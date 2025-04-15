Miles Morales Meets the Ultimate Spider-Men in Camp and Ziglar’s Ultimate Universe Event

Miles Morales is about to experience an all-new, all-different Ultimate Universe. Miles is one of the last survivors of Marvel’s original Ultimate Universe, and has settled in and found a home on Earth-616. What Miles is not aware of is that there’s a new Ultimate Universe, created by The Maker, the evil incarnation of Reed Richards. Maker has manipulated the Ultimate Universe in his perverted image, preventing many heroes from reaching their full potential. However, that hasn’t stopped heroes like Spider-Man and the Ultimates from rising up to oppose Maker’s evil council. Miles will meet the heroes and villains of this Ultimate Universe in an upcoming crossover event.

ComicBook spoke to writers Deniz Camp and Cody Ziglar for Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion, a five-issue limited series that drops Miles Morales into the Ultimate Universe when his little sister Billie accidentally activates a key to the alternate universe. Camp and Ziglar tease some of the adventures Miles will experience, such as guest-stars fans can look forward to — think the entire Ultimate Universe — why Maker gave Miles a key to travel between worlds, the emotions Miles will have to juggle, changes to the familiar Spider-Man dynamic, the impact Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion will have on Miles and the Ultimate Universe, and much more.

We can also exclusively reveal the first look at interior art for Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion #1 by artist Jonas Scharf.

ultimate spider-man: incursion #1 first look

ComicBook: The Maker is responsible for remaking the Ultimate Universe, and for giving Miles Morales a key to travel there. If Maker went through all this trouble to prevent heroes from existing in this new world, why would he also help Miles travel there one day?

Deniz Camp: One of the best things about the Maker is that, despite his protestations to the contrary, he is not completely rational. He’s petty, emotional, even sentimental at times. He and Miles are the only survivors of their universe, and I think that gives the Maker a soft spot for Miles, the way we all have a soft spot for someone from our home town.

What kind of emotions will Miles have to juggle, between finding his missing sister Billie and being reminded of his original universe, all at the same time?

Cody Ziglar: It’s going to be a lot for Miles, with a lot of conflicting emotions. I think what rocks him so hard is that he’s coming into this experience as a bit of a multiversal expert – he’s seen this thing plenty of times before. “Hop into an alternative universe, beat the bad guy, save the day, and be home in time for dinner.” But with this, Miles finds himself being in the new Ultimate Universe much, much longer than he expected. And the longer he’s there, the more he starts to remember his old, original universe. Which, understandable, brings up a lot of emotions on its own.

ultimate spider-man: incursion #1 first look

I’m excited for Miles to meet Peter Parker and have a Spider-Men team-up. Their dynamic is flipped since Miles is now the more experienced Spider-Man, whereas Peter has only been Spider-Man for a little over a year. How will this new dynamic play out in Incursion?

Ziglar: Miles is definitely coming into this interaction with more experience than is traditionally the case when he meets a Peter, and that’s part of the fun. Miles has some “big there, done that” energy which rubs off on the new Ultimate Spider-Men. In fact, I dare say it Miles might be a little too cocky for Peter’s taste but that’s also where some of the comedy lies!

Miles Morales appears to be at the center of this Ultimate Incursion event, but what other characters take a starring role? And which villains rise up to take an interest in Miles?

Camp: All of them! Miles is going to see the whole breadth of the burgeoning heroes of the Ultimate Universe — and he will also have to deal with the ruling Council!

ultimate spider-man: incursion #1 first look

Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion comes during Year 2 of the Ultimate Universe. How will events in this limited series impact the Ultimate line moving forward?

Camp: This is an Ultimate Universe-wide story — and there might be a few life-changing revelations for both Miles and the Ultimates characters along the way! I don’t want to ruin anything, but readers are going to learn more about a number of Ultimate characters, and some of the Ultimates characters are going to learn new things about themselves.

Similar last question for you: I’m assuming Miles and Billie make it back to Earth-616 once Incursion is over. What lasting impact will Miles’ adventures in the Ultimate Universe have on his solo series?

Ziglar: I can’t spoil anything, but Miles and Billie’s experience in the Ultimate Universe will definitely end up affecting the 616 in big, fun ways!

Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion #1 goes on sale June 4th. Let us know your thoughts on the Marvel event in the comments below!