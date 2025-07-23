Top 10 DC Superheroes of the ’60s

The 1960s were a time of significant innovation and reinvention for DC Comics. Starting strong, the Justice League of America was formed in 1960. It quickly became one of the most popular superhero teams in history. In addition to the Justice League, many other superhero teams were introduced into the DC Universe, including the Teen Titans, Doom Patrol, and Metal Men. Not only were there new teams, many iconic superheroes and sidekicks were added in this decade. This blossoming of content creation was partially in reaction to the emerging popularity of DC Comics’ primary rival: Marvel Comics. With Stan Lee and Jack Kirby’s leadership, Marvel Comics’ had become a serious rival to DC because of Marvel’s introduction of many nuanced and three-dimensional characters. To remain relevant, DC Comics had to reinvent itself. It introduced the Multiverse, made its characters more multi-layered, and had major crossover events.

The Silver Age marked an explosion of creativity and redefined the world of comics, with its new characters, deeper examination of heroism and psychology, and redefining the nature of time, space and reality itself. As always in comics, these changes and the questions they raised were embodied in its new and legacy characters.

10) Blue Beetle (Ted Kord)

Image Courtesy of DC comics

Debuting in 1966, Ted Kord was the second person to don the mantle of the Blue Beetle, and he has surpassed his mentor’s legacy. Ted’s origin began with the discovery that his uncle, Jarvis Kord, was planning to take over the world with a robot army. Ted told his college professor, Dan Garrett, who was the Blue Beetle, about this plot. Together, Dan and Ted investigated Jarvis’s lab and thwarted the mad scientist’s evil plans. Sadly, the original Blue Beetle was mortally wounded in the battle. In his dying moments, he asked Ted to carry on his legacy. Unlike his predecessor, Ted has no powers but instead relies on a wide assortment of gadgets and vehicles. With his bright costume, funny personality, and beetle-themed gadgets, Ted is a classic example of a Silver Age superhero.

9) Red Tornado

Image Courtesy of DC comics

Introduced in 1968, Red Tornado is the most iconic mechanical superhero in the DC Universe. The mad scientist T.O. Morrow built Red Tornado to infiltrate the Justice Society of America. However, Red Tornado betrayed his master’s designs and instead became a genuine hero. He has the ability to harness the power of the air elemental spirit contained within his metal body and generate powerful tornadoes. With his elemental powers and super-computer brain, he has been an invaluable addition to the Justice Society and the Justice League. Red Tornado created synthetic skin and assumed the alter-ego of John Smith. In addition to appearing human, Red Tornado seeks to understand the true meaning of humanity and emotions. Red Tornado inspired the Marvel superhero Vision who also wishes to transcend his artificial origin and to become human, with all its complexities and contradictions.

8) Green Lantern (Guy Gardner)

Image Courtesy of DC comics

A loose cannon and egocentric, Guy Gardner isn’t the most popular member of the Green Lantern Corps, but he is one of its fiercest warriors. Introduced in 1968, PE teacher Guy Gardner was chosen to be a Green Lantern in case Hal Jordan wasn’t available for a mission. However, his backup role became a fulltime gig when it became clear to the Guardians of the Universe that the number of threats the Earth faced every day required multiple Green Lanterns. Like Hal Jordan, he has the ability create anything he can imagine using the power of his ring. And despite his obvious personality flaws, Guy is incredibly loyal to the Corps and has more than earned his place as a member of the Green Lantern Corps.

7) Wonder Girl (Donna Troy)

Image Courtesy of DC comics

First appearing in 1961 as Wonder Woman’s doppelgänger and younger sister, Donna Troy has one of the most convoluted origins in DC Comics. Her beginnings are constantly the subject of reboots and retcons. Her most consistent attributes are that she is an Amazon from Themyscira and shares similar powers and tools as Wonder Woman. One of Donna’s most interesting variations of Wonder Woman’s magical objects is the Lasso of Persuasion. In contrast to Wonder Woman’s Lasso of Truth, which requires a person in its grip to tell the truth, the Lasso of Persuasion allows Wonder Girl to control the mind of anyone touched by it. Donna is one of Diana’s closest allies. She is also a founding member of the original Teen Titans. A strong and compassionate warrior, Donna Troy is one of the most beloved sidekicks in DC Comics.

6) Atom (Ray Palmer)

Image Courtesy of DC comics

Ray Palmer, aka the Atom, is one of the most famous shrinking superheroes in comic book history. He is a reinvention of the Golden Age Atom, Al Pratt, who lacked powers and was merely short. Ray was a scientist who discovered a crashed meteorite containing a fragment of a white dwarf star. Ray soon developed a lens that could harness the star’s power so that he could shrink himself and other objects by compressing the space between atoms. Using this compression technology, he was able to create a suit and belt that allowed him to shrink and grow at will and thereby became the hero, Atom. With his ability to compress himself, he can shrink to such a small size that he can travel through phone lines by hitching a ride on the electric signals. What Ray lacks in size, he more than makes up for with his genius intellect.

5) Zatanna

Image Courtesy of DC comics

Daughter of Zatara, a Golden Age magical superhero, Zatanna Zatara was introduced in 1964 and was DC Comics’ first superhero sorceress. When an evil witch kidnapped her father, Zatanna combed through her family’s history and discovered her latent magical abilities. Zatanna used her desperation to find her father to unleash these powers and to master the mystic arts. Zatanna moonlights as a stage magician, but her primary focus is using her skills in magic and showmanship to battle some of the most powerful entities in the DC Multiverse. She is a founding member of Justice League Dark, an offshoot of the Justice League that specializes in thwarting magic-based villains. Whether by battling gods or pulling a rabbit out of a hat, Zatanna shows that power is nothing compared to presentation!

4) Beast Boy

Image Courtesy of DC comics

Beast Boy is the iconic shape-shifting member of the Teen Titans. However, he got his start as a member of an entirely different team. Garfield Logan was first introduced in 1965 as a member of the misfit superhero team, the Doom Patrol. His transformation into Beast Boy began when Garfield was just two years old. His biologist parents took him on a safari in Africa where he contracted a deadly disease. Garfield’s parents used an untested serum to save his life, which had the unforeseen side effect of turning him green. While it’s not easy being green, the serum also gave Garfield the power to transform into any animal. Several years later, Garfield was adopted by the Doom Patrol after his parents died in a boating accident. When Garfield grew up, he set out on his own and joined the Teen Titans and became the team’s comic relief.

3) Black Canary

Image Courtesy of DC comics

Dinah Laurel Lance, aka Black Canary, was introduced in 1969 and has crime-fighting in her blood. Her father was a police officer, and her mother was the original Golden Age superhero Black Canary. Unlike her mother, Dinah was born with the ability to produce a super-sonic scream called the “Canary Cry.” With it, she can shatter eardrums and stop a train dead in its tracks. She also was trained by the greatest fighters in the world and is considered by many to be one of the most skilled martial artists in the DC Universe, even rivaling Batman’s skill. Dinah is a member of many of DC’s most significant teams, including the Birds of Prey, the Justice Society, and the Justice League. In addition, she protects the streets of Star City alongside her husband, Green Arrow. With her skills and powers, Dinah is always ready to deliver a serious beatdown.

2) Kid Flash (Wally West)

Image Courtesy of DC comics

Wally West was introduced in 1960 as the nephew-in-law of Barry Allen, aka the Flash. After being struck by the same kind of lightning bolt that gave Barry his powers, Wally became the first Kid Flash. Wally was Barry’s sidekick and protégé until tragedy struck. In the Crisis on Infinite Earths event in 1985, Barry sacrificed his life to save the universe. For the next 20 years, Wally would continue his uncle’s legacy as the Flash. Even faster than Barry, Wally can run at speeds that are incalculable and is considered the fastest person in the DC Multiverse. When Barry returned in 2008, Wally was allowed to keep the Flash mantle. And when Doctor Manhattan attempted to wipe Wally from existence in a cosmic retcon, Wally managed to survive and remain one of DC’s most powerful heroes.

1) Batgirl (Barbara Gordon)

Image Courtesy of DC comics

Created in the third season of the Adam West Batman TV series in 1967, Barbara Gordon has become the definitive Batgirl in DC Comics. She was an instant hit and was introduced to the comics the same year. Batman inspired the daughter of Commissioner Gordon, Barbara, to follow in his footsteps as a crime-fighter. A skilled martial artist, gymnast, and detective, Barbara is one of the Bat Family’s most valuable members. Even when the Joker shot and paralyzed her, Barbara continued to fight crime as the genius hacker and strategist Oracle. She served as the information broker for the Bat Family and the Justice League and was the leader of the Birds of Prey. After the New 52 relaunch of DC Comics, Barbara regained the use of her legs and is once again the iconic heroine Batgirl.