Absolute Batman’s Brutal Takedown Just Put Every Batman Movie Fight to Shame

We’ve seen some truly amazing moments throughout the Batman films, with several delivering a raised level of physicality and at times brutality along the way. Ben Affleck’s Batman and Robert Pattinson’s Batman are first to come to mind in that regard, as both lean into the more violent aspects of Batman’s nature and approach to crimefighting. That said, Absolute Batman’s level of brutality just left those fights in the dust, delivering a scene that no Batman fan will soon forget. Spoilers are incoming for Absolute Batman #5, but if you haven’t read the issue yet you’ve been warned.

Last issue’s showdown with Black Mask didn’t go as planned for Batman, as Bats ended up getting a severe beatdown, while his signal and statement to the people of Gotham went unheeded by the city’s populace. Batman regroups in issue #5 and gets some unexpected help to hit back at Black Mask.

Batman tracks down Black Mask on a yacht that also houses a local server for the network that connects all the would-be hitmen in Gotham and gives them targets to hunt down as well as bounties for each of those targets. Batman is pretty much mopping the floor with Black Mask, but Roman is able to get to Batman’s neck and choke him with a garrote. The effect is immediate, as Batman’s neck starts to bleed from the pressure, but this is when Batman takes things to the next level.

As Black Mask taunts Batman and pulls the garrote tighter around his neck, the ears on Batman’s cowl activate before suddenly turning downwards towards Black Mask’s face. Roman has been going on about killing pigs and making them shriek, and that’s when Batman says, ‘Did it sound anything like this?’”

Batman then used those bat ears to stab through Roman’s mask and directly into his eyes, causing him to shriek in pain. Batman then destroys the server and kills the network’s connection in the process, adding insult to injury.

While there are several vicious moments in past Batman films, especially in regards to The Batman and Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, none of those can top Absolute Batman’s latest gnarly scene. The series was already making a case for it in past issues, but with this move, especially since it’s directly to one of Batman’s villains, it securely takes the top spot.

What did you think of this moment, and what’s the top Batman fight moment for you? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things comics and DC with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!