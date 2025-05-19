A Mystery Stranger Threatens to Shake Up Everything in Minor Arcana #8 First Look Preview (Exclusive)

Minor Arcana continues the final arc of its first chapter in Minor Arcana #8, and we’ve got your exclusive first look right here! Writer and artist Jeff Lemire, artist Letizia Cadonici, colorist Patricio Delpeche, and letterer Steve Wands continue to work their magic in BOOM! Studios’ hit series, and as Theresa attempts to make a grand reopening of the Psychic Shop happen, a mysterious stranger named Wayne wanders into the shop, with an even more mysterious connection to Theresa to boot. Minor Arcana #8 debuts this June, and you can check out a new preview of the issue below.

As you can see in the preview, Theresa attempts to talk Kell out of heading to a skeevy biker bar to chase down the last whereabouts of her brother. When the conversation turns to Theresa, she reveals the shop’s grand reopening isn’t exactly blowing the doors off, but Theresa does spill the beans on the reunion with Melissa. The first page of the preview also offers a glimpse at the mysterious Wayne, and the shop seems to be on his checklist.

Minor Arcana #8 is in the middle of the final mini-arc of its first major arc, and the plan is to have four major story arcs based on the suits of the tarot deck. These will be ultimately collected into The Book of Wands, The Book of Swords, The Book of Cups, and The Book of Pentacles.

On his Substack, Lemire called Minor Arcana a dream project and teased some of the big-time plans he has for the series as the story moves forward. “I have big plans for the series, having already completed full color artwork for the first arc, and tightly plotted the overall series through the first 22 issues,” Lemire wrote. “If Black Hammer was my love letter to the superhero comics I grew up reading then Minor Arcana is my love letter to the classic Vertigo comics of my teenaged years, but all filtered through my own style. I really want to get back to doing a true ongoing series that focuses on the importance of single issues again.”

The issue will feature a main cover by Lemire and variant covers by Afu Chan (Outer Darkness), Dan Panosian (Alice Never After, The Last Boy), and Yanick Paquette (Grim). There will also be a special tarot card variant cover by Lemire with every issue, which will result in fans having a full tarot deck by series’ end. You can find the official description for Minor Arcana #8 below.

“Theresa’s grand reopening of the Limberlost Psychic Shop falls flat, until she meets the lonely Fawn, who’s eager to understand his future. The mysterious Wayne has arrived in Limberlost — who is he, and what does he have to do with Theresa? Vickie and Miles strike up a fiery connection, but will she be able to get out of her head and into the present?”

Minor Arcana #8 will hit comic stores on June 25th, and it is available for pre-order at your local comic store now.