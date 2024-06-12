Adventure Time Spinoffs Reveal First Details

Adventure Time has already confirmed that its latest spin-off series, Adventure Time: Fionna And Cake, would be returning for a second season. Thanks to the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, Warner Bros Discovery has announced that the female doubles of Finn the Human and Jake the Dog won't be the only characters receiving their own animated series. On top of confirming that a new Adventure Time movie was in the works, WB also confirmed that two very different shows are in the works for Finn and Jake's universe.

Adventure Time first debuted in 2010 thanks to original creator Pendleton Ward, who was then replaced as showrunner by Adam Muto. When the final episode ended in 2018, the series would continue via several specials known as Adventure Time: Distant Lands. In these follow-ups, Finn and Jake's story was granted a definitive ending while also taking the time to put a cap on the stories of many other characters that were a part of the franchise. With the arrival of Adventure Time: Fionna And Cake, viewers were able to see the characters that first sprang from the Ice King's mind given a spinoff of their own.

(Photo: Warner Bros Discovery)

Adventure Time's Upcoming Spinoffs Explained

The first spinoff announced by Warner Bros. Discovery was Adventure Time: Side Quests, a series that will focus on a much younger Finn the Human before he became the hero of the main series. While the spinoff didn't release an image and/or trailer for the side story, it did hint at the idea that viewers would be seeing younger interpretations of many characters, including the likes of the Ice King. Considering how the main series ended, it makes sense to venture into the past to revisit Finn.

The second spinoff will be presented for a "preschool" audience and is titled Heyo BMO. Focusing on BMO as they move out of the treehouse and make new friends in a new land, the series will be a far lighter take on some of the darker events we've seen in the franchise to date. Neither series has been given a release window as of yet, though Adventure Time fans are sure to keep a close eye on developments regarding the return of Oooo.

Want to see what the future holds for the Land of Oooo? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all the latest Adventure Time updates and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

Via Variety