A New Adventure Time Series Is on the Way (and Sooner Than Fans Expect)

Mathematical news for Adventure Time fans: Finn the Human, Jake the Dog, and friends are making their triumphant return to comics this spring, marking their first regular appearance in the medium since the original series concluded in 2018.

Oni Press has announced a fresh monthly series launching in April 2025. The initiative, developed in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products and Cartoon Network, promises to reignite the magic of The Land of Ooo with an impressive roster of contemporary creative talent, according to the official press release.

The series debuts with “Best of Buds,” a story arc crafted by acclaimed cartoonist Nick Winn (Bloody Mary), introducing an unexpected quest for the duo that features new challenges, creatures, and even a previously unseen princess. Subsequent issues will showcase work from an array of distinguished creators, including 2024 Eisner Award winner Caroline Cash (PeePee PooPoo), former Adventure Time writer/storyboard artist Derek Ballard (Cartoonshow), and other notable talents such as Asia Simone (Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur: Wreck and Roll), Jorge Monlongo (Over the Garden Wall: Hallow Town), and Brenda Hicke (My Little Pony).

For Winn, the project represents both a creative challenge and a personal connection to the franchise.

“Adventure Time was such a huge part of me growing up,” he shared in the announcement. “Not only was it hilarious, but it had such an emotional intelligence that very few shows could pull off back then. Being able to revisit the land of Ooo through Oni Press has really been such a joy and a challenge to build something new while still keeping the energy and charm the show cast on me in middle school!”

While the main Adventure Time television series concluded in 2018, the franchise has maintained its presence through various projects. These include Adventure Time: Distant Lands, a series of four character-focused hour-long specials that began airing in 2020, and the 2023 spin-off Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake, which explored the adventures of Finn and Jake’s gender-swapped counterparts alongside Simon Petrikov, the former Ice King.

Series editor Megan Brown expressed enthusiasm for the new venture, stating, “We’re thrilled to welcome readers back to distant lands with all new adventures featuring their favorite Adventure Time characters. The land of Ooo has long been home to some of the most radically unique comics, and we’re excited to add to their rich legacy with an incredible creative team crafting a story that is full of friendship, heart, and wild new challenges for Finn & Jake to overcome. Best of Buds is the perfect jumping-off point for new readers—and a return to form for old friends!”

This new series follows Oni Press’s recent partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products & Cartoon Network, which has already yielded the Adventure Time Compendium Vol 1. The ongoing series represents the next phase in bringing both classic and original Adventure Time content to comic readers.

Adventure Time #1 arrives in comic shops on April 9, kicking off an exciting new chapter for the popular franchise.