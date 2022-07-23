2022 Eisner Award Winners Include Multiple Wins for James Tynion IV, Barry Windsor-Smith

The winners from the Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards 2022 have been officially announced! Writer James Tynion IV was awarded the Best Writer Eisner once again, marking his second win in a row. He took home the honor having penned multiple titles including Something Is Killing the Children, The Joker, and Batman. Best Writer/Artist went to legendary creator Barry Windsor-Smith for Monsters; while Phil Jimenez won Best Penciller/Inker for Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons and Jen Bartel won Best Cover Artist. Best New Series went to The Nice House on the Lake from DC Black Label with The Good Asian from Image Comics winning Best Limited Series. Tynion IV and writer/artist Barry Windsor-Smith were tied for the most wins last night. The Batman scribe walked away with Best Writer, Best New Series (The Nice House on the Lake) and Best Continuing Series (Something Is Killing the Children). Windsor-Smith on the other hand walked away with Best Graphic Album, Best Lettering, and Best Writer/Artist, all for his 2021 release Monsters. The legendary creator wasn't in attendance for the event, Fantagraphics editor Gary Groth accept the awards on his behalf and also announced to the crowd that Windsor-Smith is officially retiring. You can find the full list of winners below! Six new additions to the Eisner Hall of Fame were also confirmed during the ceremony. Out of seventeen nominees, the confirmed new members of the Hall of Fame include: Howard Chaykin, notable artist and writer for Marvel, DC, and Heavy Metal whose work includes American Flagg!, Hey, Kids! Comics!, and Blackhawk; Kevin Eastman, co-creator of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and former owner of Heavy Metal magazine; Larry Hama, notable Marvel Comics scribe of G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero and Wolverine comics; Moto Hagio, pioneer of the shōjo movement in manga; David Mazzucchelli, a notable artist for his contributions to Daredevil comics like Daredevil: Born Again and drawing Batman: Year One with writer Frank Miller; and finally, Grant Morrison, notable author of countless comics including reviving Animal Man, working on Doom Patrol, plus creating The Invisibles, Flex Mentallo, and writing the likes of The Flash, JLA, Seven Soldiers, Final Crisis, All-Star Superman, The Multiversity, and more. The 2022 Eisner Awards judging panel consisted of Barbara Randall Kesel (writer/editor), Kim Munson (art historian), Rik Offenberger (writer/reporter), Jameson Rohrer (librarian for Sacramento Public Library), comics journalist/historian Jessica Tseang (comics historian and public speaker), and Aaron Trites (retailer, Now Or Never Comics in San Diego). Check out the full list of Eisner winners below!

Best Writer Ed Brubaker, Destroy All Monsters, Friend of the Devil (Image) Kelly Sue DeConnick, Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons Book One (DC) Filipe Melo, Ballad for Sophie (Top Shelf) Ram V, The Many Deaths of Laila Starr (BOOM! Studios); The Swamp Thing (DC); Carnage: Black, White & Blood, Venom (Marvel) WINNER: James Tynion IV, House of Slaughter, Something Is Killing the Children, Wynd (BOOM! Studios); The Nice House on the Lake, The Joker, Batman, DC Pride 2021 (DC); The Department of Truth (Image); Blue Book, Razorblades (Tiny Onion Studios) Best Webcomic Batman: Wayne Family Adventures, by CRC Payne and StarBrite (DC/WEBTOON), https://www.webtoons.com/en/slice-of-life/batman-wayne-family-adventures/list?title_no=3180&page=1



Isle of Elsi, by Alec Longstreth, https://www.isleofelsi.com/comics/ioe6/page-259/



WINNER: Lore Olympus, by Rachel Smythe (WEBTOON), https://www.webtoons.com/en/romance/lore-olympus/list?title_no=1320&page=1



Navillera: Like a Butterfly, by Hun and Jimmy, translation by Kristianna Lee (Tapas Medie/Kakao Entertainment), https://tapas.io/series/navillera-like-a-butterfly



Unmasked, by Breri and Nuitt (WebToon Factory/Europe Comics), https://www.webtoonfactory.com/en/serie/unmasked/ prevnext

Best Writer/Artist Alison Bechdel, The Secret to Superhuman Strength (Mariner Books)



Junji Ito, Deserter: Junji Ito Story Collection, Lovesickness: Junji Ito Story Collection, Sensor (VIZ Media)



Daniel Warren Johnson, Superman: Red & Blue (DC); Beta Ray Bill (Marvel)



Will McPhail, In: A Graphic Novel (Mariner Books)



WINNER: Barry Windsor-Smith, Monsters (Fantagraphics) Best Cover Artist WINNER: Jen Bartel, Future State Immortal Wonder Woman #1 & 2, Wonder Woman Black & Gold #1, Wonder Woman 80th Anniversary (DC); Women's History Month variant covers (Marvel)



David Mack, Norse Mythology (Dark Horse)



Bruno Redondo, Nightwing (DC)



Alex Ross, Black Panther, Captain America, Captain America/Iron Man #2, Immortal Hulk, Iron Man, The U.S. of The Marvels (Marvel)



Julian Totino Tedesco, Just Beyond: Monstrosity (BOOM!/KaBoom!); Dune: House Atreides (BOOM! Studios); Action Comics (DC); The Walking Dead Deluxe (Image Skybound)



Yoshi Yoshitani, I Am Not Starfire (DC); The Blue Flame, Giga, Witchblood (Vault) prevnext

Best Penciller/Inker or Penciller/Inker Team Filipe Andrade, The Many Deaths of Laila Starr (BOOM! Studios)



WINNER: Phil Jimenez, Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons (DC)



Bruno Redondo, Nightwing (DC)



Esad Ribic, Eternals (Marvel)



P. Craig Russell, Norse Mythology (Dark Horse) Best Coloring Filipe Andrade/Inês Amaro, The Many Deaths of Laila Starr (BOOM! Studios)



Terry Dodson, Adventureman (Image Comics)



K. O'Neill, The Tea Dragon Tapestry (Oni)



Jacob Phillips, Destroy All Monsters, Friend of the Devil (Image)



WINNER: Matt Wilson, Undiscovered Country (Image); Fire Power (Image Skybound); Eternals, Thor, Wolverine (Marvel); Jonna and the Unpossible Monsters (Oni) Best Painter/Multimedia Artist (interior art) Federico Bertolucci, Brindille, Love: The Mastiff (Magnetic)



John Bolton, Hell's Flaw (Renegade Arts Entertainment)



Juan Cavia, Ballad for Sophie (Top Shelf)



Frank Pe, Little Nemo (Magnetic)



Ileana Surducan, The Lost Sunday (Pronoia AB)



WINNER: Sana Takeda, Monstress (Image) prevnext

Best Single Issue/One-Shot (must be able to stand alone) Marvel's Voices: Identity #1, edited by Darren Shan (Marvel)



Mouse Guard: The Owlhen Caregiver and Other Tales, by David Petersen (BOOM!/Archaia)



Nightwing #87: "Get Grayson," by Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo (DC)



Wolvendaughter, by Ver (Quindrie Press)



WINNER: Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons, by Kelly Sue DeConnick and Phil Jimenez (DC) Best Continuing Series WINNER (TIE): Bitter Root, by David F. Walker, Chuck Brown, and Sanford Greene (Image)



The Department of Truth, by James Tynion IV and Martin Simmonds (Image)



Immortal Hulk, by Al Ewing, Joe Bennett, et al. (Marvel)



Nightwing, by Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo (DC)



WINNER (TIE): Something Is Killing the Children, by James Tynion IV and Werther Dell'Edera (BOOM! Studios) Best Limited Series Beta Ray Bill: Argent Star, by Daniel Warren Johnson (Marvel)



WINNER: The Good Asian, by Pornsak Pichetshote and Alexandre Tefenkgi (Image)



Hocus Pocus, by Rik Worth and Jordan Collver, hocuspocuscomic.squarespace.com



The Many Deaths of Laila Starr, by Ram V and Filipe Andrade (BOOM! Studios)



Stray Dogs, by Tony Fleecs and Trish Forstner (Image)



Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, by Tom King and Bilquis Evely (DC) Best New Series The Human Target, by Tom King and Greg Smallwood (DC)



WINNER: The Nice House on the Lake, by James Tynion IV and Álvaro Martínez Bueno (DC Black Label)



Not All Robots, by Mark Russell and Mike Deodato Jr. (AWA Upshot)



Radiant Black, by Kyle Higgins and Marcelo Costa (Image)



Ultramega, by James Harren (Image Skybound) prevnext

Best Lettering Wes Abbott, Future State, Nightwing, Suicide Squad, Wonder Woman Black & Gold (DC)



Clayton Cowles, The Amazons, Batman, Batman/Catwoman, Strange Adventures, Wonder Woman Historia (DC); Adventureman (Image); Daredevil, Eternals, King in Black, Strange Academy, Venom, X-Men Hickman, X-Men Duggan (Marvel)



Crank!, Jonna and the Unpossible Monsters, The Tea Dragon Tapestry (Oni); Money Shot (Vault)



Ed Dukeshire, Once & Future, Seven Secrets (BOOM Studios)



WINNER: Barry Windsor-Smith, Monsters (Fantagraphics) Best Digital Comic Days of Sand, by Aimée de Jongh, translation by Christopher Bradley (Europe Comics)



Everyone Is Tulip, by Dave Baker and Nicole Goux, everyoneistulip.com



It's Jeff, by Kelly Thompson and Gurihiru (Marvel)



Love After World Domination 1-3, by Hiroshi Noda and Takahiro Wakamatsu, translation by Steven LeCroy (Kodansha)



WINNER: Snow Angels, by Jeff Lemire and Jock (Comixology Originals) prevnext

Best Publication for Early Readers (up to age 8) Arlo & Pips #2: Join the Crow Crowd!, by Elise Gravel (HarperAlley)



WINNER: Chibi Usagi: Attack of the Heebie Chibis, by Julie and Stan Sakai (IDW)



I Am Oprah Winfrey, by Brad Meltzer and Christopher Eliopoulos (Dial Books for Young Readers)



Monster Friends, by Kaeti Vandorn (Random House Graphic)



Tiny Tales: Shell Quest, by Steph Waldo (HarperAlley) Best Publication for Kids (ages 9-12) Allergic, by Megan Wagner Lloyd and Michelle Mee Nutter (Scholastic)



Four-Fisted Tales: Animals in Combat, by Ben Towle (Dead Reckoning)



Rainbow Bridge, by Steve Orlando, Steve Foxe, and Valentina Brancati (AfterShock)



WINNER: Salt Magic, by Hope Larson and Rebecca Mock (Margaret Ferguson Books/Holiday House)



Saving Sorya: Chang and the Sun Bear, by Trang Nguyen and Jeet Zdung (Dial Books for Young Readers)



The Science of Surfing: A Surfside Girls Guide to the Ocean, by Kim Dwinell (Top Shelf) Best Publication for Teens (ages 13-17) Adora and the Distance, by Marc Bernardin and Ariela Kristantina (Comixology Originals)



Clockwork Curandera, vol. 1: The Witch Owl Parliament, by David Bowles and Raul the Third (Tu Books/Lee & Low Books)



WINNER: The Legend of Auntie Po, by Shing Yin Khor (Kokila/Penguin Random House)



Strange Academy, by Skottie Young and Humberto Ramos (Marvel)



Wynd, by James Tynion IV and Michael Dialynas (BOOM! Box) prevnext

Best U.S. Edition of International Material Ballad For Sophie, by Filipe Melo and Juan Cavia, translation by Gabriela Soares (Top Shelf)



Between Snow and Wolf, by Agnes Domergue and Helene Canac, translation by Maria Vahrenhorst (Magnetic)



Love: The Mastiff, by Frederic Brrémaud and Federico Bertolucci (Magnetic)



The Parakeet, by Espé, translation by Hannah Chute ((Graphic Mundi/Penn State University Press)



WINNER: The Shadow of a Man, by Benoît Peeters and François Schuiten, translation by Stephen D. Smith (IDW) Best U.S. Edition of International Material-Asia Chainsaw Man, by Tatsuki Fujimoto, translation by Amanda Haley (VIZ Media)



Kaiju No. 8, by Naoya Matsumoto, translation by David Evelyn (VIZ Media)



WINNER: Lovesickness: Junji Ito Story Collection, by Junji Ito, translation by Jocelyne Allen (VIZ Media)



Robo Sapiens: Tales of Tomorrow (Omnibus), by Toranosuke Shimada, translation by Adrienne Beck (Seven Seas)



Spy x Family, by Tatsuya Endo, translation by Casey Loe (VIZ Media)



Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, by Haro Aso and Kotaro Takata, translation by Nova Skipper (VIZ Media) Best Archival Collection/Project-Strips (at least 20 years old) Friday Foster: The Sunday Strips, by Jim Lawrence and Jorge Longarón, edited by Christopher Marlon, Rich Young, and Kevin Ketner (Ablaze)



WINNER: Popeye: The E.C. Segar Sundays, vol. 1 by E.C. Segar, edited by Gary Groth and Conrad Groth (Fantagraphics)



Trots and Bonnie, by Shary Flenniken, edited by Norman Hathaway (New York Review Comics)



The Way of Zen, adapted and illustrated by C. C. Tsai, translated by Brian Bruya (Princeton University Press) Best Archival Collection/Project-Comic Books (at least 20 Years Old) WINNER: EC Covers Artist's Edition, edited by Scott Dunbier (IDW)



Farewell, Brindavoine, by Tardi, translation by Jenna Allen, edited by Conrad Groth (Fantagraphics)



Marvel Comics Library: Spider-Man vol. 1: 1962-1964, by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, edidted by Steve Korté (TASCHEN)



Spain Rodriguez: My Life and Times, vol. 3, edited by Patrick Rosenkranz (Fantagraphics)



Steranko Nick Fury: Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. Artisan Edition, edited by Scott Dunbier (IDW)



Uncle Scrooge: "Island in the Sky," by Carl Barks, edited by J. Michael Catron (Fantagraphics) prevnext

Best Humor Publication Bubble, by Jordan Morris, Sarah Morgan, and Tony Cliff (First Second/Macmillan)



Cyclopedia Exotica, by Aminder Dhaliwal (Drawn & Quarterly)



WINNER: Not All Robots, by Mark Russell and Mike Deodato Jr. (AWA Upshot)



The Scumbag, by Rick Remender and various (Image)



Thirsty Mermaids, by Kat Leyh (Gallery 13/Simon and Schuster)



Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, by Haro Aso and Kotaro Takata, translation by Nova Skipper (VIZ Media) Best Publication Design The Complete American Gods, designed by Ethan Kimberling (Dark Horse)



The Complete Life and Times of Scrooge McDuck Deluxe Edition, designed by Justin Allan-Spencer (Fantagraphics)



Crashpad, designed by Gary Panter and Justin Allan-Spencer (Fantagraphics)



Machine Gun Kelly's Hotel Diablo, designed by Tyler Boss (Z2)



WINNER: Marvel Comics Library: Spider-Man vol. 1: 1962-1964 (TASCHEN)



Popeye Vol. 1 by E.C. Segar, designed by Jacob Covey (Fantagraphics) Best Graphic Album-Reprint WINNER: The Complete American Gods, by Neil Gaiman, P. Craig Russell, and Scott Hampton (Dark Horse)



Locke & Key: Keyhouse Compendium, by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodríguez (IDW)



Middlewest: The Complete Tale, by Skottie Young and Jorge Corona (Image)



Rick and Morty vs Dungeons and Dragons Deluxe Edition, by Patrick Rothfuss, Jim Zub, and Troy Little (Oni) prevnext

Best Comics-Related Periodical/Journalism Alter Ego, edited by Roy Thomas (TwoMorrows)



The Columbus Scribbler, edited by Brian Canini, Jack Wallace, and Steve Steiner, columbusscribbler.com



Fanbase Press, edited by Barbra Dillon, fanbasepress.com



tcj.com, edited by Tucker Stone and Joe McCulloch (Fantagraphics)



WINNER: WomenWriteAboutComics.com, edited by Wendy Browne and Nola Pfau (WWAC) Best Comics-Related Book WINER: All of the Marvels, by Douglas Wolk (Penguin Press)



The Art of Thai Comics: A Century of Strips and Stripes, by Nicolas Verstappen (River Books)



Fantastic Four No. 1: Panel by Panel, by Stan Lee, Jack Kirby, Chip Kidd, and Geoff Spear (Abrams ComicArts)



Old Gods & New: A Companion to Jack Kirby's Fourth World, by John Morrow, with Jon B. Cooke (TwoMorrows)



True Believer: The Rise and Fall of Stan Lee, by Abraham Riesman (Crown) Best Academic/Scholarly Work WINNER: Comics and the Origins of Manga: A Revisionist History, by Eike Exner (Rutgers University Press)



The Life and Comics of Howard Cruse: Taking Risks in the Service of Truth, by Andrew J. Kunka (Rutgers University Press)



Mysterious Travelers: Steve Ditko and the Search for a New Liberal Identity, by Zack Kruse (University Press of Mississippi)



Pulp Empire: The Secret History of Comics Imperialism, by Paul S. Hirsch (University of Chicao Press)



Rebirth of the English Comic Strip: A Kaleidoscope, 1847-1870, by David Kunzle (University Press of Mississippi) prevnext

Best Short Story WINNER: "Funeral in Foam," by Casey Gilly and Raina Telgemeier, in You Died: An Anthology of the Afterlife (Iron Circus)



"Generations," by Daniel Warren Johnson, in Superman: Red & Blue #5 (DC)



"I Wanna Be a Slob," by Michael Kamison and Steven Arnold, in Too Tough to Die (Birdcage Bottom Books)



"Tap, Tap, Tap," by Larry O'Neil and Jorge Fornés, in Green Arrow 80th Anniversary (DC)



"Trickster, Traitor, Dummy, Doll," by Triple Dream (Mel Hilario, Katie Longua, and Lauren Davis), in The Nib Vol 9: Secrets (The Nib) Best Anthology Flash Forward: An Illustrated Guide to Possible (And Not So Possible) Tomorrows, by Rose Eveleth and various, edited by Laura Dozier (Abrams ComicArts)



My Only Child, by Wang Ning and various, edited by Wang Saili, translation by Emma Massara (LICAF/Fanfare Presents)



The Silver Coin, by Michael Walsh and various (Image)



Superman: Red & Blue, edited by Jamie S. Rich, Brittany Holzherr, and Diegs Lopez (DC)



WINNER: You Died: An Anthology of the Afterlife, edited by Kel McDonald and Andrea Purcell (Iron Circus) prevnext

Best Reality-Based Work WINNER: The Black Panther Party: A Graphic History, by David F. Walker and Marcus Kwame Anderson (Ten Speed Press)



Hakim's Odyssey, Book 1: From Syria to Turkey, by Fabien Toulmé, translation by Hannah Chute (Graphic Mundi/Penn State University Press)



Lugosi: The Rise and Fall of Hollywood's Dracula, by Koren Shadmi (Humanoids)



Orwell, by Pierre Christin and Sébastien Verdier, translation by Edward Gauvin (SelfMadeHero)



Seek You: A Journey Through American Loneliness, by Kristen Radtke (Pantheon/Penguin Random House)



The Strange Death of Alex Raymond, by Dave Sim and Carson Grubaugh (Living the Line) Best Graphic Memoir Factory Summers, by Guy Delisle, translated by Helge Dascher and Rob Aspinall (Drawn & Quarterly)



Parenthesis, by Élodie Durand, translation by Edward Gauvin (Top Shelf)



WINNER: Run: Book One, by John Lewis, Andrew Aydin, L. Fury, and Nate Powell (Abrams ComicArts)



Save It for Later: Promises, Parenthood, and the Urgency of Protest, by Nate Powell (Abrams ComicArts) The Secret to Superhuman Strength, by Alison Bechdel (Mariner Books) Best Graphic Album-New Ballad For Sophie, by Filipe Melo and Juan Cavia, translation by Gabriela Soares (Top Shelf)



Destroy All Monsters (A Reckless Book), by Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips (Image)



In., by Will McPhail (Mariner Books)



Meadowlark: A Coming-of-Age Crime Story, by Ethan Hawke and Greg Ruth (Grand Central Publishing) WINNER: Monsters, by Barry Windsor-Smith (Fantagraphics)

prevnext