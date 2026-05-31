10 Best X-Men Powers, Ranked By How Useful They Would Be in Everyday Life

The X-Men have become one of the most powerful teams in the Marvel Universe. In fact, an argument can be made that they are the most powerful, overtaking heavy hitters like the Avengers, the Eternals, or the Inhuman Royal Family. While the group wasn’t always as potent as they are now, there have usually been members of the team who were legitimate powerhouses, something that has gotten even more pronounced as more Omega-level mutants join the X-Men. Humanity hates and fears mutants, pointing at them as dangerous living weapons because of their often fantastic powers.

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While some of these powers are extremely dangerous, some of them would also be very useful in everyday life. The team’s members have powers that would make everything easier as well as being quite potent in combat. These ten X-Men powers would make everyday life so much easier, allowing people to live better lives.

10) Ice Powers

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Iceman is one of the most powerful Omega-level X-Men and his powers might not seem too handy for everyday life. However, ice is just frozen water and having a way to make ice at any time would be extremely useful. You’d be a hit at parties and you could sell your water as artisanal iceberg water or something. Add in the power to make an army of of ice people to do work around the house and it kind of feels like ice powers might be better for everyday life than for superheroing.

9) Healing

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Mutants have all kinds of powers and one that has been extremely useful are healing powers. There have been a variety of mutants with healing powers, with the Omega-level Elixir and the weaker but still powerful Triage being two of the most memorable. Anyone who questions why healing powers would be useful might want to consider going back to school. The power to heal any wound or disease would make your life so much easier, allowing you to exist in perfect health. On top of that, you could heal your family and friends, as well as helping as many people you want for any reward you feel like asking for.

8) Technopathy

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Technopathy is a power that most fans won’t recognize, but it’s basically a mental power based on machinery. The X-Men have had several technopaths, with Forge being one of the most powerful. He has the power to build anything he can imagine, which is honestly one of the most useful powers you could ever want. Sure, he doesn’t always know how his machines work but they always do work. There are also technopaths who can mentally control machinery, which is another power that would be extremely useful in the modern world.

7) EVA

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New X-Men was an amazing X-book, with writer Grant Morrison introducing their trademark wild concepts on the team. They created several great characters, including Fantomex. The living mutant weapon had a lot of cool powers, but the best of them for everyday life is EVA. EVA was a small creature that came out of Fantomex and grew into a self-aware, intelligent UFO. EVA would mean that you wouldn’t have to buy a car ever again. It even has its own healing factor, so you’ll never have to worry about maintenance. You’ll never have to pay for transportation ever again and get everywhere in speed and style.

6) Weather Control

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Storm has long been one of the most powerful mutants on Earth, worshiped as a goddess because of her power to control the weather. Weather powers would make every day a snap. Need rain for your garden? You got rain. Tornado or hurricane heading for your town? You could turn it away or any even disperse them. Late for work and traffic’s jammed? You can fly. Lightning and wind control would make sure that no messes with you ever again. You could sell your services to the highest bidder – Disney would pay you a fortune to make sure it only rains after the park is closed – as well as help the poor in drought conditions grow food.

5) Flight

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Flight has always been one of the most real world-useful powers in comics. The X-Men have had many flyers on the team, which isn’t surprising. Sometimes they’re born with wings, like Archangel. Other times, their powers give them flight abilities, like Storm’s weather powers and Jean Grey’s telekinesis. Flight wouldn’t really help you if you needed to take someone else somewhere (unless you were strong enough to carry them the whole time), but any trip you took on your own would be a snap.

4) Super Strength

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Much like flight, the X-Men have had numerous members with super strength. It’s one of the most common powers in comics, with the X-Men boasting heavy hitters like Beast, Colossus, Rogue, Warpath, Strong Guy, and many others. Sometimes, like in the case of Colossus or Strong Guy, their strength gives them an additional power. Other times, like with the Rogue or Warpath, it’s just part of the powers they have. All of the times, it’s useful. Being able to lift huge amounts of weight would make so many jobs a snap. You’d be strong enough to protect yourself and others and could make a killing on the arm wrestling circuit (if there is such a thing; Over the Top led me to believe so as a child in the ’80s). It’s all upsides when it comes to super strength in every day life.

3) Telepathy

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The Marvel Universe is full of powerful psychics, with mutants and the X-Men boasting the most potent. Charles Xavier is the most powerful telepath on the planet and he was always on the lookout for more mutants like him, looking to train them to be moral with their powers. Telepathy is a power with a lot of ways to misuse it, but there’s no denying how much easier it would make your everyday life. You would know what everyone around you is thinking, giving you an insight into people and events that would allow you to prosper in ways you wouldn’t otherwise.

2) Telekinesis

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Jean Grey is the patron saint of the X-Men and one of the most powerful mutants ever, partly thanks to the Phoenix Force. However, even without its cosmic powers, she’s still one of the most formidable mutants on Earth. She has Omega-level telepathy, just below Xavier’s level, and telekinesis, the power to move things with you mind. This would make your life so much easier. You could grab anything you see and pull it towards you, shield yourself from harm, fly, and so much more. It would make you extremely lazy, but it would be worth it.

1) Healing Factor

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Wolverine has survived some brutal battles, all because of his healing factor. Logan’s healing factor heals any wound, keeps him free of disease, metabolizes drugs, alcohol, and poison quickly and efficiently, and slows his aging process to a crawl. This would easily be the most useful power of them all. You’d never have to worry about injury or disease ever again and have become functionally immortal. On top of that, you could share your blood with someone with the same blood type as you, giving them a healing factor for a short period of time. This one is a no-brainer for how useful it is.

What’s your favorite X-Men power? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!