Absolute Batman Confirms Major New Villains Ripped From the Headlines

Absolute Batman is about to make more headlines once fans get a look at the villains he’s set to face. The Absolute Universe continues DC’s positive trend as fans continue to soak up all of the titles, especially Absolute Batman. Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta are the creative team on Absolute Batman, but an upcoming annual will add even more creators to the roster to chronicle the Dark Knight’s early days. One of those creators is Daniel Warren Johnson (Transformers), and his plans for Absolute Batman draw upon real-world headlines… specifically, the villains he will pit Batman against.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Daniel Warren Johnson was one of many creators on hand at DC’s Gotham Panel at San Diego Comic-Con over the weekend. Joining him were editor Rob Levin, and creators Matt Fraction, Scott Snyder, Nick Dragotta, Dan Jurgens, and Kyle Higgins. The discussion turned to Absolute Batman 2025 Annual #1, scheduled for October. While one of the stories is about how Batman gets his Batmobile, Daniel Warren Johnson said his story is drawn from what’s happening in the real world. It’s allowed him to vent his anger in a constructive way, telling the SDCC crowd that Batman will be fighting white nationalists.

Absolute Batman vs. White Nationalists

DC previously released details on Absolute Batman 2025 Annual #1, though the one-shot’s description didn’t mention anything about white nationalists. However, they are front and center on Daniel Warren Johnson’s cover of the issue. It features a mob of people wearing white hoods over their faces, marching towards Absolute Batman with torches and various weapons like bats, pipes, knives, etc.

absolute batman 2025 annual #1 cover by daniel warren johnson

As for Absolute Batman, he’s facing the angry mob head-on, with a massive hammer in his hand that is shaped like the Bat symbol he wears on his chest. Keep in mind that this story takes place early on in Batman’s career, so he’s most likely still trying to establish himself as a vigilante. But if there is one thing we’ve learned about Absolute Batman, it’s that he pulls no punches when it comes to his beliefs and standing up against evil.

Some fans may find an issue with Batman fighting villains plucked from the headlines, but it’s not the first time our heroes have fought that brand of villainy. Superman has fought against racism many times, most notably in Superman Smashes the Klan, written by Gene Luen Yang with art by Gurihiru. The story is loosely based on a Superman radio show from 1946, with the Man of Steel stepping up to defend a Chinese-American family that experiences racism after moving to Metropolis.

This time, it’s Batman’s turn to fight against discrimination and prejudice. It will be fascinating to see how Batman encounters the white nationalists, and the level of violence he inflicts upon them. We’ve already seen Batman punt a kid into the river while fighting Black Mask’s gang in Absolute Batman, so nothing would surprise us at this moment.

The solicitation for Absolute Batman 2025 Annual #1 reads, “How did Bruce acquire his Batmobile? What happened when Black Mask’s crew tangled with the Bat in those first few days? DC’s Absolute Batman 2025 Annual delivers insight into the raw, formative chaos from Absolute Batman’s earliest days.”

What are your thoughts on the Dark Knight fighting white nationalists in Absolute Batman? Let us know in the comments below!