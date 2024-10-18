Absolute Batman’s “Pivotal” Origin Story Teased by DC

DC’s Absolute Batman has already been nothing short of a bonafide phenomenon, with its debut issue earning multiple print runs and a lot of conversation from fans online. Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta’s series sets out to reimagine the lore of Bruce Wayne / Batman in an entirely new context — and pretty soon, we will have even more backstory from that. On Friday, as part of DC’s January 2025 solicitations, the publisher unveiled the first details surrounding that month’s Absolute Batman #4. Written by Snyder with art by guest artist Gabriel Walta, the issue is expected to reveal even more details around Bruce’s origin story, and what ultimately led him to take up his one-man crusade against the crime of Gotham City.

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #4

Written by SCOTT SNYDER

Art by GABRIEL WALTA

Cover by NICK DRAGOTTA

Variant covers by YASMINE PUTRI and FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA

1:25 variant cover by JAMES HARREN

1:50 variant cover by JORGE FORNÉS

$4.99 US | 24 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/8/25

Absolute Batman has established himself as an extremely large force to be reck-oned with. But how did he get to this point? How did he push himself? And how did the tragic events of his childhood, and the advice of his father, shape the man who he became…literally? Guest artist Gabriel Walta joins for this essential origin issue of Absolute Batman to explore Bruce Wayne’s past, and his inevitable future to go BIGGER. Don’t miss this pivotal issue!

Videos by ComicBook.com

As Absolute Batman #1 revealed, the inciting incident for Bruce’s career as Batman was a class field trip to the Gotham Zoo alongside his father, schoolteacher Thomas Wayne. The field trip, as it turns out, was a prize that Bruce won as a child in a student engineering competition, in which he created a collapsable bridge resembling a bat wing. When a gunman attacked the zoo, Thomas rushes Bruce and the kids into the bat exhibit, instructing his son not to open the door for any reason. Just like Earth-Prime Bruce’s situation with Joe Chill, we are not able to clearly identify the gunman, and it is implied that Thomas died in the fray.

From there, Bruce grew into a troubled teenager, but attempted to turn his life around by accepting a prestigious football scholarship. After seemingly faking an injury the first week of the season, Bruce then focused his studies on a litany of subjects, so he could return to Gotham prepared to fight for his city. As he does so, the issue also reveals that Bruce’s mother, Martha Wayne, is still very much alive and is a social worker. Given this information, it will be particularly interesting to see what Absolute Batman #4 further adds to the tapestry — whether it is just new details about his relationship with Thomas, or some insight into his self-made crusade in learning the skills necessary to become Batman.

As mentioned above, Absolute Batman #4 will be released wherever comics are sold on Wednesday, January 8th.