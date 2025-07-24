Top 10 DC Superheroes of the ’70s

The 1970s marked a transition period for DC Comics, from the Silver Age to the Bronze Age, which spanned from 1975 to 1985. While the Silver Age is known for producing many colorful and wacky stories and characters, it is also well known for the onset of highly restrictive censorship laws that had major impacts on what comic books could publish and on the livelihood of comic book artists. Because children were a primary audience for comic books during the Silver Age, there was special concern about the depiction of violence in comic books and the raising of serious social issues such as racism and death.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, over time, these censorship laws loosened their grip on the industry, and comic books were finally allowed to mature. Superhero comics began to have darker themes and stories, supervillains became serious threats, and the horror genre was integrated into several comic runs. Increased diversity also characterized the Bronze Age and saw the introduction of many iconic superheroes of color. Thus, without the constraints and level of censorship that prevailed during the Silver Age, DC Comics was now able to explore themes and genres that had previously been off limits to them.

From gods to demons, the 1970s expanded the DC Comics universe in brand-new and exciting ways. Non-legacy heroes became the norm and were featured in more thought-provoking storylines.

10) Nubia

Debuting in 1973, Nubia was DC Comics’ first Black female superhero. She is the twin sister of Wonder Woman, as their mother Hippolyta sculpted both from clay at the same time. However, the God of War, Ares, abducted the infant Nubia and raised her to become her sister’s greatest enemy. To accomplish this, Ares used a magic ring to brainwash Nubia. As a result, Nubia led Ares’ army into battle against the Amazons and defeated Diana in one-on-one combat. However, Diana managed to destroy Ares’ ring and free Nubia from his control. Once she was liberated, Nubia reunited with her real family. In 2022, after her mother abdicated the throne to become a hero in Man’s World, Nubia rose to become the new queen of Themyscira and the Amazons.

9) Etrigan

Image courtesy of DC Comics

Introduced in 1972, Etrigan is one of the most recognizable demons in the DC Comics universe. A creature from Hell, the ever-rhyming Etrigan was the begrudging servant of the wizard Merlin in 6th-century Camelot. When Etrigan became too difficult to control, Merlin punished the demon by bonding him to the body of the nobleman Jason Blood. This spell halted Jason’s aging, and permanently imprisoned Etrigan in Jason’s body for centuries. Now Jason and Etrigan work together to protect the world from dark magic. To fight magical entities, Jason transforms and gives Etrigan control by saying, “Gone–gone the form of man–rise, the demon Etrigan!” When Etrigan is unleashed, he uses his super strength, razor-sharp claws, and fire breath to annihilate his foes. Jason and Etrigan are truly a match made in Hell.

8) Power Girl

Hailing from Earth 2, Kara Zor-L, aka Power Girl, debuted in 1976 as an older and stronger version of the Prime universe’s Supergirl. Due to her Kryptonian heritage, Kara has all the powers of Superman, including super-strength, flight, and heat vision. And just like her Prime universe counterpart, Kara was sent to Earth to escape the destruction of Krypton. After the Crisis on Infinite Earths event destroyed Earth 2, Kara found herself stranded on a rebooted version of the prime universe. She was once again the last survivor from another planet. Now stuck on a new Earth surrounded by counterparts of her dead friends and family, Kara had to find her place in this new universe. She soon found a place to belong as the latest addition to the ever-expanding Super Family.

7) Orion

When famed Marvel writer and artist Jack Kirby joined DC Comics in 1970, his first major project was the Fourth World the following year. An entirely original pantheon of deities from a higher plane of existence, the New Gods of the Fourth World restructured the entire cosmology of the DC Multiverse. Among the residents of the utopia-like planet of New Genesis, which was created as part of the Fourth World, Orion is their greatest warrior. Orion is the son of Darkseid, the God of Evil and ruler of Apokolips, but he was raised by the leader of New Genesis, Highfather, as part of a peace treaty, and brought up to embrace peaceful ways. However, despite his upbringing, Orion still inherited the violent instincts of Darkseid. Nicknamed “the Dog of War,” Orion is one of the strongest New Gods in the entire pantheon. He is even capable of matching his biological father in combat. However, Orion faces a constant internal struggle between his peaceful upbringing and his violent heritage.

6) Black Lightning

Debuting in 1977, Jefferson Pierce, aka Black Lightning, was the first Black superhero to have a solo comic series. A teacher in the inner city of Metropolis, Jefferson has seen many of his neighbors and students fall victim to gang violence. To protect his community, Jefferson asked a close friend and tailor named Peter Gambi to create a superhero costume for him. Peter created the Black Lightning costume and designed a belt that could generate force fields and enable the wearer to discharge electricity from their hands. With this suit, Jefferson became a crime-fighter. But the suit’s power was unstable and ended up giving Jefferson the ability to generate electricity even when not wearing the costume, which increased his powers. Ultimately, Jefferson became a founding member of the superhero team the Outsiders, and Black Lightning became a hero who’s always ready to strike.

5) Firestorm

In 1978, a nuclear explosion fused high school jock Ronnie Raymond and Professor Martin Stein together, turning them into the hot-headed superhero Firestorm. In this form, Ronnie controls the conscious mind and body. At the same time, Martin resides in the subconscious space, acting as a source of information and wisdom for Ronnie. When they combine to form Firestorm, Ronnie can shoot powerful blasts of nuclear fire and can rearrange the atomic structures of inorganic matter into anything he can imagine. With such incredible abilities, Ronnie was inducted into the Justice League at a remarkably young age, making him the team’s youngest member at the time. As one of the most powerful superheroes in DC Comics, Firestorm is always ready to turn up the heat.

4) Big Barda

A New God from the planet Apokolips, Barda was raised from birth to be the leader of the Female Furies, who act as Darkseid’s elite guard. That all changed, however, when she met Scott, aka Mr. Miracle. The two fell in love, and he managed to convince her to abandon her cruel upbringing to become a force for good. The two escaped to Earth and made it their permanent home. Barda’s New God physiology makes her one of the physically strongest superheroes on Earth. Her primary weapon is the mace-like Mega-Rod, which can fire powerful energy blasts and generate portals. Having moved past her hellish origin, Barda is always ready for battle if it means protecting her new home.

3) Mr. Miracle

The son of Highfather, Scott Free, aka Mr. Miracle, was traded with Darkseid’s son, Orion, as a condition of a peace treaty between New Genesis and Apokolips. Darkseid spent years torturing Scott, trying to break his spirit. However, the young New God’s will never faltered, and after countless attempts, he finally managed to escape. Because he broke out of the most heavily fortified dungeon in the universe, Scott became known as the “Super Escape Artist.” Alongside Barda, Scott travelled to Earth and made it his home. As a superhero, Scott utilizes New God technology to combat crime and safeguard the Earth from alien threats. His most iconic gadgets are the Aero Disks, which enable him to fly at high speeds. Cunning and resourceful, Scott shows that, even in the darkest of times, there is always hope.

2) Swamp Thing

Introduced in 1971, Alec Holland, aka Swamp Thing, is a pioneer of the horror superhero subgenre. Botanist Alec Holland was working in the marshlands on a new type of chemical when an explosion killed him. Or did it? The surrounding plant life of the swamp absorbed Alec’s memories and transformed itself into the monstrous Swamp Thing. Alec, or the creature with Alec’s memories, became the avatar of the Green: the spiritual hive mind that connects all flora on the planet. As the Green’s avatar, Swamp Thing can control every piece of plant life. Since he is composed of vegetation, he can alter his body into various shapes and sizes. And, as long as there is a single sprout on Earth, he will survive. A creature that blurs the line between man and nature, Swamp Thing is the Green’s ultimate protector.

1) Green Lantern (John Stewart)

A former U.S. Marine and architect, John Stewart was more than qualified to become the next Green Lantern. Debuting in 1971, John Stewart has become one of the most beloved superheroes in DC Comics, thanks to his tactical brilliance, leadership skills, and unwavering willpower. After Guy Gardner was severely injured in an intense battle, the Guardians recruited John into the Corps as his replacement. Yet, just like Guy before him, John’s bravery and heroism quickly promoted him to a full-time member of the Corps. John’s heroic endeavors and strategic mind eventually led him to become the leader of the entire Green Lantern Corps. From small beginnings to the leader of the greatest peace-keeping force in the Universe, John Stewart is a symbol of how anything is possible through willpower and ingenuity.