finally meets the founder of the Gotham City Garage, but their first meeting does not go like you might expect. 5 years is a long time, and their former friend might not be who they remember.

Gotham City Garage #10 is written by Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly, with art by Aneke and Joe Prado. The official description is included below.

“Meet the founding member of the Gotham City Garage: Black Canary! But where has she been the last five years? And what secrets await in the dark caves of Ra’s al Ghul?”

Gotham City Garage #10 is in comic stores this week.

Nicole Drum: ‘Mera’ #1

Mera steps into the spotlight in her very own miniseries, and she will likely set the course for the future of Atlantis.

That is, if she survives to actually become Queen.

Mera: Queen of Atlantis #1 is written by Dan Abnett with art by Lan Medina and covers by Nicola Scott and Stanley “Artgerm” Lau. The official description is included below.

“From the pages of AQUAMAN comes a brand-new adventure starring Mera, in her own title for the first time ever!

As the brutal Atlantean Civil War rages, Mera must keep the peace between the surface world and Atlantis as its newly anointed queen in exile. But when Aquaman’s brother Orm, a.k.a. Ocean Master, learns of his homeland’s fate, he’ll stop at nothing to return to Atlantis as its king and savior!”

Mera: Queen of Atlantis #1 is in comic stores today.

Russ Burlingame: ‘Action Comics’ #998

The quest for Sam Lane continues, but they’ll never find him if they can’t escape from the worst planet ever, planet Zod.

Action Comics #998 is written by Dan Jurgens with art by Norm Rapmund and Brett Booth, with covers by Will Conrad and Francis Manapul. You can find the official description below.

“BOOSTER SHOT part six! Escape from Planet Zod! Superman and Booster Gold must escape to travel back to the present, where the life of the captured Sam Lane hangs in the balance!”

Action Comics #998 is in comic stores today.

Charlie Ridgely: ‘Thanos’ #16

Fans will finally find out the true origin of Cosmic Ghost Rider, but if you needed another reason to read the issue, a weathered Galactus holding a giant gun on the cover should more than suffice.

Thanos #16 is written by Donny Cates with art by Geoffrey Shaw and Antonio Fabela with letters by Vc’s Clayton Cowles. The official description is included below.

“The secret origins of King Thanos’ right-hand man, the cosmic spirit of vengeance, Ghost Rider! Just who IS this madman and how did he become allies with the most evil man in the Universe?”

Thanos #16 is in comic stores today.

Matt Mueller Round 2: ‘Moon Knight’ #192

Marc Spector’s life was turned upside down last issue, and that’s when you call in the reinforcements. Unfortunately, that still might not be enough to turn the tide aginst the Sun King.

Moon Knight #192 is written by Maxim Bemis with art by Jacen Burrows and Mat Lopes with lettes by Vc’s Cory Petit. The official description is included below.

“Sun King and Bushman lure Marc to a tropical isle with irresistible bait. What madness awaits Moon Knight on this strange island? Will he even survive the voyage?”

Moon Knight #192 is in comic stores today.

Matt Mueller Round 3: ‘Backways’ #3

The world of Backways is quite the magical place, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t dangers. In fact, Anna and Coyote are about to jump from the frying pan right into the fryer.

Backways #3 is written by Justin Jordan with art by Eleonora Carlini and Silvie Tidei and letters by Marshall Dillon. The official description is included below.

“As Anna and Coyote Bones continue to search for Slyvia in the Backways, they are being stalked by something dangerous—the Morning Wolf is on the hunt!

From Justin Jordan (STRAYER, Green Lantern: New Guardians) and Eleonora Carlini (Batgirl, Doctor Who) comes the BRAND NEW series of magic, mystery and mayhem that is sure to appeal to fans of Harry Potter and The Chronicles of Narnia!”

Backways #3 is in comic stores today.