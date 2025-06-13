10 Most Unhinged Magic Users in Marvel

Marvel Comics has no shortage of magic users in the universe. This comic book universe has access to magical realms, supernatural entities, and mystical artifacts. These elements have been a focal point for many major stories and events, sowing chaos and creating entertainment for readers. Naturally, some heroes and villains are more popular with fans than others, but there are hundreds of magical users surviving this world of superheroes and supervillains. Some characters and their stories drive home certain points, such as the price of magic. Meanwhile, others showcase the dangers of power in the wrong hands. No matter how we look at it, these are easily some of the most powerful and potentially unhinged magic users in the Marvel Universe.

Believe it or not, there are many forms of magic in Marvel. Most people probably think first of the witches, sorcerers, and demons, but those are only some of the magical types available. Likewise, there are even more mystical organizations, including the Midnight Sons, Strange Academy, Agatha’s Coven, Darkholders, and many more. Together, these characters and groups help to flesh out the magical side of Marvel, creating rich tales readers can return to again and again. Naturally, there are too many characters to list in a single article, even when considering the most powerful or dangerous of the lot.

1) Shuma-Gorath

Shuma-Gorath is an other-dimensional being and part of the “Many-Angled Ones.” In other words, he comes from a group of ancient eldritch beings, with according power levels. Shuma-Gorath is incredibly intelligent and powerful, and that makes for a dangerous combination, especially for one as old as he.

Shuma-Gorath, like most of his kind, is used to ruling. He once ruled the realm of Earth, though that was eons ago. Since then, Shuma-Gorath has become a problem for more mystical heroes of Marvel, especially Doctor Strange (or whoever is the current Sorcerer Supreme when he aims to control Earth). Shuma-Gorath is extremely dangerous for the people of Earth. For example, during the Infinity Wars, Doctor Strange was forced to support a small portion of Shuma-Gorath, which was enough to cause all sorts of damage across Manhattan. Shuma-Gorath was involved in the Damnation event, where Mephisto took over Las Vegas. He was admittedly a little confused during some of this, but still posed a problem for the Avengers and Doctor Strange.

2) Enchantress

Amora the Enchantress is an Asgardian sorceress with endless ambition. As an Asgardian, Amora is naturally stronger, faster, and more durable than a human. Coupled with her magic, this makes Amora a very difficult person to stop.

The Enchantress, much like Loki, cannot usually be trusted. She generally has her own goals, and it is unwise to assume she won’t stab an ally in the back. She’s also famous for her seduction, using it like a weapon against unsuspecting foes. The Enchantress has worked with the Dark Council, Masters of Evil, and even Roxxon Corp (as a CEO, of all things), so there’s no denying her willingness to align with the wicked. In a distant future, Amora had a son with an unlikely character, Namor. Ove took after both his parents, aiming to control what was left of humanity, stealing all the power available in the process. Like mother, like son. What makes Amora truly dangerous is how unpredictable she is, as one never knows what side she’ll join.

3) Baron Mordo

Karl Amadeus Mordo, aka Baron Mordo, is a contemporary of Doctor Strange. More accurately, he was a student before Doctor Strange arrived on the scene, thus beginning a long and complicated relationship between the two. While the two are infamously at odds now, they once were friends.

Baron Mordo is easily one of the more unhinged magic users in Marvel Comics. He dove headfirst into the realm of black magic following his exile from the Ancient One’s side. He gleefully corrupts spells and wields dark magic, unafraid of the price. Baron Mordo has, at one point or another, poisoned the Ancient One, stolen Strange’s body, summoned Dormammu (more than once), sacrificed others to chaos, and more.

4) Magik

Illyana Rasputina is better known by her hero alias, Magik. She’s Colussus’ sister and a dangerous entity in her own right. What makes Magik unique, even among mutants, is her access to sorcery. Originally, her powers weren’t all that powerful, but time spent in Limbo gave her one heck of a boost. In addition to having access to a well of power, Magik has a Soulsword, which becomes stronger with each use.

While trapped in Limbo, Magik learned all about white magic from an ally. She would then go on to teach herself black magic, giving her control over two opposing forces. She became powerful enough to take control of Limbo, and while she willingly gave that title up, there’s no doubt in our minds she could have held onto that title had she so desired. Magik has limitless potential, and while she normally works to keep solid control over herself, there’s no denying the threat she could pose. Thankfully, she usually opts to work as a hero.

5) Daimon Hellstrom

Daimon Hellstrom, aka Hellstrom, is a complicated character in Marvel comics. He is the son of Mephisto, so it’s pretty clear what path he was supposed to follow in life. His heritage granted him mystical abilities like no other, not to mention enhanced strength, durability, and the like. He’s a natural pyrokinetic with access to soul fire, and his other abilities shouldn’t be overlooked. Most notably, Daimon Hellstrom has the unique ability to travel through time, at least to a limited extent.

Over the years, Daimon Hellstrom has done some things to separate himself from his father’s image. Conversely, he’s also tried to take his father’s place as the ruler of Hell at least once, so there’s that. He’s also Patsy Walker’s ex-husband, which is a whole different can of worms. At the end of the day, it’s Daimon’s aspirations that make him an incredibly dangerous magical user, which is usually the case.

6) Morgan Le Fay

Any fan of the Arthurian legend certainly recognizes the name Morgan Le Fay. She was a witch who lived during King Arthur’s reign, and her story lives on in Marvel Comics. Morgan’s magic is a unique combination of several elements, including faerie and Celtic magic, plus some more traditional sorcery-style magic. It makes her a dangerous character to underestimate.

Morgan Le Fay has been around in the comics since the 1950s, and she’s created more than her fair share of mischief in that time. She has done everything from battling the Avengers to romancing iconic villains (Doctor Doom, naturally). Likewise, she has famously led a cult of Darkholders, kidnapped the Scarlet Witch, and formed the Cabal. To put it simply, she’s left her mark on the magical side of the Marvel Universe, as she’s utterly unafraid to hunt down what she wants, regardless of the risk.

7) Loki

Loki is arguably one of the most famous, or infamous, examples on this list. His history is also one of the most complex, thanks to his heritage and upbringing. As the god of mischief, Loki has access to vast amounts of power, not to mention the willingness to cause strife and mayhem.

Loki is an incredibly destructive being, and that’s before taking his countless variations into account. Determined to rule, Loki is willing to manipulate anything and anyone, embracing chaos in the process. He’s perhaps most famous for his illusions, his ability to shapeshift, and his mind-controlling fits. Loki is one of many beings who craves power, explaining why he’s always going after objects of great power, which he should never be trusted with. As for some of the more horrible or chaotic things Loki has done, these include sacrificing himself (not to be confused with self-sacrifice, as he killed a variant), bringing about at least one instance of Ragnarok, and he has several wars. He once stabbed his own mother, though oddly, he had altruistic reasons for doing it. Sort of.

8) Doctor Strange

Doctor Stephen Strange, aka Doctor Strange, is a master of the mystical arts and the Sorcerer Supreme. Or at least, he’s usually the Sorcerer Supreme in comics. There are times he loses this mantle, including to the likes of Loki. There’s no denying the vast potential Doctor Strange has, and while he usually works for the side of good, sometimes he overestimates his own abilities.

Once upon a time, Doctor Strange was one of the most famous surgeons around. When that fell away, he found a new path, leading him to become the Sorcerer Supreme. He trained with the Ancient One, mastered the mystical arts in front of him, and gained access to the Eye of Agamotto, among other powerful tools. However, Doctor Strange has admittedly made his share of mistakes. These include training Doctor Doom, losing the title to the Sorcerer Supreme, and unintentionally handing the entire city of Las Vegas to Mephisto (Damnation). He’s also responsible for “The Thing in the Cellar,” aka Mister Misery, a vessel Doctor Strange created to pay his price of magic, which backfired brilliantly and grotesquely. On the bright side, Doctor Strange has also had many impressive feats and wins, ranging from surviving non-existence and banishing celestials and beyond.

9) Scarlet Witch

Unsurprisingly, Scarlet Witch, aka Wanda Maximoff, deserves a spot on this list. She is easily one of the most powerful magical users in Marvel, but she’s also one of the most unpredictable. Her ability to possess and control chaos magic gives her the potential to be a hero or villain, in equal measure.

Wanda Maixmoff is haunted by the ghosts of her mistakes. She’s always trying to be a better person and make up for the wrongs of her past. Some feel sympathy for her here, while others believe there are some wrongs that can’t be undone. Wanda has certainly had the highs and lows when it comes to mystical achievements. She successfully used magic to create two sons with her husband at the time, Vision. Likewise, Wanda was infamously the driving force behind the conclusion to House of M, a moment that mutants will remember for the rest of time.

10) Doctor Doom

When it comes to unhinged magic users, Doctor Doom should be one of the first people to come to mind. He’s dangerously intelligent, and he has little holding him back. While Doctor Doom is typically seen as the antagonist of the Fantastic Four, he has proven himself to be a threat to the whole world. Doom couples intelligence, magic, and technology to create a whole new threat level, earning himself a spot in Marvel history.

Doctor Doom’s list of powers is alarmingly long and coupled with his willingness to take from others, it makes for a dangerous combination. Doctor Doom is a villain through and through, and while there are rare instances where his conscious shines through (Infamous Iron Man, for example), it doesn’t make up for the things he’s done. Doom has infamously invaded Wakanda, tried to steal Wanda’s power, murdered his first love for power, conquered Earth, turned Asgardians into living science experiments, and more. The list could go on for seemingly forever.