4 DC Movie Stars Are Competing in a Superhero Fighting Tournament (And 1 Destined to Win)

With Superman officially in theaters, fans are understandably looking ahead to what else DC Studios has planned. Superman already introduced audiences to the Justice Gang — Green Lantern (Guy Gardner), Mr. Terrific, and Hawkgirl — as well as Metamorpho, and a quick cameo by the Man of Steel’s cousin, Supergirl. Next year we have Supergirl’s new movie, with even more guest stars planned. It helps that DC Comics has big plans for its universe of heroes, beginning this fall with DC K.O. This event is different from others, using a tournament theme to pit hero vs. hero. After the official DC K.O. announcement, we now know 10 of the individuals participating, and it also includes our heroes from the big screen.

San Diego Comic-Con revealed more details on DC K.O., with event co-architects Joshua Williamson and Scott Snyder naming some of the heroes in the first round bracket. In total, there will be 32 participants. Of course, you can expect big names like Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman to be a part of DC K.O., and yes, Wonder Woman is one of the first 10 revealed. But stars from Superman and Supergirl are also represented, showing some synergy with what’s taking place on the big screen.

Let’s see which movie heroes from the DC Universe will take part in the DC K.O. superhero tournament, and our likeliest choice to win it all.

1) Guy Gardner

Nathan Fillion plays the Green Lantern Guy Gardner in Superman. Guy is the most brash of the Green Lanterns, but there’s no denying his ability with the Green Lantern ring and his bravery. Guy names himself the leader of the Justice Gang, even though Mr. Terrific gets the most screentime and is the most logical leader of the team. Plus, Mr. Terrific and Hawkgirl aren’t fans of the “Justice Gang” name.

The Justice Gang works for Maxwell Lord, and we’ll see more of them in the second season of Peacemaker, and Guy Gardner will also guest star in Lanterns on HBO Max. While Guy Gardner is the first Green Lantern revealed for DC K.O., it’s possible he’ll be joined by others like Hal Jordan or John Stewart.

2) Supergirl

Milly Alcock plays Kara Zor-El in next year’s Supergirl, and also appeared briefly in Superman, when she crashed the Fortress of Solitude to retrieve her doggy, Krypto. After playing a young Rhaenyra Targaryen in HBO’s House of the Dragon, Alcock will now join another major franchise. Fans have finally gotten to see Milly Alcock in her Supergirl costume, but we’re far away from an official trailer dropping.

DC just launched a new Supergirl comic in May, most likely to piggyback on the curiosity and excitement for her DC Universe film. She’s been a big part of DC’s Superman Family of comics, and will look to keep that momentum going to become the Heart of Apokolips.

3) Lobo

The intergalactic bounty hunter known as Lobo will be played by Jason Momoa in Supergirl. Of course, Momoa also had a role in Zack Snyder’s DC Extended Universe as Aquaman. Rumors had been swirling about which DC character Momoa would portray next, but it’s worth noting that Lobo was not a part of the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic book by Tom King and Bilquis Evely that the movie is inspired by.

Nevertheless, “The Main Man” will look to bring home the crown in DC K.O. He’s fought some of the heaviest hitters in the DC Universe, and you know he’ll never back down from a fight. Since DC isn’t afraid to throw some curveballs into the event, it would be fun to see Lobo’s daughter, Crush, participate as well.

Those are three of the heroes in DC K.O. that we know are in James Gunn’s new DC Universe. The other seven names confirmed are Captain Atom, Aquaman, Wonder Woman, Swamp Thing, Cyborg, Red Hood, and Zatanna. However, Scott Snyder and Joshua Williamson have already said who the central hero is in DC K.O., and their name isn’t one of the first 10 revealed. Plus, they are the most likely hero to win it all.

4) Superman

After letting Batman and Wonder Woman get the starring roles in previous event series, DC K.O. will have Superman as the main protagonist. It makes sense since Superman is now in theaters, and the comics are celebrating the Summer of Superman.

“Metal was a Batman story, Death Metal was a Wonder Woman story—and DC K.O. is a Superman story,” said Williamson. “I wanted to tell a story about Superman looking into his own heart of darkness,” said Snyder. “It’s a very personal story wrapped in nine layers of candy exploding in your face.”

DC K.O. will see these heroes trying to generate enough Omega Energy to rival Darkseid—and crown a new King Omega, a celestial being toward whom the universe bends. They will then take this immense power to try and defeat Darkseid.

What do you think about the first participants in DC K.O., and Superman’s chances of winning? Let us know in the comments below!