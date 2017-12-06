The 10 Comics You Should Read This Week: December 6 Edition

It’s new comics day eve here at ComicBook.com, and we’ve got the 10 books you should make some time for this week.

Of course, there are way more than 10 books on the store shelves worthy of your time and money, so before we get to the top 10, here are the honorable mentions this week.

Captain America #696 is written by Mark Waid with art by Chris Samnee, Matthew Wilson, and Vc Joe Caramagna, and you can find the official description below.

“HOME OF THE BRAVE Part 2! On his quest across America, Steve Rogers faces off against the brand-new Swordsman! Strap yourselves in for a sword vs. shield duel unlike anything you’ve ever seen!”

Shirtless Bear-Fighter! TP is written by Jody Leheup and Sebastian Girner with art by Nil Vendrell and Mike Spicer with a cover by Andrew Robinson. The official description is included below.

“After being betrayed by the bears that raised him, the legendary SHIRTLESS BEAR-FIGHTER wanders the forest he’s sworn to protect, fist-fighting bears, eating flapjacks, and being the angriest man the world has ever known! When wild-eyed, super-strong bears attack the citizens of Major City, Shirtless ventures into the human world to do what he does best…PUNCH THOSE BEARS IN THE FACE! But all is not as it seems. Someone is manipulating Shirtless…and only by confronting the demons of his past can Shirtless hope to save his future! A heart-filled, hilarious tall tale for the ages…you don’t want to miss SHIRTLESS BEAR-FIGHTER! Collects SHIRTLESS BEAR-FIGHTER! #1-5”

Faith’s Winter Wonderland Special #1 is written by Marguerite Sauvage with art by Francis Portela and M.J. Kim. The official description is included below.

Eisner Award and Russ Manning Award-nominated sensation Marguerite Sauvage (FAITH, Shade the Changing Girl) takes the helm for a fanciful tale of Faith Herbert’s very first holiday extravaganza, alongside special guests Francis Portela (FAITH) and M.J. Kim (NINJAK)!

“As cheer fills the air, Faith “Zephyr” Herbert is about to take a trip down the rabbit hole… and into a mind-bending winter wonderland where every day is something special! But hiding behind the tinsel, all is not what it seems… White rabbit meets red-nosed reindeer as Faith squares off against a realm of make-believe and merriment for a whimsical flight of superhero fancy!”

Matt Mueller: Batman: White Knight #3

Gotham’s secrets come to light thanks to Jack Napier, and it will change how the citizens look at the Dark Knight.

Though to be fair, he’s got his hands full enough, and that’s not even including the now scorned Harley Quinn (the replacement version mind you, stay with us) taking matters into her own hands. She wants Joker back, and she doesn’t care what she has to do to make that happen.

Batman: White Knight #3 is written and drawn by Sean Murphy. The official description is listed below.

“Tragedy strikes, and the Bat-family face the fight of their lives against an army of super-villains and waning public support. A new discovery reinforces Jack’s plot to jeopardize the Dark Knight’s standing in Gotham City, and Harley’s obsession with The Joker reaches a new height—and threatens to change the game for good!”

Batman: White Knight #3 is in stores this Wednesday, December 6.

Charlie Ridgely: Batman Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II #1

Batman and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles were finally able to dethrone the Shredder and Ra’s Al Ghul, but now an even more vicious threat emerges, and they’ll need each other’s help to take him down.

Of course, that will only happen if they can all get to the same universe, and that’s going to be harder than it sounds. Well, actually, it sounds pretty difficult, so maybe it’s just as difficult as it sounds.

Batman Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II #1 is written by James T Tynion IV with art by Freddie E Williams II and a variant cover by Kevin Eastman. The official description is located below.

“The team behind the smash-hit crossover series is back to reunite the Dark Knight and the Heroes in a Half-Shell. When Donatello goes looking for a new mentor to help him improve his fighting skills, he opens a doorway to another reality, hoping to summon the Turtles’ one-time ally, Batman. But instead, he gets sent to Gotham City and someone else comes through the open portal—Bane! Suddenly, there’s a new gang boss in New York and he’s out to unite all the other bad guys under him. Can Donnie get back in time and bring Batman with him to help his brothers before Bane causes irreparable destruction? Co-published with IDW.”

Batman Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II #1 is in stores this Wednesday, December 6.

Jenna Anderson: Harley & Ivy Meet Betty And Veronica #3

Betty And Veronica are experiencing a very Freaky Friday moment, though in this case, they haven’t switched places with each other, but rather with two fan-favorite Gotham villains.

Unfortunately, Betty and Veronica get a very rude introduction to Gotham, greeted by several people who want them dead for some reason. It seems Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy are having a much easier time of it, however, though the cheerleading squad will probably never be the same.

Harley & Ivy Meet Betty & Veronica #3 is written by Marc Andreyko and Paul Dini with art by Laura Braga and covers by Sandy Jarrell and Stephanie Hans. The official description can be found below.

“Betty and Veronica wake up in a place that seems nice—but something isn’t quite right. Maybe it’s the super-villain costumes they’re wearing. Or maybe it’s the henchmen chasing them and shouting about motorcycles and plants! Meanwhile, Riverdale doesn’t know what to do with certain members of the cheerleading squad. Co-published with Archie Comics.”

Harley & Ivy Meet Betty & Veronica #3 is in stores this Wednesday, December 6.

Matt Mueller Round 2: Witchblade #1

An all-new era of Witchblade begins, and things don’t take long to get crazy.

Caitlin Kittredge reenvisions the Top Cow classic character, with the mystical elements you loved from the original but with some modern touches, including a brand new lead named Alex Underwood. Get ready to fall in love with Witchblade all over again!

Witchblade (2017) #1 is written by Caitlin Kittredge with art by Roberta Ingranata and Bryan Valenza, and you can find the official description below.

“LIFE AFTER, Part One. Gunned down and left for dead on a New York rooftop, Alex Underwood’s life should have ended there—but instead, at the moment of death, she became host to the Witchblade, a mystical artifact that grants the woman wielding it extraordinary powers. But the power comes with a heavy cost, and Alex finds herself thrust into the center of an unseen battle raging on the snowy streets of NYC. Demons are real and walking among humans, and every one of them is intent on taking out the Witchblade’s newest host before she becomes too strong to kill. But the artifact chose Alex for a reason, and she’s not going down without a fight.”

Witchblade (2017) #1 is in stores this Wednesday, December 6.

J.K. Schmidt: Love And Rockets #4

Fantagraphics continues it’s excellent Love & Rockets, and there are plenty more adventures for the crew to get into.

That’s especially the case when the other half is not around to keep track, a situation that Maggie and Ray quickly find themselves taking advantage of. Throw in a flashback that reveals a whole new side of Pipo and you’ve got the makings of a great read.

Love & Rockets Magazine #4 is written and drawn by Gilbert Hernandez and Jaime Hernandez. The official description is included below.

“The 2017 Eisner Hall of Famers are still at the top of their game! In Jaime’s half, when the cat’s away how will the mice play? Maggie’s out of town and Ray is determined to do something outside of his usual routine… but what? And what kind of trouble could Maggie and Hopey possibly get into in Barrio Hoppers at 3AM? Meanwhile, there’s a funeral in Palomar and Pipo is deciding if she should attend or not. The rest of the story is a Palomar flashback of Pipo and her two adult lovers Manuel and Soledad.”

Love & Rockets Magazine #4 is in stores this Wednesday, December 6.

Megan Peters: Haikyu!! Vol. 18

The quest for superiority continues, as “the Little Giant” aims to make his name synonymous with Volleyball greatness.

In his way is reigning champions Shiratorizawa, and it will take all they have to take them out.

Haikyu!!, Vol. 18 is written by Haruichi Furudate, and you can find the official description below.

“Shoyo Hinata is out to prove that in volleyball you don’t need to be tall to fly!”

“Ever since he saw the legendary player known as “the Little Giant” compete at the national volleyball finals, Shoyo Hinata has been aiming to be the best volleyball player ever! Who says you need to be tall to play volleyball when you can jump higher than anyone else?”

“Karasuno finally defeats their archnemesis Aoba Johsai and advances to the finals to face off against the perennial champions Shiratorizawa! The sheer power of super ace Ushijima has them on their heels, but Nishinoya’s determination gives Karasuno a glimmer of hope. Can Kurasano pull it together and put Shiratorizawa on the defensive?”

Haikyu!!, Vol. 18 is in stores today, December 5.

Russ Burlingame: DC Universe Holiday Special 2017 #1

Christmas time is here, and no one celebrates like the DC Universe!

A slew of talented creators join together to craft a series of short stories centered around the holiday season, including an all-new Batman story from Denny O’Neil.

The DC Universe Holiday Special 2017 #1 is written by Christopher Priest, Jeff Lemire, Dennis O’Neil, Tom King, Greg Rucka, Various, Joshua Williamson, and Shea Fontana. On art duties is Neil Googe, Otto Schmidt, Bilquis Evely, Rafael Albuquerque, Steve Epting, and more. The issue’s cover is provided by Andy Kubert, and you can find the official description below.

DC Comics’ finest talents have assembled to bring you a holiday special like you’ve never seen before! Join Superman, Wonder Woman and the Flash as they deliver powerful messages of hope like only The Worlds Greatest Super-Heroes can! Plus: Sgt. Rock fights the Nazis on Hanukah, the Teen Titans take on the literal ghost of Christmas past, and Swamp Thing battles that creeping feeling of existential dread! And don’t miss the legendary Denny O’Neil’s return to comics with an all-new Batman story!

The DC Universe Holiday Special 2017 #1 is in stores this Wednesday, December 6.

Jamie Lovett: Klaus And The Crisis In Xmasville #1

Klaus is back for another round of holiday action, and this time he’ll take on a crazed mirror image of himself looking to cash in on the holidays.

That typically wouldn’t be much different from the norm, but when that evil Santa has an army of undead Santas at his command? Well, things get a bit hairy.

Klaus And The Crisis In Xmasville #1 is written by Grant Morrison with art by Dan Mora and letters by Ed Dukeshire. The issue will also have covers by John Cassaday and Frank Quitely. The official description is included below.

Eisner Award-winning creator Grant Morrison (All-Star Superman) and Russ Manning Award winner Dan Mora (Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers) reunite for a brand-new Klaus Special! An evil Santa from an alternate dimension has founded an evil soda corporation that uses Christmas and Santa as a marketing tactic to build their fortunes. Only Klaus can defeat the Pola Cola Corp and the zombie-like Santas that are in the evil Santa’s thrall.

Klaus And The Crisis In Xmasville #1 is in stores this Wednesday, December 6.

Chase Magnett: Sleepless #1

A new epic of high fantasy is being unleashed at Image Comics this week that will give Game of Thrones fans something to read during the long wait for its final season. There’s ample intrigue and magic to be discovered in just the first issue.

Vaughn paces the story perfectly, introducing readers to a complex new world in a manner that will make the wait for #2 a killer. Del Duca’s follow up to Shutter is every bit as creative and inviting, with plenty of fabulous settings and delightful creatures. This is a can’t miss #1 issue/

Sleepless #1 is written by Sarah Vaughn with art by Leila del Duca, and you can find the official description below:

“Lady ‘Poppy’ Pyppenia is guarded by the Sleepless Knight Cyrenic, but danger is around every corner once the new king is coronated. Writer SARAH VAUGHN (ALEX + ADA, ETERNAL EMPIRE) and artist LEILA DEL DUCA (SHUTTER, AFAR) team up with editor / colorist ALISSA SALLAH and letterer DERON BENNETT for this new fantasy romance.”

Sleepless #1 is in stores this Wednesday, December 6.

Matt Mueller Round 3: Justice League/Power Rangers

The Justice League finally meets the Power Rangers, and the team-up is as spectacular as you’d imagine.

The Power Rangers end up stranded in the Justice League’s universe, and while they don’t get off to the best start, they’ll need to put aside their differences to take on the combined forces of Lord Zedd and Brainiac. Tom Taylor tells an epic action-packed story that will delight fans of both groups, and artist Stephen Byrne was born to draw it.

Justice League/Power Rangers TP is written by Tom Taylor with art by Stephen Byrne and a cover by Karl Kerschl. You can find the official description below.

Something terrible has happened in Angel Grove! When the Command Center is breached and the teleporters are damaged, Zack is flung into another universe, where he’s mistaken for a villain by a mysterious masked vigilante. Can the other Power Rangers get to their friend in time to save him from Batman? Collects Justice League/Power Rangers #1-6. Co-published with BOOM! Studios.

Justice League/Power Rangers TP is in stores this Wednesday, December 6.