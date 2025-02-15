Natasha Lyonne To Star in Horror Movie Based on DC Comic (and It’s Ridiculous)

Natasha Lyonne is gearing up to star in what might be the most bizarre comic book movie adaptation to date. According to Deadline, Lyonne has been cast in the lead role in an adaptation of DC’s Basketful of Heads, a horror series from DC’s Hill House, created by author Joe Hill and illustrated by Leomacs and Reiko Murakami. The series follows a machete-wielding heroine who lops off villains’ noggins only to discover their severed heads refuse to shut their yaps. No, this isn’t some fever dream or discarded Monty Python sketch. This outlandish project is actually in the works, courtesy of Bluestone Entertainment.

Indie filmmaker Ana Lily Amirpour (A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night) has been tapped to write and direct the film, which she describes as “darkly funny, surreal and bloody as hell.”

I’m very excited to team up with the wickedly funny and brilliant Natasha Lyonne to adapt this comic into a film,” Amirpour said. “We’re going to bring to life a new type of antihero who gets pulled into a bizarre adventure that unleashes something inside her and turns her life inside out. It’s gonna be darkly funny, surreal and bloody as hell.”

The seven-issue Basketful of Heads was first released in 2019 and follows June Branch as she grapples with the talking heads of her decapitated foes, amassing a “twisted Greek chorus” and some serious literal baggage with each kill – literally eight pounds worth per head.

Lyonne, who currently stars in Poker Face, which is headed into its second season and will next appear in Marvel’s Fantastic Four: First Steps this summer, will headline this horror comedy while also serving as a producer through her Animal Pictures banner.

“I’m thrilled to work with the ingenious auteur Ana Lily Amirpour on such beloved IP,” Lyonne said. “This one’s gonna be a knockout!”



In addition to Lyonne, Animal Pictures’ Dannah Shinder will executive produce and Max Ferguson overseeing. Richard Saperstein, Brook Saperstein, and Annie Saperstein will produce for Bluestone Entertainment while Beau Turpin will executive produce. Akiva Goldsman and Greg Lessans are set to produce for Weed Road.

The adaptation of Basketful of Heads won’t be the first time one of Hill’s twisted tales has made its way to the screen. The author, who will publish his fifth novel, King Sorrow, in October, has previously seen his works adapted into films like The Black Phone and series such as Locke & Key and NOS4A2. But Basketful of Heads promises to be a uniquely wild ride. Will mainstream audiences embrace a movie about a machete-wielding woman with a symphony of severed heads? It remains to be seen. But one thing’s for certain – in the age of increasingly quirky comic adaptations, Basketful of Heads may have finally found the perfect actress to bring it screeching to life.

What do you think about Hill’s Basketful of Heads comic getting a big screen adaptation? Let us know your thoughts about it in our comment section below!