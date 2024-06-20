Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake Season 2 Shares Production Update

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake is now in the works on Season 2, and the showrunner behind the animated series has shared an update on how production on the new episodes is coming along! Adventure Time now has quite a few new projects in the works for the next year and beyond as Warner Bros. took the stage during the Annecy International Animation Film Festival earlier this month to announce a new movie, spin-offs and more. But importantly for many fans, they also revealed some new key tidbits about the now in the works Season 2 of Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake spin-off series.

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake Season 2 currently does not have a release window or date as of the time of this publication, but showrunner Adam Muto revealed to Deadline that it will likely won't be until next year at the earliest. In fact, they're only in the "middle stages" of its production, "We're in production right now and it's sort of in the middle stages, I'd say. I don't think there's a release date yet, but probably not until next year."

(Photo: Fionna and Cake in Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake - Max / Warner Bros. Animation)

What Is Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake?

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake Season 2 will be launching with Max when it releases, and it was revealed during Annecy 2024 that the new season will be picking up immediately after the events of Season One and will feature ten episodes overall. But you can currently catch up with the spin-off (along with the original Adventure Time series) now streaming with Max. They tease Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake as such:

"Based on characters from the beloved Adventure Time franchise, this brand-new 10-episode series set in the land of Ooo follows the alternate universe versions of Finn & Jake on a multiverse-hopping journey towards self-discovery. When Fionna and her sidekick Cake find themselves in the crosshairs of a powerful new foe, they have no choice but to seek the help of former Ice King Simon Petrikov. With appearances from Marshall Lee, Marceline the Vampire Queen, Princess Bubblegum, and Finn the Human, ADVENTURE TIME: FIONNA AND CAKE transports fans of the classic series to worlds both familiar and alien."

Warner Bros. Animation has also announced that The Adventure Time Movie is now in the works with Steven Universe creator Rebecca Sugar, Over The Garden Wall co-creator Patrick McHale, and Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake showrunner Adam Muto currently attached. There are also two new spin-offs in the works titled Adventure Time: Side Quests and Adventure Time: Heyo BMO.

HT – Deadline