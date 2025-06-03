5 Best Changes Absolute Batman Made to His Mythos

Absolute Batman, just like the rest of DC’s Absolute Universe, has totally reinvented its titular character for a modern, gritty world. It outlined the foundation of Batman and took away parts that people thought were essential, keeping only the most necessary bits and changing the rest to fit this new world. And while Batman’s origin is one of the most beloved and classic in all of fiction, that is not to say that changing it can’t have some incredible results when done correctly — and Absolute Universe has done it very correctly. Batman’s mythos might be some of the most famous lore of all time for a reason, but why don’t we take a look at five awesome changes the Absolute Universe has given the Dark Knight, changes that have not only made Absolute Batman one of this year’s hottest comics but also makes Batman that much more interesting.

1) Take Away His Money

One of the most advertised and obvious changes to this new version of the Caped Crusader is that he is no longer unimaginably rich. This Batman only has resources that a working-class man would reasonably have access to, and it’s awesome to watch. It adds a tension that the original Batman doesn’t have because his resources are finite and could very easily run out. He has no Batcave or Manor to retreat to, and none of his hyperadvanced technology, so he’s forced to rely much more on his skills and wits to keep him alive. Beyond that, there are also great thematic elements to this change. While a part of the escapist fantasy of Batman is that he’s an actually ethical billionaire who exclusively uses his money for the benefit of others, he’s also always been a character who has fought a corrupt system. His parents were taken in a random act of violence produced from a poisoned system, and he has always fought against it to make sure nobody ever feels that pain. Now, his fight against that has been elevated because he has no way of influencing it. He’s starting from the bottom of the bottom, and has to claw his way up every inch to save his city.

2) Make Joker the New Bruce Wayne

The Joker in Absolute Batman #1

Not only has Batman lost his endless wealth and world class training, but they were given to this world’s Joker. The Joker is a sadistic businessman whose goal is to build the private Ark M prison off the shores of Gotham, tying him back to his endlessly ruthless yet cold Golden Age origins, unlike his mainline counterpart’s chaotic and zany crime sprees. This change also perfectly transforms the Joker to fight the new Batman. While the original Batman and Joker represent order and chaos, bottomless selflessness and kindness against unimaginable selfishness and hate, their Absolute versions have been changed to embody righteous rebellion versus an inhumane control. Joker represents the evil, unrepentant system that Darkseid’s energy has driven this world to, and that makes him the perfect archenemy for this Batman who is struggling so openly against the powers that be.

3) Keep His Mom Alive

Thoams and Martha Wayne’s deaths are the thing that inspire Bruce to become Batman in the first place, but here only Thomas has died, and that’s really cool. Now we finally have a chance to see the kind of woman that Martha Wayne is, and she’s awesome. She stands up against the cruelty of the world around her with endless hope and determination, reminds Bruce that opening your heart to those you love is essential, and works closely with Jim Gordon to clean up Gotham City. It makes it so clear how Bruce became the man he is, driven by Thomas’s nobility and Martha’s passion to make the city that he loves so much into a place he can be proud to call him home. Martha being alive opens up infinite potential for stories that we’ve never seen before, and I’m very excited to see what they do with her.

4) Tie His Training to Gotham

Instead of traveling the world to learn from the best of the best, Absolute Batman trained entirely inside of Gotham City. He went to the best university in the state to study what he could, but when he actually had to acquire the skills he needed, he connected with people inside his home. Bruce studied the law, criminal underworld, and the very structure of Gotham. He learned how the city works, from its skyscrapers to its courts to its sewers, and became an engineer, building back up what is destroyed in his war against crime. Batman is using the lessons he’s learned from Gotham City to keep it safe and protect it both from outside threats like the Joker, and its own twisted heart. This Batman isn’t just a product of Gotham, he is its very fighting spirit given fists and an axe.

5) Make His Villains His Friends

Despite his reputation, Batman is far from a loner. He’s almost always operated with partners of some kind, be they Robins, Alfred, or Jim Gordon. In the Absolute Universe, some of his closest allies are those who will one day be his greatest villains, and one of them is already on the way there. Making all of his worst enemies his best friends does two important things. One, it showcases the deep care that Batman has for those close to him. It allows Bruce to have a vulnerable side that is not often seen, because we get to see him with people he sees as his equals and who he trusts, and it sets up the fantastic Batman and Catwoman romance that we all know is coming. Two, this deep bond will make it hurt all the more when they inevitably turn into criminals and Batman is forced to fight them. It adds such a human depth to each of the characters, and it’s beautiful, messy, and so much fun. We need more of this in comics.

So there we have five incredible changes Absolute Batman made to the greater Batman mythos. Of course, these are far from the only changes, and I’m sure there are plenty more to come in future issues. Which change was your favorite, and what more changes do you want to see? Let us know in the comments below!