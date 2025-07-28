Top 10 DC Superheroes of the ’10s

The 2010s were a complex and contentious period for DC Comics. In 2011, DC Comics launched the New 52, a total reboot of the entire DC Universe. Classic characters were given updated or completely new backstories, and their costumes and personalities became much darker. Many beloved characters were erased from existence to make space for new ones. It was a heavily divisive move, as fans either loved it or hated it. Some enjoyed the bold new direction and stories this relaunch created, while others felt that it was trying too hard to be “cool” and “edgy.” In part due to backlash, DC Comics had another relaunch in 2016 called Rebirth. This relaunch wasn’t a total reboot of the DC Universe like the New 52 but instead was an effort to harmonize and combine the best elements of the classic DC Universe with the New 52 Universe. It brought back beloved characters and focused more on hope instead of cynicism. Once again, however, many fans are divided on whether this was a good decision, as some prefer the darker aspects of the New 52. It’s safe to say that the 2010s were one of DC Comics’ most controversial eras.

In a decade marked by retcons and reboots, the DC Universe was in a state of disarray. However, in this chaos, many new and memorable superheroes were introduced. Here are the 10 most iconic.

10) Crush

Introduced in 2018, Xiomara Rojas, aka Crush, is the half-Czarnian daughter of the intergalactic bounty hunter Lobo. Xiomara crash-landed on Earth as a baby and was adopted by a drug addicted couple. Xiomara was found at the crash site with an animate and sentient chain named Obelus that followed her every command. As a half-Czarnian, she has her father’s superhuman strength, durability, and regenerative abilities. Xiomara also inherited Lobo’s love of violence. So, it was natural for her, after her parents were murdered, to become Crush, an underground fighter. However, Xiomera, in contrast to her father, is much more willing to use her powers for good without seeking profit. She was, therefore, ultimately susceptible to Damian Wayne’s efforts to recruit her into his new Teen Titans superhero team. Xiomera, with her powers and violent streak, became the team’s muscle. Although she eventually struck out on her own, Crush continues to be a force for good.

9) Killer Frost (Caitlin Snow)

Introduced in 2013, Caitlin Snow is the third person to go by the alias Killer Frost, but she’s the first to try to be a hero. Caitlin was a scientist attacked by terrorists who tried to kill her by freezing her in a machine. She survived and escaped by short-circuiting the apparatus. However, the damage to the machine caused her skin to turn blue and gave her the power to generate and control ice. It also made her need to absorb the heat of others to survive. This hunger was like an addiction and drove her insane. Eventually, she fought the hero Firestorm, who defeated and arrested her. In prison, she reexamined her life and repented for her actions. She helped save the world with the Suicide Squad and was paroled. Batman then recruited her into his new Justice League of America. She has helped the team defeat numerous villains. Although she still struggles with her ice-cold killer instincts, Caitlin has proven herself to be worthy of redemption.

8) Kid Flash (Wallace West)

After the New 52 reboot initially erased Wally West from existence, a new version of him was introduced in 2014. This Wallace West didn’t have an easy life. His father, Daniel West, was the latest villain to take on the mantle of the Reverse Flash. Wallace obtained his super speed powers after being struck by a lightning bolt from a “Speed Force Storm.” Wallace was mentored by Barry Allen, aka the Flash. Together, Barry and Wallace saved Central City many times from many villains. The original Wally West returned in 2016, and Wallace became one of his closest allies. Although his introduction was highly controversial for having replaced a beloved character, Kid Flash has managed to step into his own and become an iconic hero as well.

7) Signal

While Batman and the rest of the Bat Family protect Gotham during the night, Duke Thomas, aka Signal, who was introduced in 2013, protects the city during the day. As a child, Duke idolized Batman. When the Joker drove his parents insane, Duke led the “We Are Robin” movement. This was an alliance of hundreds of Gotham teenagers who united to protect Gotham while Batman was missing for several months. When Batman returned and the We Are Robin crew disbanded, the Dark Knight took Duke under his wing. But instead of becoming a Robin, Duke was made into the more public hero known as Signal. Duke also discovered that he was a metahuman and possessed light-sensory powers in his eyes, which allow him to track targets and predict his opponent’s movements. With these powers and his position as Gotham’s daytime protector, Duke is one of the most unique members of the Bat Family.

6) Red Arrow (Emiko Queen)

Introduced in 2013, Emiko Queen is the half-sister of Oliver Queen aka Green Arrow. Emiko’s father is Robert Queen, and her mother is the notorious assassin Shado. Emiko was kidnapped as a baby and raised by the assassin Simon Lacroix, aka Komodo, who led her to believe that he was her father. Komodo trained her to become a deadly killer and expert marksman. Emiko helped her “father” battle his archenemy, Green Arrow, several times. However, Emiko’s loyalties abruptly changed when her mother revealed her true parentage. Emiko killed Komodo in a blind rage after he tried to murder her when she learned the truth. Now, taking on the name of “Red Arrow,” Emiko works with her half-brother and the rest of the Arrow Family to defend the citizens of Star City.

5) Batwing

Debuting in 2011, Luke Fox is the son of Wayne Enterprise CEO Lucius Fox, who designs and builds most of Batman’s gadgets and vehicles. Luke was obsessed with becoming Batman’s protege and studied martial arts and engineering to gain his attention. He even saved Bruce Wayne from an assassination attempt. Luke got his wish when the original Batwing, David Zavimbe, decided to retire and hand over his suit to Luke. The Batwing suit is a high-tech bulletproof armor with retractable wings for powered flight. The suit also significantly enhances the user’s strength and gives them the ability to generate force fields. Luke is now the high-flying hero of Gotham City and is a member of both the Bat Family and the Outsiders.

4) Green Lantern (Simon Baz)

In 2012, Simon Baz was a Muslim who was racially profiled and arrested for a car bombing that he didn’t commit. When an FBI agent tried to shoot him, a Green Lantern ring crashed through the window and placed itself upon Simon’s finger. With the ring, Simon escaped custody and began protecting the Earth from alien invaders. Along with the standard abilities that the Green Lantern Ring provides, Simon also has a unique power known as “Emerald Sight,” which lets him see glimpses of the near future. However, despite all his powers, Simon also always carried a gun in case his ring malfunctioned. This safeguard, however, was nothing more than a crutch and a symbol of his fear. Eventually, Simon gave up his firearm because he learned to trust himself and the green energy ring that is fueled by his willpower and determination.

3) Aqualad (Jackson Hyde)

Created for the 2010 animated series Young Justice, Jackson Hyde, aka Aqualad, became an instant fan favorite because of his leadership skills and unique abilities. Jackson’s mother, Lucia, is an Atlantean, and his father is Aquaman’s arch-nemesis, Black Manta. Lucia tried to protect Jackson by hiding from him his Atlantean heritage and the identity of his villain father. However, Jackson discovered the truth and ran away to join the Teen Titans. In addition to the standard powers inherent to Atlantean physiology, including super-strength and the ability to breathe underwater, Jackson exhibits hydrokinesis and electrokinesis. With hydrokinesis, he can control water and make weapons. With electrokinesis, he can generate powerful electrical currents. A close friend of Aquaman, Jackson renounced his father’s cruelty and became a hero of the land and sea.

2) Superboy (Jon Kent)

The son of Superman and Lois Lane, Jon Kent has inherited his parents’ powers and compassion. Debuting in 2015, Jon wanted to follow in his father’s footsteps, and at just ten years old, he became the new Superboy. When Jon was eleven, an accident involving a black hole stranded him on a parallel Earth for six years. However, upon returning home, Jon discovered that from everyone else’s perspective, he had only been missing for a few weeks. Now, as a seventeen-year-old, Jon is stronger and wiser. When his father and the rest of the League were presumed dead, in their absence, he took on the mantle of Superman and protected the Earth. When his father returned, he couldn’t have been prouder of the man his son had become. Now, the pair shares the mantle of Superman and brings hope to the world together.

1) Green Lantern (Jessica Cruz)

When Jessica Cruz was first introduced in 2014, she seemed like the last person worthy of a Green Lantern Ring. After witnessing the deaths of her friends at the hands of mobsters, Jessica became paralyzed by fear and struggled with PTSD. Her fear made her the target of Volthoom: a sentient Lantern Ring from Earth 3 that seeks out weak-willed people so that it can possess them and wreak havoc across the universe as the villain “Power Ring.” When Volthoom latched itself onto Jessica, she resisted its domination, and the two struggled for control over her body and the ring’s power. Jessica first tried to use the ring’s power to be a hero, but Volthoom, in their struggle, overrode her mind and took control of her body. However, Jessica managed to wrest back control just long enough to kill Volthoom and save the Flash by sacrificing the ring to the God of Death, the Black Racer. Afterwards, a Green Lantern ring came to Jessica, and she became a member of the Green Lantern Corps. Jessica stands as a symbol of the inner strength a person can find when they overcome their fears.