The Party is Just Getting Started in Absolute Batman #5 (Review)

Over its four issues, Absolute Batman has seemingly done the impossible. The series, written by Scott Snyder with art by Nick Dragotta, has taken the familiar lore of one of comics most iconic, well-known, and thoroughly explored characters and managed to turn it all inside out to give readers something that is completely new while still being familiar with its vigilante hero born from deep personal tragedy on a larger mission to the dying city he calls home. One of the hallmarks of this has been the vulnerability of Batman. Not only is he relatively new in his crusade, but he’s very much still learning his craft. But this week’s issue, Absolute Batman #5, takes the “The Zoo” arc and Batman’s story to a place that is both expected and a little surprising, not only plunging Gotham into chaos but doubling down on something few creators have dared do: deliver a Batman-sized miscalculation with real stakes.

Absolute Batman #5 does two things. In its flashback sequences, the issue sets the stage for explaining the origin of this universe’s Bat-Signal, exploring what happened in the immediate aftermath of the incident at the zoo and how a young Bruce wanted not the zoo’s destruction after the massacre, but for a light to be constructed to honor his father instead. In the present-day storyline, the issue actually picks up mostly from Absolute Batman #3, the issue which saw Batman accept a bribe from Black Mask: $200 million to stand down for just one week. To that end, Batman heads to the meeting point, with Alfred keeping watch, and prepares to finalize the deal.

Except… that’s not what happens. Batman takes the money and uses it to light up the Gotham Zoo Memorial light and, more than that, sets it ablaze. Batman then goes on the attack, determined to take the Party Animals down. He thinks he’s being smart, getting Black Mask to admit to everything while Batman livestreams this confession to the news. Black Mask reacts predictably, an attack ensues and Batman gets away, but just barely. But whatever Batman thought he was accomplishing he wasn’t. Black Mask uses his platform to put out a call to the people of Gotham, encouraging the regular man to give into their worst urges by extending the invitation he gave Batman to them, welcoming the city to “the party.” And while Batman managed to get a tracker on Black Mask, the damage this has inflicted on the city might just be more than he can handle — and he doesn’t know it yet.

The idea of a villain getting the upper hand on Batman is certainly nothing new. Neither is the idea of an inexperienced Batman making mistakes. But what makes this particular turn in Absolute Batman #5 noteworthy is this is less a matter of the villain getting the upper hand and less a matter of Batman making a rookie mistake and more of the vigilante’s hubris leading to a critical error. This Batman genuinely thinks he has things under control and, because of this, doesn’t seem to be willing to accept any other input. It’s a choice that strips away a little bit of the goodwill that readers might be willing to extend the character, presenting him instead as a bit of a jerk who just royally messed up and potentially endangered everyone he cares about in the process. It firmly cements this Batman as one who may utterly fail and, as a result, leaves the fate not only Gotham but the hero himself wide open. And let’s face it, that’s a little revolutionary because even in his darkest hour in most comics, readers deep down expect that Batman will prevail.

What also really works about this issue and is perhaps an element of Absolute Batman overall that may be overlooked, is what I would call “the princess saves herself in this one” — in this case the “princess” being the “regular” folk of Gotham themselves. Running through Absolute Batman thus far has been Jim Gordon’s mayoral campaign and the dynamic between him and Martha Wayne. This issue in particular sees the pair, Jim in particular, being the first to fully realize what is going on and just how bad things are about to get. It’s an interesting perspective shift for a reader, particularly for Batman fans who may be long used to Jim being Batman’s ally.

By having Batman make what, at the moment, seems like a major error, Absolute Batman #5 recenters itself from some of the great absurdities of the run prior to the issue and reminds the readers that this is not the Batman that they know, nor the Gotham they expect. This is a hero what, for all his efforts, may not be entirely clear of purpose and is just inexperienced enough that he could end up harming far more than he helps. More than any other “year one” type of story, Absolute Batman #5 delivers real stakes and leaves the reader with the feeling that they genuinely don’t know where things are going to and in doing so continues to build on what could just be one of the best Batman stories of all time.

Rating: 5 out of 5

Published by: DC Comics

On: February 12, 2025

Written by: Scott Snyder

Art by: Nick Dragotta

Colors by: Frank Martin

Letters by: Clayton Cowles