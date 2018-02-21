The 10 Comics You Should Read This Week February 21 Edition

It’s new comics day’s eve here at ComicBook.com, and we’ve got the 10 books you should make some time for this week.

Of course, there are way more than 10 books on the store shelves worthy of your time and money, so before we get to the top 10, here are the honorable mentions this week.

Infinity Countdown Prime #1 is written by Gerry Duggan and Mike O’Sullivan, with art by Mike Deodato. The official description is listed below.

“The Infinity Stones. Individually, they grant their wielder great power. Together, they grant the power of a god. Newly reformed and scattered throughout the universe, these artifacts allow the ones who claim them their heart’s desire. Now, as their locations are discovered, forces converge for a battle that will begin the universe down a dark path to the END. Jump onto this exciting ride that will lead to the biggest Infinity yet! Plus: The saga of the Infinity Stones—what they are and how they came to be! From creation to destruction to re-creation, this prose primer will tell you everything you need to know about the legendary cosmic gems!”

The Brave and the Bold: Batman and Wonder Woman #1 is written and drawn by Liam Sharp. The official description can be found below.

“Don’t miss the start of a new, six-issue miniseries written and illustrated by Liam Sharp (WONDER WOMAN)! When a Celtic god’s murder leads to a war between the fairy folk and a possible breach between worlds, Wonder Woman must find the murderer and keep the peace while Batman investigates strange occurrences in Gotham City. As Diana must turn to the World’s Greatest Detective for help, the two heroes quickly learn their cases may be connected.”

The Brave and the Bold: Batman and Wonder Woman #1 is in comic stores February 21.

Matt Mueller: ‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #24’

The biggest event in Power Rangers comics history is right around the corner, and it all kicks off here! Trust us, you don’t want to miss this Shattered Grid prelude!

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #24 is written by Kyle Higgins with art by Jonas Scharf, Triona Farrell, and Matt Herms. The cover is provided by Jamal Campbell, and you can find the official description below.

“Billy makes a devastating discovery within the heart of Promethea that threatens to break the Ranger’s alliance with Grace, just as Finster’s monsters activate en masse.”

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #24 hits comic stores February 21.

Jenna Anderson: ‘Sex Criminals’ #22

Suzie and Jon have a lot going on at the moment, but it turns out a few ghosts from their past didn’t get the memo on their busy schedules. Who knew ghosts were so impatient?

Sex Criminals #22 is written by Matt Fraction with art and cover by Chip Zdarsky. The official description is included below.

“FIVE-FINGERED DISCOUNT, Part Two Ghosts! Ghoooooooosts! Okay, not literally. But still. Suzie and Jon find themselves haunted by their pasts, in different ways, for different reasons. Also: Ana, too. And Doc. And Kegel. DANG!”

Sex Criminals #22 is in comic stores February 21.

Jamie Lovett: ‘Deathbed #1’

You haven’t read anything quite like Deathbed, and that’s all the more reason to add it to your pull list this week.

The central mystery is intriguing enough, but when a healthy dose of the supernatural is introduced thigs really hit the fan.

Deathbed #1 is written by Joshua Williamson with art by Riley Rossmo, and you can find the official description below.

“Myth, hack, sex symbol, stark raving lunatic-all of these words have been used to describe Antonio Luna, the world’s greatest living adventurer. Or at least he was until 20 years ago, when he mysteriously vanished from the public eye. Now the ninety-year-old has returned and claims to be on his deathbed. Which is where Valentine Richards, a failed novelist turned reporter, comes in. Val is hired to travel to Luna’s remote castle home and uncover where the old star has been all these years, and just how much of what he says is actually true. But once Val starts to hear Luna’s tale, she finds herself entering into an insane world of psychedelic violence and explosive supernatural adventure. This brand-new series is a bold collaboration between Joshua Williamson (THE FLASH, FROSTBITE) and Riley Rossmo (THE BATMAN WHO LAUGHED). Before it’s through, they promise to take you to the Moon and back-and everywhere in between-plus some places that are totally off the map.”

Deathbed #1 is in comic stores February 21.

J.K. Schmidt: ‘Family Trade’ #5

The anticipated finale to “The Family” is here, but it’s hard to know who exactly has the upper hand.

Whether it’s Berghardt or Jessa, someone’s about to lose in a big way.

The Family Trade #5 is written by Justin Jordan and Nikki Ryan, with art and a cover by Morgan Beem. The official description is located below.

“THE FAMILY,” FINALE Jessa has lead Berghardt and his supporters right to the heart of the Family’s deepest secret. But is that all part of Berghardt’s plan…or Jessa’s?”

The Family Trade #5 hits comic stores on February 21.

Matt Mueller Round 2: ‘WWE’ #14

It’s time for the women’s evolution to take center stage, and it kicks off with trip to NXT.

Witness the beginning of the 4 Horsewomen and their journey to the main roster through the eyes of the lovable Bayley.

WWE #14 is written by Dennis Hopeless and Tini Howard with art by Serg Acuna and a cover by Dan Mora. The official description is included below.

“The top-secret story behind Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, and Bayley kicking off the Women’s Evolution that changed the WWE Universe forever begins in this issue! Plus, don’t miss the first chapter of a four-part backup story from Tini Howard (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Pink) and Hyeonjin Kim (Sisters of Sorrow) chronicling the rise of WWE Superstar Asuka!”

WWE #14 hits comic stores on February 21.

Russ Burlingame: Punks Not Dead #1

Being 15 is already rather challenging, but imagine you see the ghost of a punk rocker every time you turn around.

Yeah, that takes teenage angst to a whole new level.

Punks Not Dead #1 is written by David Barnett with art by Martin Simmonds with a cover by Bill Sienkiewicz. The official description is below.

“As if being an awkward, bullied 15-year-old isn’t bad enough, “Fergie” Ferguson suddenly discovers he can see dead people. Well, one dead person specifically—the ghost of a certain punk rocker named Sid. Sid’s spirit was trapped in London’s Heathrow Airport for 40 years until the day he met Fergie. Sid’s ghost is now stuck to Fergie—as if Fergie doesn’t have enough on his plate, being raised by a single mum whose idea of parenting is strictly fly-by-the-seat-of-your-pants. Now Fergie has to contend with an unruly ghost sidekick and some weird, uncontrollable new “abilities.” How does the father Fergie never knew fit into this mayhem? And why is the Department for Extra-Usual Affairs showing an interest?

Never Mind the Bollocks—all of this plus fish fingers, chunky chips, and endless pints of anarchy in the new monthly series PUNKS NOT DEAD!”

Punks Not Dead #1 hits comic stores on February 21.

Chase Magnett: ‘Punisher: The Platoon’ #6

Ennis and Parlov’s work on Fury MAX has found a spiritual successor in the pages of Punisher: The Platoon. Both comics are only superficially about the origins of classic Marvel heroes. They are really about these characters connections to very real American history, and what they reflect about those eras and the people who lived through them. Frank Castle’s first tour in Vietnam is far more than a good Punisher comics, it is a truly great war comic.

Punisher: The Platoon #6 is written by Garth Ennis, drawn by Goran Parlov, and colored by Jordie Bellaire. You can find the official description below:

“The end of Lt. Frank Castle’s first platoon…and the beginning of the Punisher?”

Punisher: The Platoon #6 lands in comic stores on February 21.

Nicole Drum: ‘Harley Quinn’ #38

Harley Quinn has ended up on the Penguin’s bad side, but who knew it would result in a run-in with Egghead?

Well, not just Egghead actually. It’s a who’s who of “oh hey, totally forgot about that guy”, though any story that works in the Condiment King gets an A+ from us.

Harley Quinn #38 is written by Frank Tieri with art by Mirka Andolfo with covers by Amanda Conner and Frank Cho. The official description is included below.

“ANGRY BIRD part two! The Penguin didn’t come to Brooklyn alone this time…he’s put out an open invitation for some of Gotham City’s worst to join him in his new criminal empire, as long as they’re willing to hold off Harley Quinn! And when we say “worst,” we mean worst! Film Freak? Egghead? Condiment King?! Nateman’s Hot Dogs is gonna have a lot to say about that…”

Harley Quinn #38 hits comic stores on February 21.

Charlie Ridgely: ‘Hit Girl’ #1

The pint-size death machine is back, and this time she’s taking things worldwide!

The new Hit-Girl series is venturing overseas, and someone better prepare Columbia for the chaos that is headed its way.

Hit-Girl #1 is written by Mark Millar with art by Ricardo Lopez Ortiz and a cover by Amy Reeder. Variant covers are provided by Amy Reeder, Kim Jung Gi, and Rafael Albuquerque. The official description is included below.

“HIT-GIRL IS BACK! The pint-sized Punisher-meets-Polly-Pocket has left America behind and set off to serve justice around the world. First stop: Colombia. A mother seeking vengeance for the murder of her child enlists Hit-Girl to destroy his killer, but Mindy has bigger plans for Colombia’s most feared hitman. MARK MILLAR and RICARDO LOPEZ ORTIZ join forces for the first chapter of Hit-Girl’s world tour in this new, ongoing monthly series.”

Hit-Girl #1 is in comic shops on February 21.

Matt Mueller: Round 3 – ‘Aquaman’ #33

The climactic finale is finally here, pitting Arthur and his ragtag army against the armies of Atlantis.

The odds aren’t exactly in his favor, but when it comes to Mera, never count him out.

Aquaman #33 is written by Dan Abnett with art by Riccardo Federici and covers by Stjepan Sejic and Joshua Middleton. The official description is included below.

“The Crown Comes Down” finale! With Mera’s life hanging in the balance, Aquaman must find a way to bring down the Crown of Thorns! But King Rath’s forces are more resolved than ever to take down Aquaman…and time is running out before Mera pays the ultimate price!”

Aquaman #33 is in comic stores on February 21.