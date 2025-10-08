10 Marvel Comics That Every Superhero Should Read

Marvel has been giving fans the superhero stories they want for decades. While Marvel’s origins lay back in the Golden Age of Comics, it wasn’t until the Silver Age in the 1960s that the Marvel Universe as we know it would come into being. Since then, Marvel has created many of the greatest fictional characters of all time, with the best creators in the comic medium giving readers stories that they’ll never forget. Marvel made the shared universe into a thing and brought a more grounded type of storytelling to their tales. There’s a quote that goes, “DC is about gods trying to be humans, and Marvel is about humans trying to be gods.” This quote describes the Marvel method (not the Marvel Method, but their literal storytelling choices) of comic books.

DC gets a lot of credit for putting out the best superhero tales ever, acclaimed by fans and critics alike. However, while Marvel doesn’t really sell themselves as a purveyor of deep, complex stories, that doesn’t mean they don’t have any. Marvel has created some amazing comics in their existence and these ten stories are the ones that all fans of Marvel, including the movies, should read.

10. “Planet Hulk”

The Hulk is a great horror character (The Immortal Hulk is a series that I also think everyone should read, but didn’t have room for, so this is its honorable mention), but the one Hulk story that everyone should read isn’t a horror story, nor is it a team up or fight against the heroes or villains of the Marvel Universe. “Planet Hulk” ran through The Incredible Hulk #92-105 and Giant-Size Hulk #1, by Greg Pak, Carlo Pagulayan, Aaron Lopresti, and Gary Frank. This story sees the Hulk shot to another planet by the Illuminati. Instead of the beautiful, idyllic place that they thought they were sending him, he was sent to wartorn Sakaar. What follows is the greatest Hulk story ever, as you get to see the Hulk in a way that he’s never been shown before. Everything about this story is amazing; it has great characters, a compelling plot, superb worldbuilding, and amazing art that makes the fight scenes pop. It’s an astounding story that everyone who likes the Hulk should read.

9. “No Normal”

Ms. Marvel is the best new superhero created in the 2010s, and I say that as someone who vastly prefers DC to Marvel (still love Marvel, though). Kamala Khan is the perfect Marvel superhero and we saw that from the beginning. Ms. Marvel #1-6, by G. Willow Wilson and Adrian Alphona, titled “No Normal” usedthe superhero medium to tell a rich story about a Muslim girl getting superpowers. Kamala is a superhero fan in Jersey City and her Inhuman genes are activated by the Terrigen Mist clouds. What follows is a brilliant story about young Muslim girl learning to love who she is while becoming a superhero. This is an outstanding comic, and I honestly think that everyone needs to read this comic. It’s that good.

8. “Under Siege”

The Marvel Cinematic Universe made the Avengers the most popular superteam of the 21st century. However, comic fans always knew that the Avengers have the goods. There are plenty of great Avengers stories to choose from, however, if there’s one that truly shows the Avengers at their best is “Under Siege”, which ran through Avengers (Vol. 1) #270-277, by Roger Stern and John Buscema. This story saw Baron Zemo assemble the largest and most powerful Masters of Evil ever and attack Avengers Mansion. The Avengers are caught flatfooted by the assault, and have to fight their way back against overwhelming odds. This story stars one of the best Avengers roster as they show that the Avengers can come back from any defeat. This is perfect Avengers.

7. Secret Wars (2015)

Mavel has created some amazing event comics, but one of them stands head and shoulders above the rest — Secret Wars #1-9, by Jonathan Hickman and Esad Ribic. The Incursions have destroyed the Marvel Multiverse, but Doctor Doom is able to save creation. However, survivors from Earth-616 and 1610 both want to free reality from God Emperor Doom. This is everything you could want a Marvel event to be. Epic isn’t the right word for it; it’s scope is the very multiverse itself. A lot of people think you need to read Hickman’s Avengers/New Avengers beforehand, but you don’t; while it helps, the book itself sets up everything you need in its pages (although, you should read Hickman’s Avengers/New Avengers at some point). Plus, the MCU is going to somewhat adapt this story, so get in on the ground floor.

6. Infinity Gauntlet

Infinity Gauntlet #1-6, by Jim Starlin, George Perez, and Ron Lim, is one of the most beloved Marvel event comics of all time. The story sees Thanos use the Infinity Gauntlet (if you want to read how he gets it, read Thanos Quest) to kill half the universe. Adam Warlock, along with Gamora and Pip the Troll, escape the Soul Gem and rally the forces of the universe in an effort to stop the Mad Titan. This is Marvel at its best; there’s amazing character moments, beautiful art, and battles on a scale you’ve never seen before. Infinity Gauntlet has the goods and if you haven’t read it, you need to.

5. Earth X

In 1996, DC Comics put out Kingdom Come, a series that took readers to a potential DC future, with painted art by Alex Ross. Wizard magazine then had Ross come up with a Kingdom Come for the Marvel Universe. It was titled Earth X, and fan reception of it would see Marvel hire Ross, Jim Kreuger, and John Paul Leon to do a series. Earth X #0-12 and X took readers to a future where everyone has gotten superpowers. However, the one-two punch of the return of the Inhumans and the beginning of an attack by a teen named the Skull will reveal the true nature of the planet. One of my favorite parts of Earth X is the way that it digs into the history of Marvel to tell its story of the future. You don’t need to read any Marvel comic to get Earth X because every issues gives you everything you need. Earth X would go on to have several sequels, but the first one is the best one.

4. Wolverine (Vol. 1) #1-4

Wolverine is the best there is at what he does, and what he does is star in great stories. There are a lot of great Wolverine stories out there, but the one that is best for non-Wolverine readers is Wolverine (Vol. 1) #1-4, by Chris Claremont and Frank Miller. This story sees Wolverine got to Japan when he finds out his fiancee has been married off to a Yakuza leader by her Yakuza boss father. However, Wolverine is completely outmatched, and has to figure out a way to fight like a man, not a beast. This is vintage Wolverine, and Claremont and Miller give readers a story that has become legendary. This is how Wolverine should be, and you’re guaranteed to love it.

3. “Kraven’s Last Hunt”

Some people will tell you to go back and read the early Stan Lee/Steve Ditko or Stan Lee/John Romita Sr issues of The Amazing Spider-Man, but I think a better story is what I consider the best Spider-Man story of all time — “Kraven’s Last Hunt”. “Kraven’s Last Hunt” ran through Web of Spider-Man #31-32, The Amazing Spider-Man #293-294, and Peter Parker, the Spectacular Spider-Man #131-132, by J.M. DeMatteis and Mike Zeck. This story saw Kraven the Hunter decide to prove that he was better than Spider-Man and he does so by beating him and showing that he can do everything Spider-Man can. This is a very dark Spider-Man story that goes to some dark places, and it’s breathtaking. Kraven is an amazing villain and DeMatteis and Zeck give readers some scenes they will never forget.

2. Squadron Supreme

Squadron Supreme is one of Marvel’s most underrated comics, and one of the greatest comics of all time. Squadron Supreme #1-12, by Mark Gruenwald, Bob Hall, Paul Ryan, John Buscema, and Sal Buscema, took readers to an Earth protected by the Justice League pastiche team the Squadron Supreme. Hyperion and the team decide that the best way to save the world is to take control. Knighthawk disagrees, and what follows is a story that shows the Squadron Supreme’s “benevolent” dictatorship, and the battle against them. This comic plays with mature themes in a superhero setting, and it deserves to be talked about in the same breath as Watchmen.

1. “The Dark Phoenix Saga”

“The Dark Phoenix Saga” is Marvel’s greatest story, and I stand by that. The story of the Dark Phoenix and the X-Men’s quest to save their friend Jean Grey ran through Uncanny X-Men #129-138, by Chris Claremont and John Byrne. This story packs amazing action with beautiful emotional storytelling into its issues, taking twists and turns that will enthrall you. This is more than the X-Men battling a near-unstoppable threat, it’s the X-Men trying to save someone they love, and that comes through on every page. On top of that, it has epic superhero action like you wouldn’t believe. This story has a little bit of everything and it will never leave your soul after you read it.

