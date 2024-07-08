BOOM! Studios Reveals First Look at Minor Arcana SDCC Ashcan (Exclusive)

BOOM! Studios will have a special surprise for fans at San Diego Comic-Con, and we’ve got all the exclusive details. Later this year Jeff Lemire will introduce fans to the world of Minor Arcana, and Lemire couldn’t be more excited about the series. The series will kick off on September 4th, but fans will actually have the chance to purchase a Minor Arcana Ashcan at San Diego Comic-Con. Throughout the show, fans can stop by Booth #22229 and pick up the Ashcan, which will feature an extended first look at Minor Arcana #1 as well as an exclusive Tarot variant cover by Lemire, and you can check out the new cover below.

Minor Arcana Ashcan Cover SDCC Exclusive

The SDCC-exclusive Ashcan will feature the gorgeous cover you see above, and it will also feature rounded corners to go along with the Tarot theme. Lemire will also be at the show to sign them, and you can pick up the exclusive Ashcan at the BOOM! Studios booth for $30 on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

“I can’t wait to share Minor Arcana,” said award-winning creator Jeff Lemire. “I’ve been putting everything into it and this exclusive SDCC ashcan will be a chance to share the story early. It’s going to be an amazing-looking version of the book with rounded corners, mimicking a tarot card, and a new cover that will only be available at the con. I’ll be there to sign them as well. So it’s going to be an exciting San Diego!”

What Is Minor Arcana About?

“Theresa, the prodigal daughter of a small-town ‘psychic’ tarot reading fraud, begrudgingly returns home to care for her ailing mother after having left home for good – or so she thought. Arriving back in her childhood hometown seemingly untouched by time, Theresa learns that there may be more to the magic than she originally believed. And with that, she finds herself caught up in a town that desperately needs her help…”

“Minor Arcana has become my dream project. Combining small-town life with magical realism and supernatural mystery, it lets me stretch my wings and play with all the different kinds of characters and stories I’ve loved working on since Essex County and Sweet Tooth. Writing and drawing the book myself has allowed me to make it an immersive read that I hope will hook readers as much as it’s hooked me,” Lemire said.

“I have big plans for the series, having already plotted it through the first 22 issues. If Black Hammer was my love letter to the superhero comics I grew up reading, then Minor Arcana is my love letter to the classic Vertigo comics of my youth, but all filtered through my own style. I really want to get back to doing a true ongoing series that focuses on the importance of single issues again. I love writing and drawing this book and living in the world, and I can’t wait to start sharing it,” Lemire said.

Minor Arcana #1 will launch with covers by Lemire, Tula Lotay (Barnstormers), Dustin Nguyen (Descender), David Mack (American Gods), and more, and will hit comic stores on September 4th.

Are you excited for Minor Arcana? You can talk all things comics with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!