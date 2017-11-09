The 7 Comics You Should Read This Week: October 25th Edition

It’s new comics day eve here at ComicBook.com, and we’ve got the 7 books you should make some time for this week.

Of course, there are way more than 7 books on the store shelves worthy of your time and money, so before we get to the top 7, here are the honorable mentions this week.

The Gotham rebellion is in full swing, but not everyone is sure that Kara should be a part of it. Can she change their mind?

Gotham City Garage #2 is written by Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing, with art by Lynne Yoshii and a cover by Jenny Frison. The description is located below.

Gotham City Garage strategist Barda Free is determined not to let the new kid slow them down. But when her team rolls into trouble in Clayface Valley, will Kara be the only thing standing between them and sudden death?

Wolverine continues to try and get to the bottom of the Orphans of X, but things get even more complicated when Daken stops by.

All-New Wolverine #26 is written by Tom Taylor with art by Juan N. Cabal and a cover by Terry Dodson. The description is below.

ORPHANS OF X Part 2. The mysterious and deadly ORPHANS OF X continue to unfold their terrible plan for LAURA and those close to her…but how are they connected to WOLVERINE? And what do they know about LAURA and her past? Also featuring the charismatic and deadly son of Logan – DAKEN!

The future Batman and the current Bat family collide, but the battle might be over before it even gets started!

Detective Comics #967 is written by James T Tynion IV with art by Eber Ferreira and Eddy Barrows, with a variant cover by Rafael Albuquerque. The description is below.

“A LONELY PLACE OF LIVING” part three! It’s a race to save the future of Tim and his team as Red Robin tries to escape his prison outside of time and find his way back to Earth.

Matt Mueller: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #20

Big things are in store for the Power Rangers, and it all kicks off in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #20.

The issue takes fans back to the 1960s and introduces a new team of Rangers to the mythos. While fans already know one of those Rangers (Grace Sterling), the others remain a mystery, as does why they were called upon in the first place. Get ready for loads of answers and even more questions when the book hits stores.

You can check out a preview of the issue here.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #20 is written by Kyle Higgins with art by Daniele Di Nicuolo and a cover by Jamal Campbell. You can find the issue’s description below.

An eye-opening new piece of Power Rangers history is revealed! Well before Jason, Zack, Kimberly, Billy, and Trini became Power Rangers, Zordon was forced to recruit Rangers to battle a foe who’s downright… psycho.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #20 is in stores this Wednesday.

Megan Peters: My Hero Academia #158

Things are getting crazy in chapter 157 of My Hero Academia, which in this series is surely saying something.

Izuku rarely goes full tilt with One For All, but unknowingly does so in chapter 157. The resulting blowback causes his legs to break, but thanks to his newest pal Eri and her Quirk his legs are healed, and he feels no pain.

What does that mean for Izuku? Well, if you had a power that broke you every time you used it and now had a way to get around that, what would you do?

If the answers go full cowl, you’re correct, and that’s exactly what’s on the horizon for chapter 158.

Things are going to get epic real quick, and fans can’t wait to see what that looks like.

My Hero Academia #158 releases this week.

Jamie Lovett: Eternity #1

The Valiant universe is already a rather surreal place, but it’s about to get a big jolt of the unknown when Eternity #1 hits stores.

The new mini-series introduces a new plane of existence to the Valiant universe, and Matt Kindt is quite skilled at creating mesmerizing locations. The Jury is out on how this will affect the heroes of Valiant, but it will surely be entertaining for their fans.

Eternity #1 is written by Matt Kindt with art by Trevor Hairsine. The book will also launch with covers by Jelena Kevic-Djurdjevic, Tom Muller, Matt Kindt, and Felipe Massafera. You can find the description below.

A VISIONARY NEW SERIES!

From the minds of New York Times best-selling writer Matt Kindt (X-O MANOWAR, Mind MGMT) and blockbuster artist Trevor Hairsine (DIVINITY, X-Men: Deadly Genesis) comes an expedition into the Unknown. Beyond time… Beyond space… Beyond reality itself… ETERNITY awaits!

This October, Valiant unveils a new plane of existence beyond our own and unleashes a universe of new worlds, new beings, and new myths…

Eternity #1 is in stores this Wednesday.

Russ Burlingame: Wildstorm: A Celebration of 25 Years

It’s hard to believe it has already been 25 years since the launch of Wildstorm, but somehow it has, and DC is celebrating the big event in style.

Not content to just off repritns of classic issues (which is included mind you), DC has brought together a talented team to tell new short stories with the Wildstorm characters, along with an extensive pinup gallery with brand new art.

Wildstorm: A Celebration of 25 Years is written by Christos Gage, Warren Ellis, J. Scott Campbell, and Brandon Choi, and is drawn by J. Scott Campbell, Brett Booth, Dustin Nguyen, Paul Neary, Bryan Hitch, Scott Williams, Jim Lee, and more. You can find the description below.

In 1992 Jim Lee changed the course of comics history with the founding of WildStorm Productions, which would revolutionize the business and launch the careers of so many top creators. Now, the WS crew is back to celebrate 25 years of WildStorm with new short stories of the imprint’s greatest heroes by their classic creative teams, including WildC.A.T.s by Brandon Choi and Jim Lee; the Authority by Warren Ellis and Bryan Hitch; Gen13 by J. Scott Campbell; WildCats by Christos Gage and Dustin Nguyen; Backlash by Brett Booth, and more!

This new hardcover also includes a massive pinup gallery featuring new art by WS alumni including John Cassaday, Tim Sale, Adam Hughes, Carlos D’Anda, Adam Warren, Tony Harris, Lee Bermejo, Ryan Benjamin, Neil Googe, Fiona Staples, Cully Hamner and more, plus behind-the-scenes material that will blow your mind, and epic reprints of some of WildStorm’s greatest stories! This new hardcover is a must-have for old fans and new readers alike!

Wildstorm: A Celebration of 25 Years is in stores this Wednesday.

J.K. Schmidt: Kaijumax Season 3 #4

Most everyone can agree that the mountainous leader of the Cryptids is a bad egg, but it remains to be seen if anyone will take their eyes off the latest distraction to do anything about it.

Hopefully, everyone realizes what is really going on before the whole prison implodes on itself.

Kaijumax Season 3 #4 is written and drawn by Zander Cannon, and you can find the desription below.

The Creature from Devil’s Creek has finally turned state’s evidence against his tormentor, the mountainous leader of the Cryptids. It seems as if his arrest is about to mark the decline of the gang, but a certain tattooed cryptid supremacist stokes their dormant belief in SPEFIWA—Species Final War—and the whole prison waits for the final match that will ignite the unstable nuclear pile. Also: Geosurgery! Unlikely reality checks! And… a rap musical about our founding fathers?

Kaijumax Season 3 #4 is in stores this Wednesday.

Jenna Anderson: Jughead the Hunger #1

Everyone loves Jughead, but that love would dwindle somewhat if Jughead turned out to be a vicious werewolf.

Well, it turns out your nightmare has been released, as Jughead the Hunger envisions exactly that. Things get even more complicated when Archie and Betty take it upon themselves to hunt down the threat, not realizing their best friend is at the heart of it.

Jughead The Hunger #1 is written by Frank Tieri with art by Pat and Tim Kennedy, Matt Herms, and Jack Morelli. Covers are by Francesco Francavilla, Robert Hack, Michael Walsh. The description is below.

BRAND NEW SERIES! Jughead Jones is a werewolf, and Reggie Mantle has fallen victim to Jughead’s monstrous ways. Now Betty Cooper: Werewolf Hunter along with Archie Andrews are hot on the trail of Jughead. For TEEN+ readers.

Jughead The Hunger #1 is in stores this Wednesday.

Charlie Ridgely: DC House of Horror #1

It’s almost Halloween, so why not celebrate the holiday with some of your heroes!

DC House of Horror features a series of spooky short stories that include everything from Martha Kent fighting aliens to an attack by an Amazon ghost, not to mention the Justice League taking on a horror so scary DC won’t spill exactly what it is!

DC House of Horror #1 is written by Keith Giffen, Mary Sangiovanni, Nick Cutter, Brian L. Keene, Edward Lee, Bryan Smith, Weston Ochse, Ronald Malfi, and Wrath James White with art by Dale Eaglesham, Scott Kilins, Howard Porter, Bilquis Evely, and Rags Morales. The description is below.

An all-new, all-creepy one-shot set in the DC Universe—just in time for Halloween! Martha Kent fights for her life against a creature from a spacecraft that lands in front of her farmhouse. A young woman is possessed by the spirit of a murderous Amazon warrior. The last surviving member of the Justice League faces down a horror beyond imagining. All these and more are what happens when the most exciting new voices in contemporary horror fiction are paired with the talents of some of the greatest artists in the DC firmament! And if that isn’t enough to scare you, there’s Keith Giffen, too.

DC House of Horror #1 is in stores this Wednesday.

Bonus Pick: Buffy The Vampire Slayer Season 11 #12

Everything’s been building to this, and the fate of magic users everywhere rests on Buffy and Willow. Even with the power of 1000 slayers, they might not be enough.

Oh, and there’s a big crazy Dragon, so yeah, you should read this. You probably were anyway, but just in case.

Buffy Season 11 #12 is written by Christos Gage with art by Rebekah Issacs and Dan Jackson with a cover by Steve Morris. The description is included below.

In the season finale, with the lives of both humans and magical beings hanging in the balance, the battle between Buffy–once again the Chosen One–and the Big Bad comes to its zenith . . . And the world will never be the same!

Buffy Season 11 #12 is in stores this Wednesday.

